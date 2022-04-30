Secure Energy Services Inc. (SECYF) CEO Rene Amirault on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCPK:SECYF) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2022 3:00 PM ET

Corporate Participants

Anil Aggarwala - VP, Treasury and Investor Relations

Rene Amirault - President and Chief Executive Officer

Allen Gransch - Chief Operating Officer

Chad Magus - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Cole Pereira - Stifel

Keith Mackey - RBC

John Gibson -BMO Capital Markets

Patrick Kenny - National Bank

I would like to turn the conference over to Anil Aggarwala, VP of Treasury and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Anil Aggarwala

Thank you, Grant. Welcome to Secure Energy's conference call for the first quarter of 2022. Joining me on the call today is Rene Amirault, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Allen Gransch, our Chief Operating Officer and Chad Magus, our Chief Financial Officer. During the call today we will make forward-looking statements related to future performance and we will refer to certain financial measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies.

The forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Secure with respect to future events and are based on certain key expectations and assumptions considered reasonable by Secure. Since forward-looking information address future events and conditions by their very nature, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to numerous factors and risks.

Please refer to our continuous disclosure documents available on SEDAR as they identify risk factors applicable to Secure factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements and identify and define our non-GAAP measures.

I will now turn the call over to Rene for his opening remarks.

Rene Amirault

Thank you, Anil, and good afternoon, everyone. Today we will review our financial and operation results for Q1 followed by our outlook for the remainder of the year. The first quarter was another record for Secure and our results continue to demonstrate the strength and scale of our expanded network and business model. Higher industry activity levels drove increased demand for our customer solutions. synergies realized and combined with our ongoing focus on managing costs resulted in strong performance across our operations and a 250% year-on-year increase in Q1 adjusted EBITDA to 126 million.

We also made significant progress with our deleveraging plan, paying down $90 million in debt, helping to reduce our total debt to EBITDA to 2.9 from 3.4 at the end of Q4 2021. We are extremely pleased with the successful progress of the integration with Tervita, which is proceeding ahead of our plan and creating a stronger company. We have achieved 53 million of annualized cost savings, reaching 71% of our 75 million target after just nine months since the closing of the merger, including savings on our bond refinancing, we have achieved 62 million of run rate free cash flow savings.

I'm also pleased to report that we're releasing our 2021 report on sustainability next week, demonstrating our commitment to ESG including putting safety first, minimizing the environmental impacts of our operations and creating positive relationships with stakeholders in the communities where we live and work.

In addition, the report solidifies our targets for water and emissions reductions and lays out a roadmap to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, including reducing GHG emissions intensity by 15% by the end of 2024. We're encouraged by continued strong momentum through our operations with our increased free cash flow generation capabilities and a strengthened balance sheet we remain well positioned to meet our debt reduction targets, and at the same time, able to capitalize on growth and existing facilities and the continued positive trends of our industry.

Chad will now walk us through the key highlights of our Q1 results. Then Allen will review our innovation plan update and operational highlights and I will conclude with our outlook for the year.

Chad Magus

Thanks, Rene, and good afternoon to everyone on the call. Our first quarter results continue to demonstrate the strength of our combined business. Our ongoing focus on managing costs and overall improvements in the underlying markets. For the first time, since the fourth quarter of 2019, we reported positive net income of 38 million or $0.12 per share in the first quarter. Funds flow from operations increased 257% to 107 million. We also divested 22 million of non-core assets in the first quarter, which we used towards repaying 90 million of debt as Rene mentioned.

Our adjusted EBITDA of 126 million increased 215% for a basic share basis was $0.41, equating to a 64% increase from the prior year as realized synergies and increased activity levels in our operating areas lead to higher processing and disposal volumes at our midstream infrastructure facilities and landfills and increased demand for services related to drilling and completion activity within the environmental and fluid management segment.

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 35% increased from 30% in the first quarter of 2021 due to the positive impacts from the cost savings and synergies and increased industry activity levels, as well our G&A improved to 7% of revenue, excluding oil purchase and resale. And midstream infrastructure, Q1 segment profit margin of 63% increased from 59% in the prior year, largely due to our expanded facility footprint, and synergies realized from the merger transaction, as well as higher crude oil pricing and more stable market dynamics, which lead to increased drilling completion and production volumes. Higher crude oil pricing in the first quarter also positively impacted recovered oil revenue, and increased oil purchase and resale revenue by 163% to 1.4 billion. And environmental and fluid management, Q1 segment profit margin of 27% was consistent with the prior year, the strong margin performance was largely due to the positive impact of the combined businesses offset by inflationary pressures, most notably in our fluids management business, metals prices remain strong in Q1 as the demand for our environmental work.

Our positive operating results and sustaining capital spending that was in line with our expectations allowed secure to generate 100 million of discretionary free cash flow in the first quarter, an increase of 245% compared to the prior year, or 78% on a per share basis. In 2022, our key capital allocation priority will continue to be on debt repayment. Our capital structure consists of no near-term maturities with the first fixed note maturing in 2025.

In addition, we retain a strong liquidity position with approximately 370 million of availability on our credit facilities, maturing in 2024. We were pleased with our balance sheet management since the merger and remain on track to achieve our debt reduction targets. And we'll continue to look for ways to optimize our capital structure as we move forward. Now, I will ask Allen to provide an update on the integration with Tervita and some operational highlights.

Allen Gransch

Thanks, Chad, and good afternoon, everyone. Looking at our operational highlights in Q1, our midstream infrastructure segments continued to improved oil prices and higher drilling and completion activity and overall average rig count of 192 for the quarter. The increased activity that we saw in Q4 continued on in Q1. Water disposal volumes increased 109% from Q1 of 2021, with total volume of water handled of 2.1 million cubic meters. In addition, we saw processing volumes increase 147% from Q1 of 2021, mainly as a result of the merger, improving production levels and higher waste and processing volumes.

Our oil terminalling and pipeline volumes remain steady from Q4 2021 at about 1.2 million cubic meters and up 48% from Q1 of 2021. Overall very strong quarter from the midstream processing facilities as they are experiencing increased utilization as higher drilling completion and production volumes from increased activity levels require more treating, processing and disposal.

Our facility utilization continues to trend in the right direction and is now up to 60% in that business. We continue to have lots of capacity to handle additional increases in volume without the need to invest any additional capital. In our environmental and fluid management business also continues to benefit from higher commodity prices and increased activity levels. External landfill volumes were up another 13% sequentially from Q4 and over 40% year-over-year from Q1 2021 [indiscernible] volumes as a result of drilling and reclamation activity tailwind.

We're continuing to see increased demand for drilling and completion services with the fluid management business. Metal recycling continues to benefit from strong commodity pricing as ferrous prices remain high, which has helped drive higher volumes. With regards to our projects business, we are pleased with the progress made on increased abandonment remediation and reclamation work from the government stimulus package. To help the closure and reclamation of orphaned and inactive wells.

We have seen revenue in our fluid management business rise almost 20% in Q1 of 2022, compared to Q4 of '21. Specifically, our market shares just over 25% in the quarter slightly higher than our position in Q1 of last year and our plant continues to run at full capacity. We continue to expect increased abandonment, remediation and reclamation activity, possibly impacting our Canadian operations over the term of the program.

In terms of the federal program, so far, 627 million out of the 1 billion allocated to Alberta has been granted. The Alberta program has also been extended by six weeks to February of 2023, similar to the 400 million Saskatchewan program. Saskatchewan has also introduced a program mirroring with the Alberta energy regulator has done with targeted spending levels that the companies with retirement obligations must spend. Secure is well positioned to the environmental business segment as the project's team are positioned to bid on additional work and landfills will likely see more volumes as a result of these regulatory changes.

We are also extremely pleased with the progress made to-date on integration of the two businesses and after nine months, we've already realized 53 million or 71% on an annual basis of our 75 million synergies target. Of the 53 million approximately 37 million related to corporate overhead and G&A and the remainder were operational efficiencies and facility rationalizations. To-date, we have closed or partially suspended a total of 20 facilities, and we are targeting an additional six to eight suspensions during the remainder of 2022. We are confident on being able to reach the minimum of 75 million of synergies or more by the end of 2022.

The focus for cost savings in 2022 will be further on the facility rationalizations and offered operational optimizations, including increased facility utilization transportation savings and operating cost efficiencies. The operational synergies include optimizations and facility rationalizations, with the expectation that the synergies will contribute a partial benefit in 2022, with the full run rate of 75 million cost savings in 2023. Additional savings through initiatives such as improving our capital structure, as well as minimizing sustaining capital, while managing underutilized assets are also expected to provide incremental discretionary cash flow beyond our 75 million cost savings targets.

In Q1 we spent a total of 13 million of capital which included 10 million of sustaining capital primarily spent on well and facility maintenance, landfill cell expansions and asset integrity and inspection programs. Our growth capital of 3 million related largely to an expansion of one of our water disposal facilities, which is backstopped by a commercial agreement with an existing customer at that facility.

During the quarter, we generated 22 million of proceeds from the disposal of assets included in the disposals were some vacant land and some excess equipment that will came as a result of the Tervita transaction. Additionally, we sold the non-core environmental consulting business which represented a very small part of our overall projects business.

In terms of overall 2022 capital spending, our 45 million growth budget will continue to focus on opportunities to connect producers to existing midstream infrastructure and to further increase volumes and utilization on a long-term basis. With respect to sustaining capital, we continue to expect to spend 55 million in 2022, including three landfill expansions. Our focus remains on customer back longer life opportunities as we continue to prioritize delevering.

I will now turn it back to Rene to address our outlook for 2022.

Rene Amirault

Thanks, Chad and Allen. We are extremely pleased with the results to start the year and the ongoing progress made with the Tervita merger and we continue to see the benefits we expected from combining the companies. We have a strong deleveraging plan in place as demonstrated in Q1 and we expect to continue to reduce our debt position this year. Our enhanced scale better positions us to optimize existing assets in operations that we can add more value to our customers and provide greater optionality and allocating capital through all market environments.

Turning to our outlook, the near-term focus will be on continuing to strengthen our business deleveraging our balance sheet. We anticipate looking to increase returns to shareholders after this is completed. We expect to see continued industry improvement which will support our strong momentum and drive higher year-over-year discretionary free cash flow in 2022.

Current crude oil and natural gas prices should continue to buy significant improvements in overall industry activity in 2022. As we have seen so far this year, macroeconomic factors including significant inflationary pressures geopolitical risk premium due to the current war in Ukraine, as well as lessening COVID-19 demand impacts are driving the increases in current prices. The current prices in broader economic factors have led to an increased rig count that is expected to continue throughout the year.

We also expect to benefit from the following. We expect to see contributions to our adjusted EBITDA from the realization of 75 million of annualized synergies by the end of 2022. We also anticipate increased utilization at midstream processing facilities and landfills as higher drilling, completion and production volumes from increased activity levels required treating, processing and disposal. And finally, higher abandonment, remediation and reclamation activity from the government stimulus package to help fund the closure and reclamation of orphan and inactive wells.

In closing, we have significantly strengthened our business and demonstrated the resiliency and efficiencies achieved with our strategy to consolidate capacity in our markets while managing our costs. We remain well positioned to generate strong discretionary free cash flow from our expanded network. Our key priorities remain on operational excellence and efficiencies, progressing our ESG initiatives and paying down debt and optimizing the capital structure of our business while leveraging opportunities to grow provide value for shareholders and customers.

With our efforts to-date, and the continued hard work of our employees, we believe we are well positioned to achieve our priorities during the remainder of 2022. I want to thank all Secure employees that have continued to contribute to our successes. I also want to thank our customers and stakeholders for their continued support and partnership.

That concludes our prepared remarks. We would now be happy to take your questions.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. Our first question comes from Cole Pereira from Stifel. Please go ahead.

Cole Pereira

So pretty meaningful step change in midstream EBITDA quarter-over-quarter, just wondering if you're able to sort of rank order of magnitude what drove that between call it synergies, higher activity, any oil trading margin stuff like that?

Allen Gransch

Hey, Cole. It’s Allen here. Yes, no, a great question. I think the answer is all of the above. I mean, the activity levels we saw in Q1, definitely strengthened from Q4, so robust volumes and activity coming into the facility, we did shut down four facilities. So we moved some volumes, which ultimately resulted in higher utilization at the facilities that we moved the volume to. So the guys did a great job of lowering some of the op costs and getting better efficiency on some of our fixed costs. And with the price of oil moving around, there's obviously [orbs] [ph] that we can take advantage of in our crude oil marketing business. So that also played a role in helping to contribute to a solid performance here in Q1.

Cole Pereira

Okay, great. That's helpful. Thanks. And just coming back to cost inflation, obviously, there's materials exposure, in production chemicals in your drilling fluids business, can you just sort of refresh what the extent of that exposure would be in midstream segment?

Allen Gransch

On production chemicals?

Cole Pereira

No, sort of just cost inflation in general.

Allen Gransch

Yes, in general, we're seeing, roughly 10% to 15% increase in costs in our midstream segment. Primarily, that would be related to our electricity, our fuel costs, our chemical costs, and R&M at the plant would be, the top four, and partly offset that because you will know that the margins did improve by 4% throughout the quarter. And part of that is the synergies that we've now realized with the closure of 20 facilities and increasing and improving our utilization. And obviously, we look at how much volume we can flow through the facility will help manage some of your overall costs when you get into chemical and flocculent. And then, as we look to inflation for the remainder of the year, we're going to look at how much of our pricing will offset some of the increased inflation that we've seen the 10% to 15%. But so far, the guys in the field have done a great job managing the OpEx.

Cole Pereira

Okay, perfect. And then just going back to shareholder returns quickly. So I mean, the thoughts from you guys perspective is, I mean, obviously, the debt targets are well within range before the end of the year. And so if you do get there, I mean, then you start to think about that, and maybe some sort of combination of dividend increases and share buybacks.

Rene Amirault

Yes, I mean, the trend line is going in the right direction. And certainly, we want to continue to pay down debt. And as we get closer to the end of the year, we'll have a better sense of what the go forward plan is around providing that shareholder value and what that looks like. But I think the way we're looking at it is -- that is number one, and everything else is secondary. So, as we get closer to the end of the year, we can start to formulate a plan that probably, it's not one lever, and other there's probably four or five different levers that we have here. But really, this team, and you saw it in Q1, this team is laser focused on debt reduction. And we're taking nothing for granted. And we don't know what the price of oil or gas is going to do tomorrow, we don't know what's going to happen around the world with the things happening in Ukraine.

So just laser focused on getting the debt down. And obviously, over the next 16 months or so, we have opportunities to refinance some of that debt. And just there's a lot of things we're going to look at to formulate that plan as we go into the end of the year.

Cole Pereira

Okay, great. That's helpful. Thanks. I'll turn it back.

Your next question comes from Keith Mackey from RBC. Please go ahead.

Keith Mackey

Hi, thanks. And good afternoon. I guess maybe if we could just start off and I know you mentioned, you plan to release your sustainability report in May 2, talking a little bit more about sustainability and roadmap to net zero. But just curious if you can give us a bit more of a preview of what to expect in that report, as you look to release it in the [indiscernible] little bit?

Rene Amirault

Well, the good news is that we've tried to put it in a format that you can identify all the great things we're doing. I think everybody, it's a little too focused on the -- our carbon intensity and everything revolving around that. But there's a lot of other things that happening in this world around the F and the G. And so it's outlined in that report, in terms of, you saw in our circular that we want to increase our females on the board. We're now over 25 different Aboriginal partners, giving back to the community, all those things are important to us. And then, setting the ESG goals is great around carbon intensity, but it's much, much more. And the great thing Keith is we're really trying to work hand in hand with our customers to help them achieve some of those ESG goals as well.

And that's why I like to thank our employees who work tirelessly, day after day, in terms of all of this, the safety side of it, are helping out with the communities and the Aboriginal side and are coming to us every day with carbon reduction and remission reduction plans to so you're going to see all of it in there. And the nice part is it's very open and transparent. And we were one of the first service companies to put that out. It was down three or four years ago and we're committed to that and you'll get to see that on Monday. But the entire team has done a great job of not only showing you what we're doing but we're also showing you where we're going.

Keith Mackey

Sounds good and maybe just on the CapEx, so looks like most of the growth CapEx allocation is yet to come. Can you just talk a little bit more about the spread of that CapEx throughout the year. And perhaps, how I guess locked in the supply chain is as far as completing those projects, having labor and materials and so forth that you need to be able to complete those projects on time on budget.

Allen Gransch

Yes, great question. In Q1, we spent 3 million and that primarily was adding that additional infrastructure into water disposal facility where a customer of ours needed additional capacity. We don't do a lot of capital work. In Q2 we've got [indiscernible] bands on you've got, spring like conditions where it's just hard and more expensive to put in rig mats to construct. But what we're looking at in terms of the back half spend all the projects in the hopper that we have come with negotiated contracts with our customers and those take time to get through. But at the same time, they're all very similar in nature, where we're either tying in oil volumes into our existing oil pipelines, or we're tying in water pipelines into our existing infrastructure.

And so you'll see some spend in Q3. And then you'll see a lot more in Q4, because a lot of the pipeline work that we do, do we want to do it when it's cold outside, we can get into some of these locations that are very challenging to get into, to be able to connect the customer. And so we'll provide more clarity as we get into Q3 on where we're spending this capital. But the 45 million that we have allocated to growth capital is still a number that's very solid and more geared toward a kind of acute later half of this year spend.

Rene Amirault

And Keith, I think it also helps, these are a lot of small projects, we don't have the one big $45 million project so that the risk around inflation and cost increases it just isn't there because it's a lot of small projects.

Keith Mackey

Got it. Okay, that's it for me. Thanks very much.

Your next question comes from John Gibson from BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

John Gibson

Morning or afternoon, guys. I guess now. It's on the facility closures, thanks for the color on your go forward plans. And obviously market dynamics has changed quite significantly since you announced the Tervita acquisition. I'm just wondering if any plans have changed with regard to facility closures? Or are any other synergy plans since you announced the deal?

Allen Gransch

Yes. I mean, there are wins on things that we didn't anticipate. And there are areas where as we look at the back half of this year and some facility closures, we are very cognizant that we don't want to close a facility where we're going to impact customer service. And even the four facilities we closed, we had consultation with our customers prior to doing that, because we want to make sure we're supporting their needs on the disposal and treating and processing time. So you're exactly right, in Q3 and Q4, we do have some plan facility rationalizations, and that might not be the full facility, it might just be a service line or a partial shutdown of that location. But we do want to do it in conjunction because some of the discussions we're having with producers, they're very methodical on how they want to allocate their remaining capital budgets for this year. And some of them have suggested they might add a rig or add a well that they would like to drill. And so we want to make sure from flowback water to completion waters to treating some of the drill waste, that we can handle it, and they're not transporting it for farther away.

But I think as we get through Q2, and as our facilities, look at some more of these operational efficiencies, we are finding every month, different ways we can look at doing and processing some of this waste, and we're actually finding some more savings. So there will be a bit of give and take, but I think we'll understand more in Q3 once we've had some more further discussions with our customers on their plans and activity levels.

John Gibson

Got it. Thanks. I guess the follow on, the 75 million target you originally announced it looks like you could come above that and I mean, kind of following on to your prior comments. What could potentially drive this gain over and above the 75? Is it just you've gotten into the away with Tervita and sort of you know experience what it's like to run the company or are other things driving that?

Allen Gransch

Yes, I know there are different operational elements. I always use the example of our metal recycling business. We handle metal not only in our midstream group, but even in our projects group as we are [reclamating] [ph] and cleaning up a lot of these old methods. We're seeing a lot of steel that gets migrated now into red here because we actually have a metal recycling hub at which we can then process and ship out. We handle a lot of metal out in Fort Mac same scenario and I think as we look at the numbers of tons that we process and recycle. We see win there. So I agree we're going to be over the 75, just based on what we're seeing, we're well on our way with 53 million already achieved. So I think it will provide more clarity on which areas we're seeing it but these wins are coming up all the time.

John Gibson

Great, thanks. Nothing for me just kind of touching on Cole’s question on cost inflation. And I'm looking at your drilling fluids business. Seems it's coming from your peers that there were some significant costs in Q1. Were you able to catch up on the cost increases this quarter? Or could we see some maybe some incremental margins moving forward as pricing takes hold?

Rene Amirault

Yes. And there's two parts to that really but I mean, it all feeds from whether you're getting chemical out of the U.S., you're getting chemical oversees is. And if you think back to Q4, team did a fabulous job of pre-buying some of that chemicals, so that you saw a little bump in the working capital, that really helped us out in Q1. But also, we had some competitors that ran out of chemicals. So, team did a fabulous job of being proactive and both from a cost point of view, but actually having the actual inventory on hand. And so going into Q2, that's not going away the cost impact or future inflation on the chemical side. What I can tell you is the team has been extremely proactive with the customers and really sitting down with customers and sharing that information. So they can see exactly what has gone up from a cost point of view. Some of those increases came in March, some of them are going to come in April. So it's kind of a little bit of a mix, John, but I think all in all, the team is doing a fabulous job of staying ahead of it. And being very proactive both with our suppliers, but also with our customers.

John Gibson

Great, appreciate the color and congrats on the fall quarter. I will turn it back.

Rene Amirault

Thanks, John.

Your next question comes from Patrick Kenny from National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Patrick Kenny

Good afternoon. Just curious, given the momentum in the Clearwater. Any update on potentially tapping that market over the near term? And if not today, would you consider building a new gathering pipe into that region some point down the road, just to bring in some third-party competition, while also optimizing some of your existing assets nearby?

Allen Gransch

Yes. I think the Clearwater has got a lot of attention and Secure has three locations in that general area, given our experience and our operating knowledge of not only [indiscernible], but also our corroborate operating gathering system. I think they're looking at Clearwater that play as it continues to grow, it needs more infrastructure, and it can tie into some of the networks out there to help these producers out that they're not trucking these volumes to Edmonton, that they've got a way out, that reduces the GHG, and putting all this oil on a truck.

So a lot of the customers out there, they're in other areas that deliver us volume today. So we're in constant discussion with them on, how do we help you guys manage them in your costs on moving the oil? And so definitely, it's an area where we're paying close attention to just because of the nature of that that area and how much volume we're seeing out of it.

Patrick Kenny

That's great, Allen. Thanks for that. And then on the carbon capture front, any update on potential opportunities across the portfolio, especially on the back of this 37.5% ITC on transportation and storage investments? I'm just curious if this might bring any of your potential projects more to the front burner over the coming months.

Rene Amirault

Yes. The good news is that on the surface having something like an ITC instrument makes a lot of sense. There's going to be huge capital required for some of these projects. I don't think you'll see us get into the big trunk line space the TransCanada's and the Enbridge's of the world and some of the bigger players will play around that. So what's the opportunity for us, it's really around, helping the -- call it the mid caps in terms of maybe some aggregations and consolidation and maybe tapping into some of our old reservoirs that we have or whatever that a fit with both our skill set but also with our network. And time will tell how that'll all play out in terms of those tax credits. We were talking to one of the major producers and the devil is in the details. And so it's going to take a while for the rules of engagement and how that might work and how it's all going to be credited and actually show up in terms of your economics.

So it's a great first start, but I think we're probably just getting into the first inning of what that might look like. And but it's on our radar. It's in our business development hopper, and we're trying to find -- just trying to find that projects, plural, that fit our wheelhouse and where we truly we can add value.

Patrick Kenny

Yes, early days for sure. But I appreciate the color Rene. One last housekeeping item, if I could, just looking outside of the base 75 million of synergies, it looks like your lease liabilities on the balance sheet continues to grind lower here post-merger. And even the payments came in a little bit lower here in Q1. So maybe just a refresh on where you expect run rate lease payments to land once you've fully completed the integration.

Chad Magus

Pat, it’s Chad. Yes, a good attention to detail there. We have had leases for the combined entity coming off. However, we've been using this last time since the merger to kind of evaluate the fleet of equipment and there's lots of equipment in those leases. There's lots of office leases in there. And some storage leases as well. But we are going to replace some of the heavy equipment, yellow wire and leases that have been falling off. So it's not going to get keep grinding down at that rate. I think we're going to level out to an annualized number that's in the low -- just about 20 million on an annual basis.

Patrick Kenny

Okay, that's great. Appreciate the color guys.

Chad Magus

Thanks, Pat.

Operator

Rene Amirault

Thank you for being on the conference call today. A tape broadcast of the call will be available on Secure's website. We look forward to providing you with updates on Secure's performance in July after the completion of the second quarter of 2022. Thank you.

