Aircastle Limited (AYR) CEO Mike Inglese on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

James Connelly - SVP, Corporate Communications

Mike Inglese - Chief Executive Officer

Aaron Dahlke - Chief Financial Officer

Roy Chandran - Chief Strategy Officer

Mark Streeter - JP Morgan

Robert Smalley - UBS

James Connelly

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to Aircastle Limited’s fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial update call for our fiscal year ended February 28, 2022. With me today are Mike Inglese, Chief Executive Officer; and Aaron Dahlke, Chief Financial Officer. Also on the line are other members of the manage team who will be available during Q&A. We'll begin the presentation shortly, but I'd like to remind everyone that today's call is being recorded and a replay will be available through our website at www.aircastle.com. There you can also find the press release and PowerPoint presentation that accompany this call.

I would like to point out that statements today which are not historical facts may be deemed forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the estimates or expectations expressed in those statements. Certain facts that could cause actual results to differ materially from Aircastle Limited expectations are detailed in our SEC filing, which can also be found on our website. I'll direct you to Aircastle Limited’s press release for the full forward-looking statement legend.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Mike.

Mike Inglese

Thanks, Jim. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Our fiscal fourth quarter began with airlines experiencing labor shortages and tighter restrictions caused by the Omicron variant. By the end of the quarter, while Omicron’s impact proved transit, Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. It's difficult to compartmentalize this painful human tragedy on a call where I typically talk about commercial strategies and financial results. Decades of peaceful economic coexistence have enabled global aviation and especially, aircraft leasing to grow and thrive. Russia's invasion of Ukraine and international sanctions that followed make it difficult to predict what the future may hold for Eastern Europe.

I'd like to start today's call by framing out Aircastle’s exposure to Russia and Ukraine before the invasion and the resulting sanctions Aircastle had three wide body aircraft, which included two 747 freighter on leased average cargo and nine narrow body aircraft leased to six customers throughout Russia. These aircraft represented approximately 6% of the net book value of our fleet.

We also had one aircraft leased in Ukraine which we relocated out of Ukraine before the invasion began. Russia was a market where historically we had a lot of success and good customer relationships, but in compliance with a broad set of sanctions imposed upon Russia and Russian entities, Aircastle ceased all leasing activities in Russia. Since the imposition of the sanctions we have and will continue to focus on repossession. Of the 12 aircrafts I mentioned, to date we have repossession two aircraft, one wide body and one narrow body.

As we continue to focus efforts on the repossession of the 10 remaining aircraft, we have already filed claims with various insurance carriers and we intend to vigorously pursue the favorable conclusion of these. Given the unprecedented nature of these events, the timing and amount of any insurance recovery is not surprisingly uncertain at this time. These events required us to evaluate these aircraft for impairment, the result of which was a $252 million net charge in the fourth quarter. This was the primary contributor to Aircastle’s net loss for the fiscal year of $278 million, which Aaron will discuss in more detail.

I'd like to underscore that because of our conservative leverage and rigorous risk management, our exposure to Russia was contained and manageable. While painful, we can absorb the losses, move on and return to a disciplined growth strategy. As I mentioned, the tragic events in Ukraine and their impact on aviation are unavoidable points of discussion. But we shouldn’t lose our global focus because aircraft leasing is a resilient global business. Elsewhere, we're seeing positive recovery in travel volumes and decreases in COVID-19 infections and deaths.

Domestic markets are especially strong in North America, South America and Europe, markets where Aircastle draws approximately two-thirds of our revenue. Travel data supports our view of the improving environment we see for customers. TSA throughput data for March and April of 2022 shows daily average of 62% more passengers than 2021. Most recently available RPK data from [indiscernible] shows a 61% improvement versus 2021 within Europe and a 49% improvement in North Atlantic roots.

Southeast Asia's recovery has been slower, but even there domestic travel within the region is starting to improve and we see recent developments that caused for optimism, such as Singapore recent reopening for all vaccinated travelers. Despite the numerous and significant challenges in the fourth quarter, our cash collections rate improved to 103%, bringing our overall rate for the year to 95%, net of Russia related items.

Full year cash flows from operations finished 113% higher than the previous year, and deferral costs are down and now mostly bundled into longer term restructuring. In the fourth quarter, we acquired four new technology aircraft finishing off the fiscal year with $763 million of new investments, of which 82% were newt tech narrow body aircraft. In addition, we sold 15 aircraft, which had an average age of 16 years, generated proceeds of $201million which produced gains on sale of $26 million for the year. We're moving into this new fiscal year with strong conservative broad based liquidity with $1.4 billion of un jointed credit facilities, 3.5 times coverage of our obligations for the next 12 months. And the next major unsecured note redemption won't be until April of 2023.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, we plan to deploy capital, continuing our emphasis on newer narrow body technology aircraft operating in markets with strong domestic and regional footprints. We look forward to growing our fleet of narrow body aircraft across a broad geographically diverse customer base.

Lastly, we're committed to maintaining our investment grade credit rating with the support of our shareholders. In March, Aircastle celebrated the two year anniversary of our acquisition by Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing. To say the least, these two years have most certainly not been what our shareholders envisioned for their investment. Nonetheless, their resilient support has not wavered during these challenging times. We value our unique ownership as a strategic strength and we look forward to continuing our partnership as the global aviation market continues to recover.

In closing, the Aviation environment is still experiencing challenges, such as rising fuel prices, supply chain issues and inflation concerns. But just as in the past, our customers will work through these challenges and Aircastle will proactively manage through any issues the airline industry faces. We do this through our commitments to a strong conservative balance sheet with minimal contractual commitments and maintaining a diversified base of customers and assets, while partnering for solutions with our customers.

And I want to recognize one more item before I turn the call over to Aaron. As soon as the tragic events in Ukraine began, our employees quickly rallied a fundraiser with our partner Airlink, which is doing outstanding work with the refugee crisis in Eastern Europe. Since 2010, Aircastle has been proud support partner of Airlink, which connects first responders, medical care and NGOs to vital aviation resources they need in times of crisis. I would encourage everyone to learn more about Airlink’s mission and give it your support.

Now, Aaron will provide an update on our financial results in more detail.

Aaron Dahlke

Thanks, Mike. For the fourth quarter, we had a net loss of $216 million, primarily as a result of $252 million net non-cash impairment charge for our Russian aircraft. Excluding impacts from Russian sanctions and a related tax effect, we had net income of $16 million. We had total revenues of $255 million and adjusted EBITDA of $232 million. Customer collections for the fourth quarter represented 103% in lease and finance rentals, excluding one-time Russia related items. For the full year we had a net loss of $278 million and total revenues for the year of $770 million, including $26 million gains on sale of aircraft.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full fiscal year was $752 million. Customer collections for the full year represented 95% of lease and finance rentals excluding one-time Russia related items. Looking at our expenses for the fiscal year, interest expense was down $21 million, primarily because of lower average interest rate when compared to fiscal 2020.

SG&A was $66 million, we had no share base comp expense in 2021 and continue to benefit from lower travel related costs compared to historical levels. We will see SG&A increase slightly as global travel resumes. The increase in maintenance and other costs is primarily related to expenses incurred for unscheduled aircraft transitions and transition delays. Transitions were up in fiscal year ’21, resulting from new leases and the transition of certain aircraft around the ground for an extended period of time due to lease termination. Lastly, we had other income of approximately $55 million through proceeds received from LATAM bankruptcy claims.

Turning to our balance sheet. This year, we acquired 18 narrow body aircraft for $763 million. 14 of these 18 acquired or 82 % were new technology aircrafts, furthering our commitment to procure the most attractive sustainable aircrafts for our customers. We entered into 2022 with approximately $590 million of committed aircraft investments to continue our disciplined growth strategy. After impairment charges the collective net book value for 12 initially operating in Russia and the one aircraft [indiscernible] in the Ukraine represents approximately net book value of 1%.

As Mike mentioned, the Russian invasion and constant sanctions imposed on our leasing activities in Russia constituted a triggering event for our aircraft recoverability test. As a result, we recorded impairment on these assets, offset by security deposits and means maintenance reserves netting approximately $252 million. Since the end of the fiscal year ‘21, we have collected approximately half of the $50 million in letters of credit that we held for terminated Russian leases. We believe the collection of the remaining letters of credit are not impacted by sanctions and we expect to collect those, hence we have to pursue those collections through both legal and regulatory channels.

With regard to impairment charges, it's important to note that under U.S. GAAP, any sence of future insurance claims are specifically excluded in the undicount cash flow used for recoverability analysis. Expected insurance recoveries will be recognized in the future when these claims are settled and paid.

Turning to our capital structure, at year end, our total debt was $4.5 million, of which, $3.8 million or 85% was unsecured. Despite ticket we took on earnings in the fourth quarter a result of the Russian sanctions, our net debt to equity ratio finished the year at nearly 2.8 times. In fiscal ‘21, we diversified our funding with a $400 million issuance of preference shares and a new two year $100 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility with Mizuho and Marubeni Leasing America's Corporation.

In addition, during ‘21, we expanded the size of existing facilities by $165 million. The weighted average rate on our debt declined 4% at the end of fiscal 2021 versus 4.12% at the end of fiscal 2020. And our average maturity decreased to 3.1 years versus 3.7 years at the end of 2020. Our liquidity position remains robust, cash flows from operations were $373 million for fiscal year ‘21, a 113% improvement versus last year. As of April 1, we had total liquidity of $2.1 billion, this includes $1.4 billion undrawn revolving credit, unrestricted cash of $200 million, contracted asset sales of $100 million and projected 12 months adjusted operating cash flows of $400 million. We hold $460 million of reserves, $69 million of security deposits as well as an additional $1$2 million letters of credits from our lessees.

With that, I'll turn the call back to Mike for closing comments.

Mike Inglese

Thanks, Aaron. Having addressed the financial impact of our Russia aircraft, we look forward to making progress towards disciplined growth in fiscal ’22 as our fleet of liquid narrow body aircraft enable us to serve customers in the diverse ranging market. We strongly believe that air traffic volumes will accelerate their post pandemic recovery in regions where this has been lagging to date.

Aircastle’s conservative balance sheet broad access to capital, strong liquidity position and investment grade ratings position us well. With the seasoned management team, solutions focused global employees and our long term focus investment grade rated owners were optimistic about the future.

With that, operator, we're happy to open up the call for questions.

Mark Streeter

Well, it's actually Mark Streeter [indiscernible], Ian dialed-in for me. So, Mike and Aaron, a couple of questions. So the 2.8 times debt equity leverage, obviously, that's enough to maintain ratings are going to give you flexibility and so forth, but did you think about what the Russian write down whether or not you wanted to go to your parents and say, let's top up a little bit of an equity infusion here to get leverage back down to sort of where it was, so you have some more dry powder. How are you sort of thinking about sort of managing the slightly elevated leverage going forward? And how you're thinking about playing off in here?

Mike Inglese

Yes. Mark, so I think we think we still have some room where we are, but clearly, it's not as much as we had before Russia. And so, I think the conversations around the construct of the balance sheet and what it would take to grow beyond where we would like to get with what's left is a conversation that's ongoing with our shareholders. I don't have a lot more to say about that at this time, but clearly nobody is in a capital intensive business looking to just stand still.

We believe the industry is going to continue to grow and we believe our shareholders are committed to finding ways to fund the business, so it can participate in the growth in the industry.

Mark Streeter

So is it fair to say that 2.8 though, you say you have a little bit of room, but would you really -- I mean, if there's a good opportunity would you drive leverage higher? Or should we think about if there was a good opportunity that's maybe where your shareholders would put in some equity and help you sort of finance it to keep the balance sheet kind of where it is or get it back towards where it's going. I just want to make sure directional we know which way leverage is headed here.

Mike Inglese

Well, if there's a big opportunity, what makes sense for funding that big opportunity in the short term could be either one of the things you just mentioned.

Mark Streeter

Okay.

Mike Inglese

We won’t to look to raise leverage unless we believe that we could bring it back down in the context of whatever we did that made it move the needle.

Mark Streeter

Okay. And then just one more sort of follow topic here. So you mentioned in the release, right? You still have some net Russia exposure, it’s down to 1%. I'm just trying to make sure I'm clear sort of what sort of remains on the balance sheet that hasn't been written down that's in Russia. Is it some of those aircraft that are sort of in transition or that were already out of Russia or just trying to understand what's the remainder part?

Mike Inglese

I think that you should think of the remainder part as largely composed of the mark on two 747 freighter. Everything else that came out of Russia or stuck in Russia has been essentially written down to pretty close to zero.

Mark Streeter

So when you say the mark on the 747 freighters, forgive me, I just want to make sure I understand that.

Mike Inglese

So we’ve wrote down all the planes, the value against those 747 freighter still -- there's still 747 freighter value on my balance sheet, if I get those planes back, which is a probability assessment that we made is possible, then I'll be fine. If they never come back to me, I'll write off that remaining amount of those two freighter in a future period.

Mark Streeter

Okay, great. And that gets to really the last part of my question, which is, how do you think this plays out? Obviously, you air cap -- air lease now others, everyone is going to take the big right down here, the writings on the wall with the auditors or whatever. Obviously, part of this plays into your ability to go to the insurance companies and say, see, we've written everything down. So -- But is there a scenario here where you can be -- you kind of alluded to it like reunited with aircraft down the road and maybe the insurance proceeds are really more for the value initiative here or do you fully expect full insurance company payout to the insurance companies to step into the sort of ownership position, whether they get the aircraft back is to be debated. I'm just sort of trying to understand, keeping a little bit of value on the balance sheet saying you may get the aircraft back and how that plays into the insurance negotiations. Thanks. And that's it for me.

Mike Inglese

So in simple terms, the insurance situation will be complicated. Everyone is filing claims for assets that they believe they will not be getting back. How that plays out, weather planes, in fact, come back to lessors will have an impact on their discussions with their insurers, everyone's policies are specific to them and I can't speak to anyone's but our own. So I don't know if I'm getting those two planes back, but I think and our assessment at the end of the fiscal year was given the nature of the assets, given the nature of the owner, there was a reasonable chance that we could get them back. Time will tell whether that proves to be true or not.

Mark Streeter

Okay. It's interesting that you made that assessment just on those airplanes and not on the passenger aircraft and it'll be interesting to see if others make any sort of differentiation, but let just leave it at that. Thanks Mike very much. Appreciate the color.

Mike Inglese

No worries. Thanks, Mark.

We’ll go to our next question from Robert Smalley with UBS.

Robert Smalley

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for taking my question.

Mike Inglese

Hi, Robert.

Robert Smalley

Hi. I've got a couple, first on Russia. What's the go forward income statement impact in foregone income from these aircraft? How do we look at that? And were these leases higher margin than other leases you might have on the book? And then going back to the earlier question on leverage, could you just talk about how you evaluate cost of capital -- cost of capital versus what you might get from parent company versus rating capital in market, should we look at possibility of another preferred deal?

Mike Inglese

Yeah, Robert, so on your first question, the assets that effectively have become non-earning in Russia were providing about $3.5 million a month of lease rentals. And I wouldn't say they were higher yielding or lower yielding specifically than any other part of my portfolio. And that lost income is already baked into the expectation of a little over $400 million of operating cash flows going forward that Aaron mentioned in his remarks.

And then the second part of the question, Roy, maybe you can touch on that.

Roy Chandran

Hi, Robert. It’s Roy. So I think kind of the broad question really -- broad response to answer is that, generally the overriding principle is investment grade is very important to us. In some ways it's [indiscernible] and anything that we do really takes that to the consideration. So obviously to Mike’s earlier point, if there's a good opportunity, we'll look at it, bearing in mind that we want to make sure that we can try and keep [IG] (ph) in place. Ultimately access to the credit markets is very, very important us. So I think there really going to be a balance between what does the opportunity look like. What is it do vis-à-vis [indiscernible] and what's the fail, right? But key for us really is trying to operate within the boundaries of the agency criteria and ultimately more importantly is making sure that the credit markets believes that we have IG credit metrics and continue to prioritize it.

Robert Smalley

So if you look at an opportunity like that and financing an opportunity like that, is it cheaper for you to get capital from your parents or cheaper for you to go to the preferred market?

Roy Chandran

Well, I think it's a question also ultimately on macro conditions, right? And to the extent, there's a robust preferred market, which is pricing at a very attractive rate, then we would consider that. And given that the agencies and -- you told me what that credit investors think differently of the agency do give us some credit from a rate -- from a debt to equity perspective of issuing a prep. But I think ultimately it's -- what being inherent yield on investment versus just the cost of the prep versus just the cost of common equity.

Robert Smalley

Well, your current preps are yielding over 8%. So assuming that a deal would come at 8% plus then it would seem to me that you you'd want to get money from the parent company at a much more attractive rate.

Roy Chandran

In a perfect world that would be true.

Robert Smalley

I'm sorry.

Roy Chandran

I said, in a perfect world that would be true. And I come back to my point, I think itls really is the question of what is the underlying investment and do we see the equity as temporary sort of bridging equity or this long term equity. I think, our shareholders have commitment to try and support the business and I think any equity investment that they make is really a long term investment in the business. If you look at the prep market, we would see as more of sort of bridging equity, right, unless you are a perpetual pref issuer.

Roy Chandran

Understood. Thank you. And that's very helpful and thanks for the call.

Mike Inglese

You're welcome. Thanks, Robert.

