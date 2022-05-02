z1b/iStock via Getty Images

Something unique about High Yield Landlord is that we don't invest just in the US. We look for the best real estate investment opportunities and sometimes, the best opportunities are abroad.

A lot of investors never consider foreign REITs because they don't want to deal with the headaches that come with it (withholding taxes and higher transaction costs), but in reality, this is all very simple, and it is well worth it when you consider the superior returns that you are getting.

Currently, we hold 15 names in our International Portfolio, and in what follows, we highlight two foreign REITs that we have been buying lately:

Canadian Net REIT (NET.UN)

Have you ever wondered how is it possible that Realty Income (O) managed to earn 15.5% average annual returns since its listing in 1994?

These days, it pays a ~4% yield and grows at ~5% per year, which does not quite add up to 15.5%. In fact, its returns over the past 10 years have been far short of its historic average:

Realty Income track record (Realty Income)

The reality is that Realty Income has such an exceptionally strong track record because it used to grow a lot faster in its early days.

The key to its rapid growth was its small size and higher leverage.

Back when it was a small company, every new acquisition moved the needle, and since it was more heavily leveraged, returns also compounded at a faster rate.

Put differently, the accretive impact of new acquisitions was far larger when it was smaller and used more leverage as compared to today.

I am bringing this up because Canadian Net REIT is essentially an early-day version of Realty Income. It follows a similar strategy, but because it is a lot smaller and uses more leverage, it is able to grow at a far faster rate:

Canadian Net REIT track record (Canadian Net REIT)

Its historic performance is among the best in the entire global REIT market. In fact, it has actually performed even better than Realty Income, which is commonly perceived as the "gold standard" of net lease investing.

And since it is still very small in size (C$268 million portfolio), we think that this rapid growth can continue for many years to come:

Canadian Net REIT has a long way to go (Canadian Net REIT)

It issues new shares at a ~15-30% premium to NAV to buy properties and then adds ~50% low-rate debt on them. The accretion is so significant because of the small size of the existing portfolio and the relatively large size of its investment spreads.

As it keeps replicating the same strategy, we expect the rapid growth to continue. In the past, it has managed to grow FFO per share at 18% per year, but even if it grew at just half of that going forward, investors would do very well in the long run.

The dividend yield is 4.4%, which means that if it can grow at half its historic rate, it is likely to reach annual total returns near ~15% per year, rivaling the historic performance of Realty Income.

Is now a good time to buy more shares?

We believe so. For the full year 2021, NET.UN grew its FFO per share by 20%.

This means that its growth accelerated in 2021!

It also hiked its dividend by another 13.3%, marking its 10th consecutive dividend increase.

Its NAV per share also went from C$6.16 at the end of 2021 to C$7 one year later. Despite that, its share price hasn't moved much since we first invested in the company and as a result, its valuation has come down and its yield has gone up.

Historically, NET.UN has traded at closer to a 30% premium to NAV, which is common for high-quality net lease REITs, but today, it is offered at closer to a 10% premium, likely because of fears of rising rates/inflation.

Based on our forward estimate of cash flow, NET.UN is now also priced at just 12x FFO, which is very reasonable for a REIT of this quality.

We expect 15% annual returns from the yield and growth, and an additional 20% upside from multiple expansion. That's very attractive coming from a relatively safe business model.

We maintain our Strong Buy rating and expect to buy more shares.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (OTC:NWHUF / NWH.UN)

NorthWest Healthcare is officially structured as a REIT and used to be a landlord, but it is now in the process of converting its ownership in wholly-owned properties into JV structures to create an asset management business that earns fee income.

Meanwhile, it is also acquiring new properties as it prepares to form new JVs and grow its AUM to earn more fees down the line.

What are the results of this strategy?

I think that they are very good.

In 2021, they managed to grow their NAV per share by 9%, and if you kept the FX rate constant, it would have grown by 17% in a single year. As a reminder, NorthWest Healthcare owns a lot of properties abroad, so its results are sometimes positively, and some other times negatively impacted by FX changes. In any case, this is strong NAV growth.

Its AFFO per share rose by just 2%, which appears to disappoint many investors who wonder why the growth in AUM isn't translating into AFFO per share growth. Many worry that this could be a sign of empire building / poor management / growth-at-all-cost.

In reality, it is none of the above. These investors ignore that the company significantly deleveraged its balance sheet in 2021, reducing leverage by 850 basis points. This is dilutive to AFFO per share in the near term but positions the company for stronger growth going forward.

If you assume that the leverage was constant and also removed the impact of FX, then AFFO per share would have actually grown by 12% in 2021:

NorthWest Healthcare post strong growth in 2021 (NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT)

Going forward, we expect its asset management platform to continue growing at a rapid rate. There are few asset managers that focus on high-yielding hospitals / medical office buildings in Australia, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. NorthWest is able to offer investors attractive yields with inflation protection via JV structures and there is strong demand from institutions for these products.

Just recently, NorthWest structured a new C$200 million JV for its UK portfolio and it is currently in negotiation for many more similar deals. All in all, it expects its externally managed funds to continue growing at a rapid pace in the coming 3-5 years.

NorthWest Healthcare AUM growth (NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT) NorthWest Healthcare AUM growth (NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT)

Despite this rapid growth, the REIT is currently priced at a 6% discount to NAV. Again, this is likely because the market fails to recognize that the deleveraging is dilutive to AFFO in the near term and that it takes time for NorthWest's investments to become accretive since JVs are not structured on day 1. NorthWest buys the properties and structures JVs later. Once these JVs are structured, fees start flowing, and the deals become massively accretive.

It is different from your regular REIT (VNQ) and it causes confusion to investors who expect accretion on day 1. However, NorthWest has a great track record following this exact strategy, returning 16.5% annual return for shareholders.

We think that as the REIT structures more JVs and the accretion of these recent deals start to show, the market will reprice it at a premium to NAV that's reflective of a rapidly growing asset management business.

In the meantime, you earn a 5.6% dividend yield that's safe and inflation-protected. NorthWest has uncapped CPI adjustments in most of its leases.

We maintain our Buy rating.

Bottom Line

Right now, we hold 5 such Canadian REITs in our International Portfolio, and then we also own another 6 European REITs and 4 Asian REITs.

The beauty of REITs is that they allow you to easily invest anywhere in the world from the comfort of your own home. We think that it is unfortunate that so few investors use this to their advantage, and it is mainly due to the fact that investors are poorly informed about these opportunities.