Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 1
Summary
- A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
- Companies which changed their dividends.
- Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
- Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend-related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflect the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Apple Inc.
|
(AAPL)
|
5/6
|
5/12
|
0.22
|
0.23
|
4.55%
|
0.58%
|
11
|
AGCO Corporation
|
(AGCO)
|
5/13
|
6/15
|
0.2
|
0.24
|
20.00%
|
0.75%
|
10
|
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|
(AMP)
|
5/6
|
5/20
|
1.13
|
1.25
|
10.62%
|
1.88%
|
18
|
Avery Dennison Corporation
|
(AVY)
|
5/31
|
6/15
|
0.68
|
0.75
|
10.29%
|
1.66%
|
12
|
American Water Works Company, Inc.
|
(AWK)
|
5/9
|
6/1
|
0.6025
|
0.655
|
8.71%
|
1.70%
|
15
|
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.
|
(CCOI)
|
5/12
|
5/27
|
0.855
|
0.88
|
2.92%
|
6.02%
|
11
|
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated
|
(CHCT)
|
5/12
|
5/27
|
0.4375
|
0.44
|
0.57%
|
4.78%
|
8
|
Discover Financial Services
|
(DFS)
|
5/25
|
6/9
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
20.00%
|
2.13%
|
12
|
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
|
(DKL)
|
5/4
|
5/12
|
0.975
|
0.98
|
0.51%
|
7.84%
|
10
|
Evercore Inc.
|
(EVR)
|
5/26
|
6/10
|
0.68
|
0.72
|
5.88%
|
2.72%
|
16
|
The First Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FBMS)
|
5/9
|
5/25
|
0.17
|
0.18
|
5.88%
|
2.24%
|
5
|
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
|
(FCF)
|
5/5
|
5/20
|
0.115
|
0.12
|
4.35%
|
3.56%
|
6
|
FactSet Research Systems Inc.
|
(FDS)
|
5/27
|
6/16
|
0.82
|
0.89
|
8.54%
|
0.88%
|
24
|
First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
|
(FFIN)
|
6/15
|
7/1
|
0.15
|
0.17
|
13.33%
|
1.70%
|
12
|
Comfort Systems USA, Inc.
|
(FIX)
|
5/13
|
5/27
|
0.13
|
0.14
|
7.69%
|
0.66%
|
10
|
W.W. Grainger, Inc.
|
(GWW)
|
5/6
|
6/1
|
1.62
|
1.72
|
6.17%
|
1.38%
|
51
|
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.
|
(HWBK)
|
6/14
|
7/1
|
0.15
|
0.17
|
13.33%
|
2.60%
|
10
|
International Business Machines Corporation
|
(IBM)
|
5/9
|
6/10
|
1.64
|
1.65
|
0.61%
|
4.99%
|
27
|
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LBAI)
|
5/6
|
5/18
|
0.135
|
0.145
|
7.41%
|
3.86%
|
12
|
MetLife, Inc.
|
(MET)
|
5/9
|
6/14
|
0.48
|
0.5
|
4.17%
|
3.05%
|
10
|
Peoples Bancorp Inc.
|
(PEBO)
|
5/6
|
5/23
|
0.36
|
0.38
|
5.56%
|
5.54%
|
7
|
Parker-Hannifin Corporation
|
(PH)
|
5/12
|
6/3
|
1.03
|
1.33
|
29.13%
|
1.96%
|
66
|
Regal Rexnord Corporation
|
(RRX)
|
6/29
|
7/14
|
0.33
|
0.35
|
6.06%
|
1.10%
|
18
|
Sysco Corporation
|
(SYY)
|
6/30
|
7/22
|
0.47
|
0.49
|
4.26%
|
2.29%
|
52
|
Unity Bancorp, Inc.
|
(UNTY)
|
6/9
|
6/24
|
0.1
|
0.11
|
10.00%
|
1.53%
|
10
Decreases:
None
Last Chance To Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday May 2 (Ex-Div 5/3)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Heritage Financial Corporation
|
(HFWA)
|
5/18
|
0.21
|
24.22
|
3.47%
|
11
|
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
|
(MKTX)
|
5/18
|
0.7
|
263.61
|
1.06%
|
14
Tuesday May 3 (Ex-Div 5/4)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Cambridge Bancorp
|
(CATC)
|
5/19
|
0.64
|
81.71
|
3.13%
|
24
|
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.
|
(CQP)
|
5/13
|
1.05
|
53.76
|
7.81%
|
6
|
Delek Logistics Partners, LP
|
(DKL)
|
5/12
|
0.98
|
49.99
|
7.84%
|
10
|
Entergy Corporation
|
(ETR)
|
6/1
|
1.01
|
118.85
|
3.40%
|
7
|
Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
|
(FELE)
|
5/19
|
0.195
|
69.94
|
1.12%
|
30
|
Hess Midstream LP
|
(HESM)
|
5/13
|
0.5492
|
29.41
|
7.47%
|
6
|
Independent Bank Corporation
|
(IBCP)
|
5/16
|
0.22
|
19.74
|
4.46%
|
9
|
Independent Bank Group, Inc.
|
(IBTX)
|
5/19
|
0.38
|
67.8
|
2.24%
|
9
|
Landstar System, Inc.
|
(LSTR)
|
5/27
|
0.25
|
154.9
|
0.65%
|
17
|
NextEra Energy Partners, LP
|
(NEP)
|
5/12
|
0.7325
|
66.66
|
4.40%
|
9
|
Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
|
(NWBI)
|
5/16
|
0.2
|
12.68
|
6.31%
|
12
|
S&T Bancorp, Inc.
|
(STBA)
|
5/19
|
0.3
|
28.26
|
4.25%
|
10
|
Constellation Brands, Inc.
|
(STZ)
|
5/19
|
0.8
|
246.09
|
1.30%
|
8
Wednesday May 4 (Ex-Div 5/5)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Bank of Marin Bancorp
|
(BMRC)
|
5/13
|
0.24
|
31.26
|
3.07%
|
17
|
Colony Bankcorp, Inc.
|
(CBAN)
|
5/20
|
0.1075
|
17.14
|
2.51%
|
6
|
CMS Energy Corporation
|
(CMS)
|
5/31
|
0.46
|
68.69
|
2.68%
|
16
|
First Community Bankshares, Inc.
|
(FCBC)
|
5/20
|
0.27
|
26.63
|
4.06%
|
10
|
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
|
(FCF)
|
5/20
|
0.12
|
13.48
|
3.56%
|
6
|
Franklin Financial Services Corporation
|
(FRAF)
|
5/25
|
0.32
|
32.42
|
3.95%
|
7
|
Intel Corporation
|
(INTC)
|
6/1
|
0.365
|
43.59
|
3.35%
|
8
|
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.
|
(LW)
|
6/3
|
0.245
|
66.1
|
1.48%
|
6
|
MPLX LP
|
(MPLX)
|
5/13
|
0.705
|
32.36
|
8.71%
|
9
|
Norfolk Southern Corporation
|
(NSC)
|
5/20
|
1.24
|
257.88
|
1.92%
|
6
|
Premier Financial Corp.
|
(PFC)
|
5/13
|
0.3
|
26.54
|
4.52%
|
12
|
Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
|
(SIRI)
|
5/25
|
0.021962
|
6
|
1.46%
|
6
|
Walmart Inc.
|
(WMT)
|
5/31
|
0.56
|
152.99
|
1.46%
|
49
|
WSFS Financial Corporation
|
(WSFS)
|
5/20
|
0.13
|
40.07
|
1.30%
|
8
Thursday May 5 (Ex-Div 5/6)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Apple Inc.
|
(AAPL)
|
5/12
|
0.23
|
157.65
|
0.58%
|
11
|
Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
|
(AMP)
|
5/20
|
1.25
|
265.49
|
1.88%
|
18
|
Artesian Resources Corporation
|
(ARTNA)
|
5/23
|
0.2729
|
46.5
|
2.35%
|
30
|
Brown & Brown, Inc.
|
(BRO)
|
5/18
|
0.1025
|
61.98
|
0.66%
|
28
|
California Water Service Group
|
(CWT)
|
5/20
|
0.25
|
51.87
|
1.93%
|
55
|
D.R. Horton, Inc.
|
(DHI)
|
5/18
|
0.225
|
69.59
|
1.29%
|
8
|
First Business Financial Services, Inc.
|
(FBIZ)
|
5/19
|
0.1975
|
34.67
|
2.28%
|
10
|
W.W. Grainger, Inc.
|
(GWW)
|
6/1
|
1.72
|
500.03
|
1.38%
|
51
|
Home Bancorp, Inc.
|
(HBCP)
|
5/20
|
0.23
|
38.33
|
2.40%
|
8
|
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LBAI)
|
5/18
|
0.145
|
15.03
|
3.86%
|
12
|
Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc.
|
(LSBK)
|
5/23
|
0.16
|
14.77
|
4.33%
|
6
|
Matthews International Corporation
|
(MATW)
|
5/23
|
0.22
|
29.81
|
2.95%
|
27
|
National Instruments Corporation
|
(NATI)
|
5/31
|
0.28
|
36.14
|
3.10%
|
9
|
Peoples Bancorp Inc.
|
(PEBO)
|
5/23
|
0.38
|
27.42
|
5.54%
|
7
|
SJW Group
|
(SJW)
|
6/1
|
0.36
|
59
|
2.44%
|
55
|
Sensient Technologies Corporation
|
(SXT)
|
6/1
|
0.41
|
84.6
|
1.94%
|
16
|
Texas Instruments Incorporated
|
(TXN)
|
5/17
|
1.15
|
170.25
|
2.70%
|
18
|
Westamerica Bancorporation
|
(WABC)
|
5/20
|
0.42
|
58.92
|
2.85%
|
30
Friday May 6 (Ex-Div 5/9)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
American Electric Power Company, Inc.
|
(AEP)
|
6/10
|
0.78
|
99.11
|
3.15%
|
12
|
Apogee Enterprises, Inc.
|
(APOG)
|
5/25
|
0.22
|
44
|
2.00%
|
11
|
American Water Works Company, Inc.
|
(AWK)
|
6/1
|
0.655
|
154.08
|
1.70%
|
15
|
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
|
(CIVB)
|
5/25
|
0.14
|
20.82
|
2.69%
|
11
|
The First Bancshares, Inc.
|
(FBMS)
|
5/25
|
0.18
|
32.19
|
2.24%
|
5
|
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.
|
(FIBK)
|
5/20
|
0.41
|
32.52
|
5.04%
|
12
|
German American Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GABC)
|
5/20
|
0.23
|
35.1
|
2.62%
|
10
|
International Business Machines Corporation
|
(IBM)
|
6/10
|
1.65
|
132.21
|
4.99%
|
27
|
MetLife, Inc.
|
(MET)
|
6/14
|
0.5
|
65.68
|
3.05%
|
10
|
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.
|
(MPB)
|
5/23
|
0.2
|
25.83
|
3.10%
|
8
|
Mueller Water Products, Inc
|
(MWA)
|
5/20
|
0.058
|
12.03
|
1.93%
|
7
|
PPG Industries, Inc.
|
(PPG)
|
6/10
|
0.59
|
127.99
|
1.84%
|
50
|
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc.
|
(SFBC)
|
5/24
|
0.17
|
38.1
|
1.78%
|
9
|
Sonoco Products Company
|
(SON)
|
6/10
|
0.49
|
61.91
|
3.17%
|
40
|
Tompkins Financial Corporation
|
(TMP)
|
5/16
|
0.57
|
73
|
3.12%
|
35
Money On The Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
|
(APD)
|
5/9
|
1.62
|
2.8%
|
Activision Blizzard, Inc.
|
(ATVI)
|
5/6
|
0.47
|
0.6%
|
H.B. Fuller Company
|
(FUL)
|
5/5
|
0.19
|
1.1%
|
General Dynamics Corporation
|
(GD)
|
5/6
|
1.26
|
2.1%
|
Graco Inc.
|
(GGG)
|
5/4
|
0.21
|
1.4%
|
Lakeland Financial Corporation
|
(LKFN)
|
5/5
|
0.4
|
2.2%
|
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
|
(LOW)
|
5/4
|
0.8
|
1.6%
|
Mastercard Incorporated
|
(MA)
|
5/9
|
0.49
|
0.5%
|
Medifast, Inc.
|
(MED)
|
5/9
|
1.64
|
3.7%
|
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.
|
(ORRF)
|
5/9
|
0.19
|
3.2%
|
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
|
(PNC)
|
5/5
|
1.5
|
3.6%
|
Pentair plc
|
(PNR)
|
5/6
|
0.21
|
1.7%
|
Star Group, L.P.
|
(SGU)
|
5/3
|
0.1525
|
5.7%
|
Union Bankshares, Inc.
|
(UNB)
|
5/5
|
0.35
|
4.6%
|
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
|
(WST)
|
5/4
|
0.18
|
0.2%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
