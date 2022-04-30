Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

Stocks closed out their worst month in years, as investors battled a host of headwinds, including monetary tightening from the Federal Reserve, rising interest rates, worsening inflation, COVID lockdowns in China and the ongoing war in Ukraine. The Nasdaq fell 13.3% in April, its worst monthly performance since the financial crisis in October 2008, the S&P 500 sank 8.8% for its biggest monthly drop since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, and the Dow was down 3.9%. The Nasdaq has dropped deeply into bear territory, now 24% off its high, with tech stocks enduring the worst of the April selloff. Amazon plunged 14% on Friday in its biggest loss since 2006 after reporting a surprise quarterly loss and issuing weak guidance. Apple tumbled 3.7% after warning supply chain constraints could impact revenues in the current quarter by up to $8 billion. Next week, the Fed is expected to pull the trigger on its first half-percentage point rate hike since 2000, and it could begin to reverse its large-scale asset purchases used to help stabilize markets during the COVID crisis.

Big Tech

Alphabet: The Google parent company (GOOGL) had already slipped 3.6% in the session prior to earnings, before announcing Q1 numbers that missed expectations. The results dented the stock again, as shares fell another 2.7% in AH trading on Tuesday to $2,308.25. Strong results were seen in Google's Search and Cloud businesses, though YouTube growth fell short of estimates - with ad revenue up just over 14% (vs. estimates of 25%) - while headline profit numbers were hurt by an unusual swing in its "other income" category.



Microsoft: In contrast to Google (GOOGL), investors bid up Microsoft (MSFT) shares after the bell on Tuesday, rising 4.6% AH to $282.70. Chief Executive Satya Nadella spent most of the earnings call talking about the success of the software giant's cloud services business, which made a lot of sense given the results. Both earnings (+13.8% to $2.22/share) and revenue (+18.5% Y/Y to $49.4B) beat Wall Street estimates for the fiscal third quarter, thanks in part to cloud-related sales rising 32% from a year ago.



Meta: With the market locking its eyes on user growth (following last week's Netflix disaster), numbers from Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB) appeared impressive despite the slowest revenue expansion since the company went public. Daily active users rose 4% to 1.96B, topping expectations there, while monthly active users rose 3% to a generally in-line 2.94B. Shares of the social network soared more than 16% in AH trading on Wednesday, becoming the latest tech giant to join the earnings parade down Wall Street.



Amazon: The e-commerce behemoth fell 9% in AH trading on Thursday after posting its slowest revenue growth on record, with an only 7.3% Y/Y expansion due to a drop in online shopping, inflation and supply chain problems. Along with a $7.6B write-down of its stake in Rivian, the results led to the company's first quarterly loss since 2015, with $3.8B of red ink (compared to a profit of $8.1B a year ago). A bright spot was company's cloud business, Amazon Web Services, though looking ahead, Amazon said it expects Q2 revenue in a range of $116B to $121B (vs. $125.1B consensus) and CEO Andy Jassy commented on "unusual growth and challenges."



Apple: The iPhone maker initially got a lift after a big earnings beat, before CFO Luca Maestri announced that supply chain issues could cost $4B to $8B in fiscal third-quarter revenue. The stock fell 2.2% AH on Thursday in response, while CEO Tim Cook noted that Apple could recapture some of the demand lost due to the lockdowns, but some of it may be lost forever. The Cupertino, California-based company still earned $1.52/share on $97.28B in revenue, boosted by strength in the iPhone and an all-time high in Services, leading it to raise its dividend by 5% and boost its buyback by $90B. (85 comments)

#TwitterTakeover

In a series of SEC filings, it was revealed that Elon Musk sold nearly $4B worth of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock to fund his $44B deal for taking Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) private. The sales took place on Tuesday and Wednesday, with blocks of stock being sold at prices between $872 to $999 per share. "No further TSLA sales planned after today," Musk tweeted after the filings became public (the 4.4M shares sold equate to 2.6% of his stake in Tesla).



Bigger picture: Musk has promised to chip in $21B of personal equity for the Twitter deal, with the rest of the cash coming from investment banks (after convincing them that Twitter produced enough cash flow to service the debt). $13B in loans will be secured against Twitter, as well as a $12.5B margin loan tied to his Tesla stock, making Musk America's most leveraged CEO. Since banks require a bigger cushion for borrowing against high-beta stocks like Tesla, Musk will need to pledge about $65B in Tesla shares - or about a quarter of his current total - for the loan, on top of existing facilities.



"Pledging of shares by executives is considered a significant corporate governance risk," said Jun Frank, managing director at ISS Corporate Solutions. "If an executive with significant pledged ownership position fails to meet the margin call, it could lead to sales of those shares, which can trigger a sharp share drop in stock price. This exposes shareholders to significant stock price risk due to an executive's personal financing decisions."



In terms of Tesla: Shares slipped 15% through Thursday as investors fret over Musk's stock sales and how much time he'll be able to allocate to Tesla while being involved with Twitter's operations and running SpaceX. At the end of last year, Musk also sold about 15.8M of Tesla shares, worth about $16B, divesting 10% of his stake in the EV maker to help pay a reported $11B tax bill. News of "no more Tesla sales" helped the stock recover somewhat Friday morning, with shares advancing as much as 4% in premarket trading before pulling back during the day to end down 0.8%. (45 comments)

Gas supply?

As the war in Ukraine goes on way longer than Vladimir Putin appears to have anticipated, the Russian leader is getting increasingly aggressive. Moscow this week cut off key gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria, threatening to do the same for other "unfriendly nations" that refuse to pay for fuel in rubles. Putin also issued one of his strongest warnings to date over the West's "interference in Ukraine," as the U.S. and its allies ramp up weapons transfers, war financing and intelligence sharing.



Why Poland and Bulgaria? While there have been other countries that have insisted on paying for gas in euros (under existing contracts), the two nations represent the weakest spots on the east that are the first to get gas as it transits into Europe. The countries also happened to be among the first whose payments were due the soonest, though the strategy may also aim at dividing the European Union by targeting some nations and not others. Poland has additionally been one of the most critical nations of Russia in the Western alliance and has been one of the biggest supporters of Ukraine in terms of refugee intake, military support and weapons transfers.



At issue: The Kremlin has outlined a payment mechanism that would allow foreign buyers to convert their dollars and euros via Gazprombank, an entity that has been carefully excluded from EU sanctions. The state-controlled bank would send along rubles to energy giant Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), which would prevent Western governments from "seizing payments made in foreign currency and strengthen Russia's sovereignty," according to Vladimir Putin. The EU has debated whether the scheme breaches sanctions against Moscow as some countries make arrangements to comply with the new payment system out of fear that an embargo or blockade could tip them into recession.



"Gazprom's announcement is another attempt by Russia to blackmail us with gas," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement. Efforts are now accelerating to replace Russian energy with new sources, like LNG imported from the U.S. and the Middle East, gas piped in from Norway and North Africa, or an upcoming pipeline from Azerbaijan. In the meantime, solidarity agreements can be signed with other EU nations for any spare gas supplies they may have, sending gas to Poland and Bulgaria via reverse flows along the Yamal-Europe pipeline or importing gas from Greece and Turkey. Dutch TTF natural gas futures, a European benchmark, rose 4.1% on Wednesday to settle at €107.43, which is well below its peak in March, but still 5x more expensive than prices a year ago.



Thought bubble: Cutting off energy to Europe is the biggest economic weapon that Putin can deploy as the Kremlin hopes to get Western nations to think twice before helping Ukraine. However, along with other moves that were intended to divide the bloc, the decision could backfire and instead strengthen the EU's resolve. Once alternate sources of energy are acquired, it could deprive Moscow of billions of dollars in revenue it previously would have earned from such transactions. Oil and gas sales account for about 40% of Russia's annual revenue and are its most lucrative source of foreign earnings. (172 comments)

King dollar

The greenback reached its highest level in two decades following another 1% climb on Thursday that took it to just under 104 in the U.S. Dollar Index. The gauge measures the U.S. currency's strength against a basket of other developed world currencies, including the euro, yen, Canadian dollar and British pound. In fact, the greenback has advanced 7% since the beginning of the year, outpacing many assets from stocks and bonds to gold and bitcoin.



Commentary: "It's clearly a 'U.S. dollar is king' world," said Mingze Wu, a currency trader in Singapore at StoneX Group. "The dollar will continue to strengthen globally as long as rest of the world does not keep up in matching interest rate hikes." The greenback is also getting a haven bid along with Treasuries amid concerns about economic growth and a possible recession.



Speaking of growth, GDP in the U.S. shrank for the first time since the pandemic, contracting 1.4% in the first quarter (vs. +1.1% consensus and +6.9% in Q4). The surprise was exacerbated by a widening trade deficit reflecting supply chain problems, as well as lower private inventory investment and fading government stimulus spending. The Fed is still likely to raise rates by 50 basis points next week amid strong domestic demand, though Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned of further "large negative shocks" that are "likely to continue to challenge the economy."



Growth vs. inflation: Strength in the dollar is also the result of weaker comparative currencies. The euro has been on the back foot due to the war in Ukraine, China's severe COVID restrictions have led to a weaker yuan and Japan's widening policy and trade gap has sent the yen into freefall this year. "We had two decades of the benefits of low inflation, but now central banks are trying to win back their inflation-fighting credibility," noted Jordan Rochester, foreign exchange strategist at Nomura. "But the ECB is facing stagflation and will struggle to keep with the Fed, and the BOJ isn't even coming to the party. With lower exposure to China, and lower exposure to Ukraine, the U.S. stands out as resilient." (7 comments)