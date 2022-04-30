Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of May 1

Summary

  • A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers.
  • Companies which changed their dividends.
  • Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.
  • Companies with upcoming pay dates.
Little piggy banks on ascending stacks of coins

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend-related activity for companies on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflect the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Apple Inc.

(AAPL)

5/6

5/12

0.22

0.23

4.55%

0.58%

11

AGCO Corporation

(AGCO)

5/13

6/15

0.2

0.24

20.00%

0.75%

10

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

(AMP)

5/6

5/20

1.13

1.25

10.62%

1.88%

18

Avery Dennison Corporation

(AVY)

5/31

6/15

0.68

0.75

10.29%

1.66%

12

American Water Works Company, Inc.

(AWK)

5/9

6/1

0.6025

0.655

8.71%

1.70%

15

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.

(CCOI)

5/12

5/27

0.855

0.88

2.92%

6.02%

11

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated

(CHCT)

5/12

5/27

0.4375

0.44

0.57%

4.78%

8

Discover Financial Services

(DFS)

5/25

6/9

0.5

0.6

20.00%

2.13%

12

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

(DKL)

5/4

5/12

0.975

0.98

0.51%

7.84%

10

Evercore Inc.

(EVR)

5/26

6/10

0.68

0.72

5.88%

2.72%

16

The First Bancshares, Inc.

(FBMS)

5/9

5/25

0.17

0.18

5.88%

2.24%

5

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

(FCF)

5/5

5/20

0.115

0.12

4.35%

3.56%

6

FactSet Research Systems Inc.

(FDS)

5/27

6/16

0.82

0.89

8.54%

0.88%

24

First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

(FFIN)

6/15

7/1

0.15

0.17

13.33%

1.70%

12

Comfort Systems USA, Inc.

(FIX)

5/13

5/27

0.13

0.14

7.69%

0.66%

10

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

(GWW)

5/6

6/1

1.62

1.72

6.17%

1.38%

51

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc.

(HWBK)

6/14

7/1

0.15

0.17

13.33%

2.60%

10

International Business Machines Corporation

(IBM)

5/9

6/10

1.64

1.65

0.61%

4.99%

27

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

(LBAI)

5/6

5/18

0.135

0.145

7.41%

3.86%

12

MetLife, Inc.

(MET)

5/9

6/14

0.48

0.5

4.17%

3.05%

10

Peoples Bancorp Inc.

(PEBO)

5/6

5/23

0.36

0.38

5.56%

5.54%

7

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

(PH)

5/12

6/3

1.03

1.33

29.13%

1.96%

66

Regal Rexnord Corporation

(RRX)

6/29

7/14

0.33

0.35

6.06%

1.10%

18

Sysco Corporation

(SYY)

6/30

7/22

0.47

0.49

4.26%

2.29%

52

Unity Bancorp, Inc.

(UNTY)

6/9

6/24

0.1

0.11

10.00%

1.53%

10

Decreases:

None

Last Chance To Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday May 2 (Ex-Div 5/3)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Heritage Financial Corporation

(HFWA)

5/18

0.21

24.22

3.47%

11

MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

(MKTX)

5/18

0.7

263.61

1.06%

14

Tuesday May 3 (Ex-Div 5/4)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Cambridge Bancorp

(CATC)

5/19

0.64

81.71

3.13%

24

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.

(CQP)

5/13

1.05

53.76

7.81%

6

Delek Logistics Partners, LP

(DKL)

5/12

0.98

49.99

7.84%

10

Entergy Corporation

(ETR)

6/1

1.01

118.85

3.40%

7

Franklin Electric Co., Inc.

(FELE)

5/19

0.195

69.94

1.12%

30

Hess Midstream LP

(HESM)

5/13

0.5492

29.41

7.47%

6

Independent Bank Corporation

(IBCP)

5/16

0.22

19.74

4.46%

9

Independent Bank Group, Inc.

(IBTX)

5/19

0.38

67.8

2.24%

9

Landstar System, Inc.

(LSTR)

5/27

0.25

154.9

0.65%

17

NextEra Energy Partners, LP

(NEP)

5/12

0.7325

66.66

4.40%

9

Northwest Bancshares, Inc.

(NWBI)

5/16

0.2

12.68

6.31%

12

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

(STBA)

5/19

0.3

28.26

4.25%

10

Constellation Brands, Inc.

(STZ)

5/19

0.8

246.09

1.30%

8

Wednesday May 4 (Ex-Div 5/5)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Bank of Marin Bancorp

(BMRC)

5/13

0.24

31.26

3.07%

17

Colony Bankcorp, Inc.

(CBAN)

5/20

0.1075

17.14

2.51%

6

CMS Energy Corporation

(CMS)

5/31

0.46

68.69

2.68%

16

First Community Bankshares, Inc.

(FCBC)

5/20

0.27

26.63

4.06%

10

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

(FCF)

5/20

0.12

13.48

3.56%

6

Franklin Financial Services Corporation

(FRAF)

5/25

0.32

32.42

3.95%

7

Intel Corporation

(INTC)

6/1

0.365

43.59

3.35%

8

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.

(LW)

6/3

0.245

66.1

1.48%

6

MPLX LP

(MPLX)

5/13

0.705

32.36

8.71%

9

Norfolk Southern Corporation

(NSC)

5/20

1.24

257.88

1.92%

6

Premier Financial Corp.

(PFC)

5/13

0.3

26.54

4.52%

12

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

(SIRI)

5/25

0.021962

6

1.46%

6

Walmart Inc.

(WMT)

5/31

0.56

152.99

1.46%

49

WSFS Financial Corporation

(WSFS)

5/20

0.13

40.07

1.30%

8

Thursday May 5 (Ex-Div 5/6)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

Apple Inc.

(AAPL)

5/12

0.23

157.65

0.58%

11

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

(AMP)

5/20

1.25

265.49

1.88%

18

Artesian Resources Corporation

(ARTNA)

5/23

0.2729

46.5

2.35%

30

Brown & Brown, Inc.

(BRO)

5/18

0.1025

61.98

0.66%

28

California Water Service Group

(CWT)

5/20

0.25

51.87

1.93%

55

D.R. Horton, Inc.

(DHI)

5/18

0.225

69.59

1.29%

8

First Business Financial Services, Inc.

(FBIZ)

5/19

0.1975

34.67

2.28%

10

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

(GWW)

6/1

1.72

500.03

1.38%

51

Home Bancorp, Inc.

(HBCP)

5/20

0.23

38.33

2.40%

8

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.

(LBAI)

5/18

0.145

15.03

3.86%

12

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc.

(LSBK)

5/23

0.16

14.77

4.33%

6

Matthews International Corporation

(MATW)

5/23

0.22

29.81

2.95%

27

National Instruments Corporation

(NATI)

5/31

0.28

36.14

3.10%

9

Peoples Bancorp Inc.

(PEBO)

5/23

0.38

27.42

5.54%

7

SJW Group

(SJW)

6/1

0.36

59

2.44%

55

Sensient Technologies Corporation

(SXT)

6/1

0.41

84.6

1.94%

16

Texas Instruments Incorporated

(TXN)

5/17

1.15

170.25

2.70%

18

Westamerica Bancorporation

(WABC)

5/20

0.42

58.92

2.85%

30

Friday May 6 (Ex-Div 5/9)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Price

Yield

Years

American Electric Power Company, Inc.

(AEP)

6/10

0.78

99.11

3.15%

12

Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

(APOG)

5/25

0.22

44

2.00%

11

American Water Works Company, Inc.

(AWK)

6/1

0.655

154.08

1.70%

15

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

(CIVB)

5/25

0.14

20.82

2.69%

11

The First Bancshares, Inc.

(FBMS)

5/25

0.18

32.19

2.24%

5

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.

(FIBK)

5/20

0.41

32.52

5.04%

12

German American Bancorp, Inc.

(GABC)

5/20

0.23

35.1

2.62%

10

International Business Machines Corporation

(IBM)

6/10

1.65

132.21

4.99%

27

MetLife, Inc.

(MET)

6/14

0.5

65.68

3.05%

10

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.

(MPB)

5/23

0.2

25.83

3.10%

8

Mueller Water Products, Inc

(MWA)

5/20

0.058

12.03

1.93%

7

PPG Industries, Inc.

(PPG)

6/10

0.59

127.99

1.84%

50

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc.

(SFBC)

5/24

0.17

38.1

1.78%

9

Sonoco Products Company

(SON)

6/10

0.49

61.91

3.17%

40

Tompkins Financial Corporation

(TMP)

5/16

0.57

73

3.12%

35

Money On The Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

(APD)

5/9

1.62

2.8%

Activision Blizzard, Inc.

(ATVI)

5/6

0.47

0.6%

H.B. Fuller Company

(FUL)

5/5

0.19

1.1%

General Dynamics Corporation

(GD)

5/6

1.26

2.1%

Graco Inc.

(GGG)

5/4

0.21

1.4%

Lakeland Financial Corporation

(LKFN)

5/5

0.4

2.2%

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

(LOW)

5/4

0.8

1.6%

Mastercard Incorporated

(MA)

5/9

0.49

0.5%

Medifast, Inc.

(MED)

5/9

1.64

3.7%

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.

(ORRF)

5/9

0.19

3.2%

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

(PNC)

5/5

1.5

3.6%

Pentair plc

(PNR)

5/6

0.21

1.7%

Star Group, L.P.

(SGU)

5/3

0.1525

5.7%

Union Bankshares, Inc.

(UNB)

5/5

0.35

4.6%

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

(WST)

5/4

0.18

0.2%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IBM, INTC, SYY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

