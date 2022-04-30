The New Frontier Of Enterprise Security

courtneyk/iStock via Getty Images

By Rick Bradt

The world is getting more complex and scarier-the security software industry is responding.

Overseeing the evolution of an enterprise's technology is forcing existential decisions upon management. The dynamics are evolving fast, with catalysts including the remote workforce, the shift to the Cloud, lower-cost alternatives for telecommunications and networking, and transformative implementations of data security.

The security decision is symbiotic with all the others. The rising tide of nation-state cyber warfare is only further highlighting the awareness of its criticality. Many a CISO (Chief Information Security Officer) would acknowledge the enormity of the security challenges over the last decade. Simply put, the CISO and his team have had to select from thousands of vendors for a plethora of point solutions, resulting in organizations often having 100+ providers. The subsequent challenge has been to figure out which are actually working…and which are not.

The security paradigm is rapidly shifting. At a high level, the change is disrupting the legacy model of solely reviewing all data packets before permitting their entry into the network. Often known as "Trust but Verify," this no longer suffices. The issue is the increasing murkiness of the concept of the network itself, what with employees working on all kinds of devices, from all kinds of places, while expecting to have access to all kinds of apps. The new model relies on Cloud-based converged, and continuous, assessment of data integrity, user identity, users' rights of access, and the actual usage itself.

There are four key enablers of this change. First is the power of the Cloud service provider to process "big data" analytics better and faster. Second, there is the evolution of the network infrastructure itself, with telco transmission succumbing to the far more economic internet via "SD-WAN" (Software-Defined Wide Area Network). Third, there is a newly accepted principle in "Zero Trust," the commitment to continuous monitoring of the user-provided access. Indeed, in May 2021, President Biden mandated Zero Trust for all federal agencies.

And last, but not least, there is the emergence of a very small number of platform providers well positioned to provide SASE (secure access service edge), leveraging the gamut of security services but from the Cloud. SASE is poised to drive a virtuous cycle of accelerating the shift to the Cloud while creating an ever-safer enterprise. SASE offers an innovative and comprehensive approach and goes a long way to offer up the desired "one throat to choke."

