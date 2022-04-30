Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) CEO Austin Shanfelter on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2022 10:00 AM ET

Greetings and welcome to Orion Group Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2022 Conference Call.

Thank you, Laura. Good morning, everyone and welcome to Orion Group Holdings' first quarter 2022 earnings conference call and webcast. Joining me today are Austin Shanfelter, Orion Group Holdings' Interim Chief Executive Officer and Craig Owen [ph], currently serving in the capacity of Chief Financial Officer Advisor. Regarding the format of the call, we have allocated about 10 minutes for prepared remarks in which Austin and Craig will highlight our results and update our outlook. We will then open the call for questions.

During the course of this conference call, we will make projections and other forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, our end markets, revenues, gross profits, gross margin, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, backlog, projects in negotiation and pending awards as well as our estimates and assumptions regarding our future growth, administrative expenses, capital expenditures. These statements are predictions that are subject to risks and uncertainty, including those described in our 10-K that may cause actual results to differ materially from those statements. Moreover, past performance is not necessarily an indicator of our future results. By providing this information, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any projections or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise. Also, please note that adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, EBITDA and EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures under rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Regulation G.

Please refer to reconciliations and definitions inclusive of the most comparable GAAP measures and reconciliation tables accompanying this earnings call within the press release issued this morning. The press release can be found on our website at www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com. Also, for additional discussion of risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations, please refer to our quarterly annual filings with the SEC, which are also available in the Investors section of our website.

And with that, I would like to turn the call over to Austin Shanfelter, Interim Chief Executive Officer. Austin?

Austin Shanfelter

Good morning and thank you, Fran. First thing I’d like to do is thank all of the Orion team members, business partners and clients for their leadership, commitment and support over the past few weeks. It’s been quite busy around here. Our path forward is very clear. We must improve the quality of our backlog, enhance our operating margins and improve our fleet and equipment utilization. As we take action to improve our execution, our management team will be operation-focused to meet or exceed project budgets.

Our end markets are strong, and the opportunities to improve margins in both Marine segment and Concrete are very clear to me. We are well underway with our search process for our new CEO and CFO. This is proving to be a tremendous opportunity for us to hire seasoned, proven successful leaders to join the Orion team. I look forward to working directly with our management team to consistently improve performance. We believe there are opportunities in the second quarter to enhance results. Our team understands the need to enhance liquidity, improve margins, sales of properties and cost reductions will impact that goal very soon. I look forward to our Q&A session.

I would now like to turn the call over to Craig to discuss our financial results in more detail. Craig?

Craig Owen

Thank you, Austin and thanks everyone for joining us. I’ll now discuss the financial results for the first quarter in more detail. Revenues for the quarter were $175 million compared to $153 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $162 million in the fourth quarter. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to the start-up of large jobs that were awarded in the second half of 2021 in the Marine business and increased cubic yard production on light commercial projects in the concrete business.

First quarter gross profit was $12.8 million compared to $15.5 million in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily driven by decreased project performance in the concrete business as a result of project conditions, reduced dredging volume in the current quarter and a change in mix of work in the current period. First quarter gross profit was up almost 100% compared to the fourth quarter gross profit of $6.6 million. As a percentage of revenues, gross profit margin was 7.3% in the first quarter, down from 10.1% in the prior year period and up from 4.1% in the fourth quarter.

Turning to the segments. In the first quarter, the Marine segment had revenues of $84.5 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $7.3 million, equating to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.6%. This compares to $72.1 million of revenue, adjusted EBITDA of $7.9 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.9% in the prior year period. Marine results were up across the board compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 that had revenues of $73.1 million, adjusted EBITDA of $5.2 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.1%. The decrease in EBITDA and EBITDA margin compared to the first quarter of 2021 was driven by reduced dredging volume in the current quarter and a change in mix of the work in the current period.

The Concrete segment had first quarter revenues of $90.5 million, adjusted EBITDA of negative $2 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of a negative 2.3%. This compares to $81.2 million of revenue, adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.1% in the first quarter of 2021. Concrete results were also up across the board compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 that had revenues of $89.2 million, adjusted EBITDA of a negative $4.3 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of negative 4.9%. The Concrete segment’s first quarter results as compared to the first quarter of 2021 were impacted by decreased project performance due to inefficiencies and executing work, partially offset by increased cubic yard production on commercial light projects.

SG&A expenses in the first quarter were $16.2 million or 9.2% of revenues compared to $14.6 million or 9.5% of revenues in the prior year period. The increase in SG&A compared to the prior year was primarily due to additional consulting fees related to the management transition and additional property taxes, partially offset by reduced bonus expense. Net loss for the first quarter was $4.9 million or $0.16 diluted loss per share. Adjusted for nonrecurring items and the tax impact from valuation allowances, adjusted net loss was $3.2 million or $0.10 loss per share.

First quarter adjusted EBITDA was $5.2 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3%. This compares to adjusted EBITDA of $9.5 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.2% in the prior year period and adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million and adjusted EBITDA margin of 0.5% in the fourth quarter.

Turning to bidding metrics. In the first quarter, the company bid on approximately $1.3 billion worth of opportunities and was successful on $189 million. This resulted in a win rate of 14% and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.08 for the quarter. At quarter end, backlog was $604 million, up from $365 million at the end of the prior year period. At quarter end backlog, $317 million was in the Marine segment and $287 million was in Concrete segment. Approximately 82% or $496 million of the quarter end backlog will burn in the next 12 months, with the remainder associated with longer term projects burning through 2023 and into 2024. Additionally, the company is apparent successful bidder or has been awarded $112 million of new work subsequent to the end of the first quarter. Of this, approximately $30 million is related to Marine, while $82 million is related to Concrete.

On our current guidance, as we stated earlier this month, we are reaffirming our expectation of full year adjusted EBITDA in the mid-$30 million area. As always, we will provide an update on this as we progress throughout the year. The company ended the quarter with $28.1 million of outstanding debt, $26.9 million of which was related to the revolver. At quarter end, the company had approximately $6.7 million of cash and $13.4 million of availability under its revolving credit facility. The company is in compliance with its credit agreement covenants.

Question-and-Answer Session

The first question comes from the line of Joe Gomes with NOBLE Capital.

Good morning and thanks for taking the questions.

Good morning, Joe.

So Austin, you have now been CEO for roughly, let’s call it, 3 weeks, can you kind of give us your first impressions? What more do you need to see and analyze before you kind of put together a longer term game plan here?

Well, I think people have known me, I have already started putting my game plan together and I’ve already started making some changes in dealing with some issues. I’m an operationally focused type of individual. And so literally, I’ve had the opportunity to meet with all of our key partners that support the business and all of our key leaders in the last 2 weeks. We are – it’s very clear, like I said in my opening comments that we need to improve the quality of backlog. The good news on that subject is, is that with the concrete industry – the concrete business that we’ve been in, which is the one we’ve been having most of our trouble with on margins is a business that the projects turned quite quickly. I am taking some action with that group to improve the process of what we bid things at, how much we bid and how focused we are on certain opportunities. So I think we can have instant impact on that that may even affect us during the second quarter.

Just enhancing operational margins, we are going to look at things a lot closer from our estimating perspective, the type of project we have, our client quality. We have some fantastic clients that we’ve had for many, many years that are very predictable and are awesome to work with, and our teams really understand their needs. And we want to really focus on those opportunities and grow those and expand those sometimes when you get into new business opportunities, new types of projects those tend to be things that we underestimate maybe the difficulty to roll into those projects. So we’re going to put some real strong discipline into the types of things we bid and the types of customers we work for going forward. The last thing that I have been very active in already is the – looking at the fleet utilization and equipment utilization. One of the things that has hurt the company over the years is that we go through dredging where it’s very strong and then it drops off on us. And we are going to really work with our clients, with our customers and just try to smooth out the opportunity in that kind of category. So short-term, I think we’re going to make some strong impact over the next literally 30 days, and we have already started it. Long term, I’ll have to get you folks updated as soon as I can to what the long-term solutions are going to be going forward. But I do think there is opportunities right away to make instant impact and to change some directions on some of the business that we have.

Great. That’s good to hear. You somewhat touched on it, what does the bid environment look like today? Is it getting even more competitive out there or maybe you could just give us a little more color on how the bid environment looks?

Well, as I look at the bid environment, it’s been really strong. There is a lot of opportunity out there. I just think that it’s about a selection process. It’s sometimes people don’t look at it in a detail in a sense of you get a bid opportunity. You look at the bid opportunity. It looks like a nice job. But maybe you don’t know the customer that well, maybe you haven’t worked with them in the past, maybe we don’t have a track record with them. And I am just going to help the team really look at maybe a new way of looking at the opportunities and really focusing on opportunities that would be best for Orion, best for TAS. And I think that can enhance our ability to have more wins and have more predictable margins in the business going forward.

Joe Gomes

Austin Shanfelter

Yes. We have two – we have both properties are under agreement right now. What I will tell you is that I am going to be a little bit stronger on the situation of if they don’t close in a very short period of time I am going to look at other options. Take for example, the East/West Jones property. We are trying to sell it as this. If we were able to get a partner that needed that fill and started working on a process to get that fill removed from that property at a very reasonable rate or maybe even for free for them to get the fill for free, that property would maybe triple in value. So if we don’t get some take on the deals that we currently have or we have any more delays in the current picked deals we have, I’m going to look for options. I don’t want to sit on this any longer and wait for something good to happen. I think we can make something good happen.

Sounds great. Thanks for taking the questions. I will get back in queue.

My pleasure.

Our next question comes from the line of Julio Romero with Sidoti.

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my questions.

Good morning, Julio

Austin, I’d love to get your thoughts on what you’re looking for from a new CEO.

Austin Shanfelter

Julio Romero

Austin Shanfelter

I think any time you have the opportunity, and which we did was look at this business in a different way and have third parties come in and have you understand maybe where the exposures are and where the improvements can be, I don’t think that’s ever wasted time. Then you have to look at how much you spent to get what you got out of results. But we’ve definitely opened up some eyes and saw things that we have to improve on. So did it do everything we wanted to do? No, there is no way it did that. But it did open up our eyes to a lot of issues that we have to complete and keep working on.

Now on the other side of that is, this thing is a – if we bid correctly – we have the right people on the field. We have to bid correctly, then we have to perform to those bids. I think that when I look at this company, I think it bats around 80% on those – on that process. And so when people talk about, for example, the concrete business, and they asked me, why are you in that, you’re not making the money. Well, we’re not making the money because we have issues on some of our work that we just don’t perform on some of our projects. So we’ve got to tighten that up. We’ve got to go be more aggressive on jobs that aren’t meeting budgets and forecasts. And then we’ve got to start looking at are those the types of projects, are those the clients, are those the type of issues that we want to be looking at going forward? So a lot more discipline in estimating and bidding, a lot more discipline on how we put teams into projects and new projects and things like that. So I think we can make some changes to reduce any losses, any shortcomings of the business very quickly. That’s my world. That’s what I’ve got involved with my whole life, and it’s near and dear to my heart. So expect change.

Julio Romero

Our next question comes from the line of Alex Rygiel with B. Riley.

Good morning, Austin. A couple of quick questions here, and it kind of dovetails on your last answer. But Concrete segment backlog, $287 million, I mean, that’s just all-time high record. That’s fantastic. But obviously, margin profile is kind of lousy. So I guess my question here is I’m assuming you’ve spent a lot of time here really digging into that backlog number and getting comfortable with trying to turn that around. But can you kind of talk a little bit more about that?

Austin Shanfelter

Alex Rygiel

Austin Shanfelter

Great question. At the end of the day, division has done really well with dredgings hot in the market, but it’s down a little bit, it’s a little tougher margins for us in the business. So we’re going to work with our clients a lot next where we’re setting up meetings right now to start working with the core and work with other groups about trying to smooth the flow of the work and flow of the opportunities, which really assists us in many, many ways as a business. So I think we’ve got to get candid about what the utilization is, how we can improve utilization and dredging. And I hope to get that done in the next 30 to 45 days. And then it will let us look at the rest of the year in a lot more functional away.

So the question is, do we have our equipment in the right locations for the right opportunities, would it be better for us to move something into another market that we’re not utilizing here at the strongest we possibly can and break into new areas. So I’ll be really diving into that. What I do like about what’s happening in Marine is there is a lot more discipline in that group right now about what they are bidding, how they are doing their work. We’re bringing in some quality people. So I’m excited about adding some quality backlog to that division because I think we can handle it now maybe better than we could have 6, 9 months ago or whatever. And I want to really encourage the team to – we’re going to go out there looking for where we have to put people back, get people in. So to my competitors, we’re going to be starting to build this business and driving it forward with positive people.

Alex Rygiel

Austin Shanfelter

Alex Rygiel

Austin Shanfelter

Our next question comes from the line of Marco Rodriguez with Stonegate Capital Markets.

Good morning, everybody. Thank you for taking my questions. I kind of wanted to follow-up a little bit on some of the prior questioning, specific, I guess, towards the backlog, Austin, around the Concrete. I heard you say that, obviously, you’re looking to improve that, get better in discipline, better at bidding. Can you maybe talk a little bit about what you sort of found over your review period as to where maybe that segment kind of went awry in terms of their bidding? I mean, I guess, the ISG strategy was supposed to have implemented a little bit better of a discipline and I believe that the ERP was supposed to kind of help out with that as well. Can you maybe just talk a little bit about that?

Austin Shanfelter

Marco Rodriguez

Austin Shanfelter

Marco Rodriguez

Austin Shanfelter

Marco Rodriguez

Austin Shanfelter

Our next question comes from the line of Poe Fratt with Alliance Global Partners.

Yes, good morning. Austin, it seems like a little bit of a groundhog day here. You came in, in 2019. You improved as a COO, the improvement was pretty apparent pretty quickly. Can you just talk about the environment now versus your tenure as COO 3 years ago? And maybe help us understand why the changes that you made or the turnaround that happened wasn’t durable?

Austin Shanfelter

Poe Fratt

Austin Shanfelter

Poe Fratt

Austin Shanfelter

Poe Fratt

Austin Shanfelter

Poe Fratt

Austin Shanfelter

Poe Fratt

Austin Shanfelter

Our next question comes from the line of Daniel Albano with Albano Capital.

Yes. Hey Austin. Can you hear me?

Sure. Hi Daniel. Are you able to sell…

No worries. So, two questions. One is, if I look at the Concrete segment from 2018, it had a minus EBITDA margin – adjusted EBITDA margin of minus 1.5%, ‘19 0.3%, ‘20 2.1% and ‘21 minus 1.2%. It’s clearly, in my opinion, has destroyed a decent chunk of the value of the equity. Why would you not sell it? I mean you have been – even for a low price, say, book value. 4 years into it, you see where the stock is at. I just – honestly, I mean, if you look at the last 4 years, it’s a bad business, why would you not – how do you justify keeping it, given not 1 year, not 2 years, not 3 years, but 4 years of pretty abysmal returns? And then I got a second part question. Thanks.

Austin Shanfelter

Unidentified Analyst

Austin Shanfelter

Unidentified Analyst

Austin Shanfelter

Unidentified Analyst

Austin Shanfelter

Thanks Laura, and thanks everyone, for joining our Q1 2022 earnings conference call. We look forward to updating you on our Q2 results in July. Have a great day.

Francis Okoniewski

Thanks Laura, and thanks everyone, for joining our Q1 2022 earnings conference call. We look forward to updating you on our Q2 results in July. Have a great day.

This concludes today's conference.