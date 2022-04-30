Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

On April 26th, Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) released its earnings for the first quarter of 2022. In this article, I will provide an analysis of the Q1-2022 financial results and I will explain my BUY recommendation. If you are not familiar with Range Resources, you can have a look at my previous article in which I provided an overview of the Company.

Stock performance

When I wrote my previous article on Range Resources, the stock was trading at $26.54/share: in a bit less than 2 months, the stock increased by 16.8% to $30.99/share, equivalent to a market cap of $7.7 bn. Range Resources is up 74% year-to-date and 218% year-on-year, with the 52-week high being $33.9/share (April 18th, 2022) and the 52-week low being $9.7/share (April 29th, 2021).

Data by YCharts

Q1-2022 results

Revenues from NatGas, NGLs and oil sales were $1.0 bn for Q1-2022, up 70% year-on-year, while revenues from brokered NatGas and marketing were up 8%, from $81 M to $87 M. The revenue increase was driven by the commodity price increase rather than production volumes, which remained constant at about 2.1 Bcfe/d.

However, the increase in commodity prices determined a significant derivative loss of $939 M that leads total revenues to $181 M, down 71% from the same quarter of the previous year ($626 M). In particular, the derivative loss was generated by non-cash fair value adjustments ($805 M) and by cash payment on derivate settlements ($133 M). The average realized price after hedges was $4.04/Mcf for NatGas, $58.4/bbl for oil and $38.6/bbl for NGLs.

Looking at the costs side of the income statement, one can notice that total operating costs have increased by 27%, from $596 M to $754 M. Main cost items were transportation and processing costs ($298 M, +9% year-on-year), G&A ($43 M, +13%), D&A ($86 M, -2%) and financial interests ($47 M, -16%). In addition, Range Resources recognized a loss on early extinguishment of debt of $70 M due to the exercise of a call for the 9.25% senior notes due 2026.

Decreasing revenues and increasing costs lead to a net loss of $456 M versus a net income of $27 M in Q1-2021.

Cash flows and debt position

Cash flows were less affected by the derivative loss since the majority was a non-cash loss. Cash flow from operations was $406 M (vs $109 M of Q1-2021) while cash flow from investing activity was -$105 M, quite in line with the net investments carried out in the same quarter of the previous year. Cash flow from financing activities was negative at -$402 M because Range Resources carried out a debt restructuring initiative with issuance of $500 M 4.75% senior notes (due 2030) and the early extinguishment of the $850 M 9.25% senior notes (due 2026): as a result of this initiative, the total interest expense should decline by about 25% in 2022.

At the end of March 2022, Range Resources has a total outstanding debt of $2.6 bn and $110 M of cash and cash equivalents: the TTM net-debt-to-EBITDAX stands at 1.6x and management expects it to decrease through the rest of the year on par with debt.

Buyback

In February 2022, Range Resources also approved a buyback program of about $500 M (ca 6.5% of current market cap) that will be funded via organic FCF generation. So far, the company has already bought back 600k shares at an average price of $27/share.

Wall Street consensus

Looking at Wall Street consensus on Seeking Alpha's dedicated page, it is possible to see that 25 different Analysts have rated the company in the last 90 days. Most recommendations are HOLD (15 analysts) with 8 BUY or STRONG BUY ratings. However, the average target price is $38.6/share that, considering the current trading price, would offer a 25% upside.

Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Overall, I believe that Range Resources is worth a BUY recommendation. Investors should not be misled by the Q1-2022 net loss that was generated by non-cash expenses: FCF generation is solid, and it will support an accelerated deleveraging path together with improved shareholder returns (buyback program). Hoverer, I believe that, in the current strip scenario, free cash flow will not be enough to support further production growth. An additional upside could come from the renegotiation of some gas supply long-term contracts (accounting for about 400 MMcf/d) that will expire in the next two years and that could benefit from the current macro scenario.