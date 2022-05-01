Suncor Energy: Integrated Energy Play

RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belong to the integrated energy company Suncor Energy (SU). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Own list first by the highest number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation.

SU Price vs Daily Moving Averages

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in Libya and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into various petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its other retail sellers. The Corporate and Eliminations segment operates four wind farms in Ontario and Western Canada. The company also markets and trades in crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products, and power. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

81.70+ Weighted Alpha

65.17% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50, 100- and 200-day moving averages

10 new highs and up 10.28% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 62.29%

Technical support level at 35.33

Recently traded at 35.99 with a 50-day moving average of 32.10

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $51.44 billion

P/E 18.00

Dividend yield 3.59%

Revenue expected to grow 28.40% this year

Earnings estimated to increase 122.10% this year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 5 strong buy, 8 buy and 8 hold opinions on the stock

Analyst price target consensus is 42.30

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 1,627 to 71 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 165 to 13 for the same result

65,930 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Energy

Industry

Integrated Oil and Gas

Ranked in Industry

3 out of 19

Ranked in Sector

19 out of 244

Ranked Overall

31 out of 4351

Quant ratings beat the market »

Dividend Grades