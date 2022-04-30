Advantest Corporation (OTCPK:ATEYY) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2022 2:30 AM ET

Atsushi Fujita - CFO

Yoshiaki Yoshida - President and CEO

Kimiya Sakamoto - Chief Customer Relations Officer

Yasuo Mihashi - Executive Vice President of Corporate Planning and Stakeholder Relations

Tetsuya Wadaki - Nomura Securities

Yu Yoshida - CLSA Securities

Damian Thong - Macquarie Capital Securities

Shuhei Nakamura - Goldman Sachs

Yoshihito Hasegawa - Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities

Masahiro Nakanomyo - Jefferies Japan

Disclaimer*: This transcript is designed to be used alongside the freely available audio recording on this page. Timestamps within the transcript are designed to help you navigate the audio should the corresponding text be unclear. The machine-assisted output provided is partly edited and is designed as a guide.

Thank you very much for joining. The conference call for the briefing of the FY 2021 Financial Results of Advantest Corporation, despite your busy schedule. Today, we have four participants; President and CEO, Mr. Yoshida; CFO, Mr. Fujita; Chief Customer Relations Officer, Mr. Sakamoto; and Chief Stakeholder Relations Officer, Mr. Mihashi. First, Mr. Fujita will explain the financial results of FY 2021, then Mr. Yoshida will talk about the second mid-term business plan progress and FY 2022 outlook.

After the presentation, we'll take your questions.

Before we start, let me give you a disclaimer statement. This presentation may contain forward-looking statements based on the current estimates, and they contain risks and uncertainties. So please note in advance that actual results may be different from the estimate.

Now, Mr. Fujita, will start the presentation.

Atsushi Fujita

01:31 Good afternoon, everyone, I am Fujita. I'll explain the financial results for FY 2021. Please refer to Page four of the presentation material. This page is about FY results highlights. In FY 2021, we achieved record high results for orders, sales, operating income and net income. We are deeply grateful to all the stakeholders, including our valued business partners, who continuously support our growth, as well as our employees.

02:10 Aggressive tester and investment continued throughout the year, mainly by SoC semiconductor manufacturers, a social digitization of growth of data center investment, performance gains of 5G Smartphone functionalities and semiconductors such as miniaturization.

02:31 We are seeing continuous trends of long-term expansion of semiconductor demand and the performance improvement. On the other hand, due to the shortage over wide range of materials and parts such as semiconductors, our product lead time has become longer. This led to earlier order placement by customers and orders doubled from the previous fiscal year to JPY700 billion.

03:01 Regarding sales, gross profit margin improved from the previous fiscal year, due to the increased ratio of high value added testers for high performance semiconductors in the sales mix. ROE increased to 30.4% as a result of our efforts to increase profits, enhanced shareholder returns and improve capital efficiency.

03:28 Please turn to Page five. This is the summary of results FY 2021 results are as shown on the slide. Orders were JPY700.3 billion, sales were JPY416.9 billion; operating income was JPY114.7 billion; and net income was JPY87.3 billion; backlog was JPY394.7 billion or include a significant increase in orders. The year-on-year growth of net income was relatively small, because of lower tax burden, due to the tax loss carried forward accounting adjustment in Japan and the recording of deferred tax assets in the previous fiscal year.

04:16 The year-end dividend is forecasted as JPY70 and together with the interim dividend of JPY50. Our annual dividend forecast is JPY120. The total shareholder return ratio for FY ’21 is 107%, including share repurchasing and the dividend.

04:34 Please turn to Page six. This slide shows FY 2021 orders by segment and region. Annual orders by segment and regional as shown on the slide. In FY 2021, orders increased year-on-year across all businesses. High-end Soc semiconductors such as application processors or APU and high performance computing or HPC devices underwent further miniaturization in performance gains in semiconductor shortages, triggered investments to increase supply capacity. And this led to significant growth in orders for SoC testers. By region basis, orders increased in all regions especially in Taiwan, China and South Korea. Taiwan was the largest source of orders.

05:36 Please turn to Page seven. This is FY ’21 sales by segment and region. While we were forced to extend the product lead time, due to the semiconductor shortage, sales of SoC testers increased mainly for high-end SoC devices. By region basis, Taiwan generated the largest sales same as orders.

06:06 Please turn to Page eight. This is the summary of results for Q4 of FY 2021. In the fourth quarter under review, sales, operating income and income before tax achieved record highs since the company began quarterly disclosure. Each item will be explained in detail on the following pages.

06:34 Page nine please. It shows quarterly orders for Q4. As a shortage of semiconductors affect the large part of our supply chain, our product delivery is taken an increasingly longer time and the customers ordering testers based on an increasingly longer plans. Semiconductors and the component test systems recorded JPY149.2 billion, up 45.5% quarter-on-quarter. Orders for SoC testers increased JPY33.9 billion to JPY119.6 billion.

07:16 Orders increased significantly due to more types of devices, mainly HPC-related being manufacturers with advanced processes. Orders for memory testers increased JPY12.8 billion to JPY29.6 billion. DRAM-related orders grew significantly primarily for wafer testing.

07:44 Mechatronics Systems was JPY15.6 billion, up 37.5% quarter-on-quarter. Orders in this segment increased, due to the strong linkage of device interfaces and test handlers with the tester business.

08:01 Services support and others was JPY34.2 billion, up 52.3% quarter-on-quarter. In addition to a significant increase in system level test related orders, annual maintenance contract renewables increased with seasonality as one of the factors.

08:21 Page 10, please. It shows FY 2021 Q4 sales by segment. Although parts shortage is still in place, our efforts to procure and necessary parts led to higher sales, compared with our initial forecast. Semiconductor and component test systems had JPY81.3 billion in sales flat from the previous quarter. As for breakdown, SoC testers were JPY64.1 billion and memory testers was JPY17.2 billion. Mechatronics Systems was JPY10.5 billion, a slight decrease from the previous quarter. Services, support and others was up 20.1% quarter-on-quarter to JPY25.1 billion, thanks to an increase in SLT related sales.

09:15 Page 11, shows FY 2021 Q4 orders and sales by region. In Taiwan, orders grew significantly mostly for SoC testers that utilized advance processes, primarily related to HPC. In South Korea, in addition to the increase in orders for memory testers, Smartphone related orders for SoC testers also increased. As for FY 2021 Q4 sales by region, with some variation by region, sales expanded across the board.

09:52 Page 12, please. For OP and others, gross margin was 56.7%. It stayed at a high level, although it was slightly down from Q3. SG&A including total other income and expenses was JPY32.6 billion. Operating income was JPY33.7 billion and operating margin was 28.8%. FY 2021 full-year operating income was up 62.2% year-on-year to JPY114.7 billion, increased sales of high end SoC semiconductor testers for Smartphone and the data center related devices, improved our product mix and boosted gross profit margin. Operating income also increased significantly.

10:51 Page 13, please. FY 2021 Q4 R&D expenses. It was JPY13.1 billion and 11.2% as a percentage of sales. CapEx was JPY5.9 billion. We began to invest in the capacity expansion in United States from Q2 and made further investment in Q4. Depreciation and amortization was JPY4.1 billion. The Q4 cash flow was a net cash positive in terms of free cash flow of JPY16.9 billion.

11:31 Page 14, please. It shows the balance sheet factors as of the end of March 2022. Total assets was JPY494.7 billion, cash and cash equivalents were JPY116.6 billion. Goodwill and intangible assets JPY85.3 billion, equity attributable to owners of the parent JPY294.6 billion and net profit margin 59.6%.

12:04 In FY ’21, we acquired a total of 7.17 million owned shares for JPY70 billion, while raising approximately JPY30 billion for business expansion. We will continue to work on the balance sheet management, while optimally balancing between growth investment and capital efficiency.

12:28 This concludes my presentation. Thank you.

Yoshiaki Yoshida

12:34 This is Yoshida. I’ll talk about the progress of the second midterm business plan and FY 2021 outlook.

12:44 Please turn to Page 16. Results for the first year of our second midterm business plan exceeded all the management metrics targets set us averages for the period of the midterm plan to make a good start. We increased sales across a wide range of applications, due to increased demand of testing for devices related to Smartphones and HPC in which we have a competitive advantage, as well as increased presence in automotive, industrial and consumer sectors. This was successfully achieved, because of our measures to strengthen our customer base that we had been steadily working on in product strategy.

13:32 Furthermore the SLT or system level test division, which is being bolstered through M&A has steadily expanded to contribute to the improvement of performance. As a result, we achieved the sales target of JPY400 billion set forth in our ground design before FY 2027, we originally planned. The trends and the major direction of business environment described in our ground design remain unchanged. And we'll continue to pursue our strategy, and we’ll aim to increase our corporate value further with this achievement of the sales target.

14:16 We will review a financial model of the second midterm business plan based on FY 2021 results and FY 2022 forecast. This will be explained in another briefing as soon as we finalize the review.

14:34 Please turn to Page 17 for market share report. The calendar year 2021 tester market grew by over 30% year-on-year, higher than the 25% growth in ‘2020. Our marketing department estimate that the SoC tester market was worth about $4.3 billion and memory tester market was $1.3 dollars to make a total of about $5.6 billion, this was much higher than expectation at the beginning of the year. This market size is indicated for a calendar year.

15:22 Our market share was about 47% increased by about 4 percentage points from the previous year in the growing market. We assume that we could take number one market share with 45% for SoC testers and 51% for memory testers.

15:44 Please turn to Page 18, for semiconductor tester market in calendar year 2022. In calendar year 2022, the tester market is expected to grow even more from the market size already increased in 2021. We have slightly decreased the lower limit of the forecast range from that of three months ago. To incorporate the supply risk scenario for the entire industry affected by the increasingly tighter parts procurement conditions. In the SoC tester market, we expect further growth in demand for automotive, industrial and consumer applications in HPC related devices, which are adopting advanced process technology, mainly by performance gains of semiconductors and increased production volume, and the memory tester market numeric growth of market looks shrinking affected by exchange rate fluctuations, but in reality, we have not changed our view from three months ago, that higher memory performance will drive tester market expansion.

17:01 There are many uncertainties in the tester market beyond the 2023 with little visibility. However, with a backdrop of social demand for improvement of energy efficiency, the scale of integration in the HPC related semiconductor is making a steady progress through miniaturization and adoption of the advanced packaging technologies, this requires more advanced and intelligrated test solutions and is expected to drive the growth of the tester market in the long run.

17:37 Please turn to Page 19, for the review of disclosure items. Disclosure of orders and backlog end in Q4 of FY ’21. For many years, we have disclosed orders as a leading indicator of business performance, but recent actual order figures cannot offer useful comparison with the past. Therefore, we concern if we continue the disclosure as is, it may provide misleading information to market participants.

18:15 Going forward, we'll enhance our explanations with longer term view on business environment and growth strategies and have deeper dialogues with the stock market participant, so that they can properly evaluate corporate value, we appreciate your understanding.

18:38 Please turn to Page 20 for FY 2022 forecast, our forecast is as follows: sales are JPY510 billion, operating income is JPY150 billion, income before tax is JPY150 billion, and net income is JPY112.5 billion. Gross profit margin for the full-year is expected to be approximately 58%.

19:10 Our FY ’22 earnings forecast incorporates a certain level of parts shortages and rising procurement costs. But we anticipate that the shortages will ease in the second half. We will do our best to secure necessary parts aiming to set new sales and project records for the third consecutive year. However, this is undeniably an environment in which geopolitical risks and the changes in the global economy may occur out of the blue on top of the difficult procurement situation. We expect that FY ’22 will be a year when our risk management capability will be again be tested. The FX assumptions are JPY120 to the dollar and JPY135 to the euro.

20:08 Page 21, please. It shows the outlook by segment. For semiconductor and component test systems, as shown on the right hand side, we have started to disclose full-year sales by applications starting this time. Our full year FY ’22 SoC tester sales forecast is JPY286 billion. Regarding advanced SoC semiconductors, further adoption of advanced processes during calendar year ’22 will boost tester demand further throughout the year, due to increased complexity of semiconductors and the manufacturing processes.

20:59 For the past 10 years Smartphone APUs have been the main source of tester demand. But HPC devices are expected to take over in calendar year ’22. In the automotive industrial and consumer-related sectors, customers’ capacity utilization should remain high. Supporting tester demand at the level equivalent to FY ‘21.

21:31 Our full-year FY ’22 memory tester sales forecast is JPY69 billion. Changes in memory technology, such as miniaturization, greater densities, and higher speed and bandwidth will support tester demand. NAND and the DDR4 and 5 demand is expected to remain firm, supported by the strong demand for HPC devices for data centers. We expect to increase sales of DRAM testers, which are one of our strengths.

22:13 Page 22, please. Our full-year FY ’22 Mechatronics related sales forecast is JPY50 billion. We expect sales of Nanotechnology products to increase due to the continued high level demand for device interface products, which are closely linked with our tester business and increasing adoption of EUV lithography. Full-year forecast for the services, support and other segment is JPY105 billion.

22:52 In addition to the steady growth of our system level test business and the increase in recurring business revenues. As a result of M&A, a steady increase is expected in the demand for our services and maintenance businesses. For the system level test business, full-year sales is disclosed from this time onwards.

23:18 Moving to Page 23. I would like to conclude by touching on some key measures for FY ’22. The difficulty of procuring semiconductors and other parts continues. Implementing measures to ensure stable supply of our products remains our top priority. Given the continuous growth of the semiconductor tester market during calendar year ‘22, our R&D and sales are continuing to focus on the provision of leading edge test solutions. We will collaborate with customers, who are developing leading edge semiconductor technologies, so that we can develop advanced test technologies.

24:10 Moreover, given the test market expanding further in the mid to long-term, we need to further improve our business execution capabilities. To that end, we plan to make upfront investments to secure talent and expand production capacity. We will reinforce our data analytics business to support digital transformation in the digital society. Increased circuit integration and greater manufacturing complexity are increasing device reliability requirements.

24:50 In addition to the demand for semiconductor testing, the demand for system level testing is increasing, which is accompanied by the demand for highs precision consumables, required throughout the testing processes. We will also make investments to expand such recurring businesses. We will also try to enhance ESG-related initiatives, including the acquisition of SBT Certification as we did in the previous year when we launched our climate change initiatives. Please refer to our website, which was updated today for the detailed achievement during FY 2021.

25:42 Finally, we will respond flexibility to changes in our business environment, amid their uncertainties stemming from geopolitical risks, logistics disruptions and inflation among other factors. That's all for myself. Thank you very much for your attention.

Question-and-Answer Session

Mr. Wadaki from Nomura Securities, please start your questions.

Tetsuya Wadaki

26:12 Thank you. I'm Wadaki from Nomura Securities. Thank you for presenting the excellent financial results. My first question is about the business environment. Recently sales of consumer PCs and Smartphones have been slowing down and orders for semiconductors and other components using those devices have also been decreasing significantly. On the other hand, demand is strong in the area of military and servers. And do you feel any impact on your business from such a change in the product mix? For instance, are there any cancellations, push outs or conversely further increase in orders?

Yoshiaki Yoshida

26:58 The orders received in the fourth quarter increased further from the third quarter and we do not recognize a significant slow down at this moment. Rather, as supply is getting extremely difficult. Testers for high performance semiconductors are still under development, but the demand for those testers is already strong. Therefore, we are not seeing a slowdown in this area. We believe we did our best to announce an aggressive full-year forecast.

27:38 Advantest is set to be conservative, but global supply of semiconductors will not increase unless we fulfill our responsibility of supply. So this will forecast reflects our intention to manage to achieve that level of supply for the sake of the industry. To answer your question about the slowdown, we have not felt it yet.

Tetsuya Wadaki

28:06 Thank you. Let me ask a follow-up question. You mentioned you see more difficulty supplying of testers and assume FPGA has become a bottleneck in many areas and causing this problem. I heard news the other day that PSMC and Samsung had organized negotiation teams to visit semiconductor manufacturers. And I thought they may increase the production of FPGA and supply constraints might be ease a little. What do you think about it?

Yoshiaki Yoshida

28:38 We have been making various efforts since last year, but it is not so easy to ask semiconductor factories already up reading at full capacity to make new or special semiconductors. We are customer as well as the supplier in this industry. So, we are trying our best to explain that we cannot increase production volume without manufacturing equipment or testers. And have very managed to survive so far.

29:14 The global economy outlook is extremely uncertain and it might be possible to decline slightly. In that sense, we are planning to increase sales more in the second half than the first half. With the expectation that our supply concerns will be ease a little in the second half, so if the situation will be eased, it will not happen soon rather, it will be in the latter half of this year or second half of our fiscal year.

Tetsuya Wadaki

29:51 Thank you. I appreciate your explanation in detail.

Yoshiaki Yoshida

29:56 Thank you for your question.

Next, Mr. Yoshida from CLSA Securities. Please start your questions.

Yu Yoshida

30:07 Thank you. I am Yoshida from CLSA Securities. I'm referring to Slide 18, you mentioned that you have decreased a lower limit of the forecast range for SoC testers to incorporate the risk of parts shortage further. Can I assume you did not specifically factor in any other factors? Also, sales exceeded the plan in the fourth quarter. But at the same time, you have been talking about parts procurement difficulties has the procurement environment got worsened than that of three months ago?

Yoshiaki Yoshida

30:46 First, the reason we lowered the lower limit over the forecast range for SoC testers was the parts shortage. We have not included any other factors. As to whether the procurement environment has improved, compared to three months ago, my impression is it has not improved at all. On the contrary, we are enduring various problems coming up every day and manage to continue a constant supply. Sales growth may look negligible from the third quarter to the fourth quarter. And this is not because of production capacity, but because of the limitation in procurement capacity.

31:34 In the first half of this fiscal year, we’ll work to increase this capacity a little and we'll increase it further to grow sales in the second half. And this is the assumption for the sales target of JPY510 billion for this fiscal year.

Yu Yoshida

31:53 Thank you. I'd like to ask a follow-up question about Slide 21. In the sales forecast for this fiscal year, you said the main stay of SoC testers will be for HPC. I'd like to know the composition rate of testers for Smartphones and for HPC in the computing and communications. If possible for the previous and this fiscal years. Also, do you expect the situation in what HPC will continue to be the mains stay of your business and maintain a high compensation rate, if so, can I assume this is a favorable business environment for you? Thank you.

Yoshiaki Yoshida

32:39 Let me ask our Chief Customer Relations officer to take this question.

Kimiya Sakamoto

32:44 Okay. Thank you for your question. I'm Sakamoto from Sales and I'll explain about CY ‘22. We are clearly aware of a trend of increasing total available market for SoC and in the computing and communications part of this time, we estimate Smartphones will account for 50% to 60% and HPC will account for 40% to 50%. There is a significant growth for HPC and as mentioned several times so far, demand for servers is growing and HPC devices for which performance is a top priority, adopting cutting edge semiconductor technology.

33:35 In addition, the adoption of 3D packages and other technologies increased new testing processes leading to longer test time. Based on this view, we expect even more favorable environment for us to increase the market share as we already have a very high market share for HPC.

Yu Yoshida

34:01 Excuse me, did you say HPX is 40% to 50% and what percentage for Smartphones?

Kimiya Sakamoto

34:08 50% to 60%.

Yu Yoshida

34:11 You mean the entire computing and communications?

Kimiya Sakamoto

34:16 Smartphones include [indiscernible] so, yes, that's what I mean.

Yu Yoshida

34:21 Okay, so that is why HPC will be larger this year, compared to application processes only?

Kimiya Sakamoto

34:30 Yes, we expect that HPX will be larger than application processes for this year.

Yu Yoshida

34:38 I understand. That is all for my question. Thank you.

Kimiya Sakamoto

34:43 Thank you for your question.

Next, Mr. Damian Thong from Macquarie Capital Securities. Please start your questions.

Damian Thong

34:54 I’m Damian Thong from Macquarie Capital Securities. First, I'd like to ask you, could you elaborate on the sales balance between the first and the second half. Considering the progress in the fourth quarter under review, do you think it is difficult to make a significant improvement in the first and the second quarters of this fiscal year, due to difficulties in parts procurement? I do like to know roughly how much of the quarterly sales for testers from the first to the fourth quarter?

Atsushi Fujita

35:34 Excuse me, are you talking about fiscal year 2022?

Damian Thong

35:39 Yes, this fiscal year.

Atsushi Fujita

35:42 We only disclosed the full-year figures years, but as Mr. Yoshida said earlier, the current sales are approximately JPY120 billion, and we plan to increase it gradually in the first half and increase it further in the second half with improvement component environment. If we multiply JPY120 billion by four, it is JPY480 billion and you may think it cannot reach JPY510 billion, but we expect parts procurement conditions will improve in the second half, and this will help us to achieve JPY510 billion. If the situation of procurement becomes better than our expectation, we can even expect to achieve higher sales than JPY510 billion.

Damian Thong

36:31 I understand thank you. Let me ask about the profit margin in the second half of the fiscal year under review, the OP margin for the entire testers was over 38%. And in the current fiscal year, of course, there may be ups and downs quarter-on-quarter. But if, for example, sales for the third quarter exceed JPY100 billion.

36:57 I think the OP margin will probably exceed 40%, I know the parts procurement costs will also increase, but still do you think it is an imaginable scenario?

Atsushi Fujita

37:12 Did you say OP margin?

Damian Thong

37:14 Yes, OP margin for semiconductor testers?

Atsushi Fujita

37:20 Considering the plan to have higher sales in the second half. Of course, we can say the OP margin will be higher in the second half than in the first half. However, I don't think the figure will be as large as you suggest.

Damian Thong

37:38 I see. Thank you. My last question is about SLT. It seems to be expected to significantly grow in this fiscal year. As you say 27%. Could you elaborate on this as well? Do you expect to take new customers orders or increase business volume with existing customers. I appreciate if you could explain about it. Thank you.

Yasuo Mihashi

38:08 Hello, Damian-san, Mihashi from Corporate Planning. I think you are asking about the view on the SLT growth in FY 2022. In FY 2021, we recorded an increase over about 38% and for FY ’22, we estimate a plan rather 27% sales growth. First reason why we planned the growth of 27% is that our customers are developing a much wider variety of products. For example, SLT for Baseband and APU of Smartphones has been used by APU and Baseband for -- so called premium tier Smartphones. But now SLT is required for mid-tier and in some cases even for entry tier Smartphones. We believe that the situation will drive market growth.

39:18 In addition, as more types of devices are tested using SLT, we can expect sales growth of the recurring business, which we are expanding now through M&A. That is another reason for the growth.

Damian Thong

39:37 Thank you. So you see mobile devices as the main driver of the growth in this fiscal year? At the same time, I understand semiconductor testers are benefiting quite a lot from HPC. Do you think it is possible that HPC related needs will increase also for SLT in the future?

Yasuo Mihashi

40:00 Yes, I earlier talked about the mobility space, but we consider HPC is also growing segment in the future, like Smartphones.

Damian Thong

40:11 Thank you. That is all from me.

Yasuo Mihashi

40:14 Thank you for your question.

Next, Mr. Nakamura from Goldman Sachs. Please start your questions.

Shuhei Nakamura

40:24 Thank you for taking my questions. I understand that orders received during the period from January to March were considerably higher than originally planned. Can you tell me what is the reason for it?

Kimiya Sakamoto

40:42 Thank you, Nakamura-san, this is Sakamoto in charge of charge of sales. Your question was about orders, I understand. Orders are JPY50 billion higher than the latest guidance for Q4. As for breakdown JPY34 billion comes from SoC testers, with CC or computing and communication accounting for 60%. Well, the 30% was DDIC and the 10% was automotive industrial and consumer devices. So, the outperformance was mainly driven by devices using leading edge processes.

41:27 On the other hand, memory testers accounted for JPY6 billion. The business for DRAM outperformed mainly for wafer testing, while Mechatronics grew JPY7 billion related to the tester business. And service, support and others outperformed by JPY3 billion, due to the seasonality of maintenance contract renewal, that's the breakdown.

Shuhei Nakamura

41:56 Understood. But what was the main factor behind it? Is it long and longer delivery lead time, due to parts shortage? Or is it a higher demand, compared with the original expectation?

Kimiya Sakamoto

42:12 Right now, the lead time is longer than where it was when we had the previous financial results meeting. It is today about nine or 10 months. Customers are anticipating a longer lead time as well, not only with us, but also with front-end suppliers of semiconductor equipment, as well, I believe. When they place orders, in order to secure enough supply of products, customers are placing orders based on longer time production planning, compared with what they were doing in the past. So there are many customers who are using similar approaches.

43:01 From that perspective, we are seeing a sort of front loading of order inflow. Nevertheless, right now, our customers are trying to secure wafers and others for a longer time and they are actually shipping more products, that's why they are also securing production equipment. When we talk with our customers, they are negotiating for and ordering for tester capacities for next six months, nine months or even 12-months. But we believe their production plan is supported by the actual demand. There may be some market participants, who may be concerned about possible cancellation. In our perception, however, the risk of such cancellation is very low if not zero.

Shuhei Nakamura

43:58 Understood. Thank you very much. One follow-up question is about possible improvement in part shortage in the second half mentioned by the President earlier. How high is your conviction at this point in time? As you talk with your suppliers, what is your view of parts availability towards the second half? Could you give us some additional color?

Kimiya Sakamoto

44:25 The most difficult parts to procure at the moment are semiconductor parts. For them, we have had various negotiations since the first half of last year. In such a situation, we have been making various efforts to help increasing the yields by dispatching our personnel to semiconductor plans as part of our joint development and so forth. Semiconductor manufacturers are announcing aggressive investment plans since one year ago. Based on such investment, they should be able to see an increase in their capacity, gradually towards the end of this year or the beginning of next fiscal year. That's what we are expecting.

45:14 In that sense, in collaboration with our suppliers on one hand, we are trying to help increasing both productivity and the capacity. And the benefit of capacity expansion should be seen by the end of this year or beginning of next year, that's what we expect.

Shuhei Nakamura

45:34 Thank you for the detailed explanation.

Kimiya Sakamoto

45:38 Thank you for your question.

The next question is from Mr. Hasegawa of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Yoshihito Hasegawa

45:49 Thank you. This is Hasegawa of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. There was a comment about order taking lead time earlier, you mentioned about six months, nine months or even 12-months. Does that mean you have a visibility into next 12 months until the end of this fiscal year? Is my understanding correct? Am I also cracked in assuming that you have several times more inquiries compared with orders. That's generally the case, not only with your company, but with other companies as well. In other words, were you talking about expected orders rather than inquiries all year? Could you clarify between orders and inquiries? Also between front-end process and back-end process, I believe it is normal more for front-end process to negotiate for a longer term.

46:53 Having said that, demand for your product should also increase and you will negotiate for a longer term. What is the level of inquiries and negotiations? And how is it different from the level of orders? Could you share more details?

Yoshiaki Yoshida

47:10 Mr. Hasegawa, thanks you for your questions. Our presentation on the FY 2021 financial results, touched upon the order backlog as of the March being JPY395 billion. Out of that amount, nearly JPY200 billion was booked during Q4 in terms of the orders. Now for next fiscal year, sales target of JPY510 billion was just announced today. So inquiries we received during Q4 should be materialized by the end of this fiscal year.

47:54 Correction, order backlog is for this fiscal year, while inquiries are for next years as well. Summing up, all of the order backlog should be completely fulfilled this year and part of the orders to be placed this fiscal year should also be resulting in sales this fiscal year. Some of inquiries to be made from now should also result in sales next year. We did not disclose order forecast at this time, but the trend is not slowing down at the moment. So we will be working hard to receive orders this year, not only for sales this year, but also for sales next year.

Yoshihito Hasegawa

48:44 Am I cracked in assuming that from orders can be placed only when delivery is secured. And such cycle is supposed to continue longer?

Yoshiaki Yoshida

48:56 Yes, that's correct.

Yoshihito Hasegawa

48:58 In view of that, CapEx and R&D expenses seem to be quite aggressive this year. Could you give us more color on the increase in R&D expenses. What is the breakdown of CapEx? What is the general direction? Could you give us more details on the investment budget discussed on Slide 20?

Yoshiaki Yoshida

49:23 Regarding R&D expenses this is basically for investment in R&D personnel. The investment in talent is increasing the R&D expenses.

Yoshihito Hasegawa

49:37 Okay. Thank you.

Yoshiaki Yoshida

49:39 Development of testers does not incur so much material cost or design cost in a company. Development is carried out by people, so we are investing in people that's our main plan. In terms of CapEx, this is for our recurring business or consumable business. We need to secure our production capacity otherwise, we cannot get business from customers. Capacity expansion and equipment installation in Phoenix, the United States announced last year will be in full swing, that’s the main driver of the increasing in CapEx. You may have noticed that our profit is not growing as much as our sales, this is because of the shortage of system engineers and application engineers, who will be providing local support to our customers around the world.

50:47 And as we expand the size of business, that is happening. So hiring talent is to support business expansion. It is a great challenge today, but despite the challenge we would like to reinforce local workforce otherwise, we may miss out on opportunities. Some of the investment maybe characterized as prior investment, but it is our intent to secure enough talent.

Yoshihito Hasegawa

51:23 Thank you very much. What about the SG&A expense ratio and gross margin this year? Could you give us some figures?

Atsushi Fujita

51:32 Do you mean for FY ‘22?

Yoshihito Hasegawa

51:36 Yes, your plan for the year ending March 2023? How much is gross margin for sales of JPY510 billion.

Atsushi Fujita

51:45 Do you mean OP margin?

Yoshihito Hasegawa

51:47 No, I mean, gross margin because OP margin is already disclosed as 29.4%.

Atsushi Fujita

51:54 Can we give you the level of SG&A expenses?

Yoshihito Hasegawa

51:57 Yes, please.

Atsushi Fujita

51:59 Okay. We are anticipating around 20% increase from JPY120 billion or so recorded for FY ’21.

Yoshihito Hasegawa

52:10 Okay. I understand. Thank you.

Atsushi Fujita

52:13 Thank you for your questions.

Next speaker is Mr. Nakanomyo of Jefferies Japan.

Masahiro Nakanomyo

52:23 Thank you. Can you hear me?

Yoshiaki Yoshida

52:24 Yes, we can hear you?

Masahiro Nakanomyo

52:28 May I ask you a question about gross profit. Although, I missed the first part of the presentation today. I was going to ask gross profit for the fourth quarter was 56.7%, meaning GP is slightly down despite the slight increase in sales, compared with the previous quarter. What were the factors behind that?

Atsushi Fujita

52:57 This is Fujita speaking. It's mainly due to higher prices of raw materials and parts. As you may have anticipated, that's the main factor.

Masahiro Nakanomyo

53:11 May I ask what the annualized gross profit margin was. Sorry, I couldn't figure it out myself.

Atsushi Fujita

53:21 You mean for FY 2021?

Masahiro Nakanomyo

53:24 No for FY 2022, the gross profit ratio is around 58%, so how much of that it is -- is because of higher material and parts prices?

Atsushi Fujita

53:39 Although, we cannot give you the exact amount. The impact of higher material and part prices is included. But at the same time, the impact of increased volume is also expected, that's why we are expecting that the GP margin -- gross margin will be around 58% level for FY 2022.

Masahiro Nakanomyo

54:07 How much can you pass on higher prices to customers?

Atsushi Fujita

54:12 This is a very delicate question that we may not be able to answer directly.

Masahiro Nakanomyo

54:20 Sorry for that.

Atsushi Fujita

54:22 Yes. But to be frank, it is rather difficult for us to raise prices in the present situation, when we are unable to meet the demands of customers. It will be a very tough negotiation if we try. Having said that, our parts and material costs are increasing and so are our logistics cost and energy costs. All of us are aware of that situation. So it should be reasonable and justifiable to implement a price hike. But we feel it's a little bit too early to start full-fledged negotiations at this point in time. It’d be difficult for us to raise the price for the next order, when have already received orders from customers, and we are unable to meet the required delivery date.

Masahiro Nakanomyo

55:23 Understood, thank you very much.

Atsushi Fujita

55:26 Thank you for your questions.

