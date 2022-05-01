Suncor Energy: Integrated Energy Play
Summary
The Chart of the Day belong to the integrated energy company Suncor Energy (SU). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Own list first by the highest number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation.
Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; Refining and Marketing; and Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Oil Sands segment recovers bitumen from mining and in situ operations, and upgrades it into refinery feedstock and diesel fuel, or blends the bitumen with diluent for direct sale to market. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations off the east coast of Canada and in the North Sea; and operating onshore assets in Libya and Syria. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and intermediate feedstock into various petroleum and petrochemical products; and markets refined petroleum products to retail, commercial, and industrial customers through its other retail sellers. The Corporate and Eliminations segment operates four wind farms in Ontario and Western Canada. The company also markets and trades in crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products, and power. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. (Source: Seeking Alpha)
Barchart Technical Indicators:
- 100% technical buy signals
- 81.70+ Weighted Alpha
- 65.17% gain in the last year
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50, 100- and 200-day moving averages
- 10 new highs and up 10.28% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 62.29%
- Technical support level at 35.33
- Recently traded at 35.99 with a 50-day moving average of 32.10
Fundamental Factors:
- Market Cap $51.44 billion
- P/E 18.00
- Dividend yield 3.59%
- Revenue expected to grow 28.40% this year
- Earnings estimated to increase 122.10% this year
Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
- Wall Street analysts issued 5 strong buy, 8 buy and 8 hold opinions on the stock
- Analyst price target consensus is 42.30
- The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 1,627 to 71 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 165 to 13 for the same result
- 65,930 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha
Ratings Summary
|SA Authors
|Buy
|4.33
|Wall Street
|Buy
|3.85
|Quant
|Strong Buy
|4.95
Factor Grades
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|C
|C
|C+
|Growth
|B
|B-
|B
|Profitability
|A
|A
|A-
|Momentum
|B+
|B+
|B-
|Revisions
|A
|C
|C-
Quant Ranking
Sector
Industry
Ranked in Industry
Ranked in Sector
Ranked Overall
Quant ratings beat the market »
Dividend Grades
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Safety
|C
|C
|C-
|Growth
|C-
|D
|D
|Yield
|C-
|C
|C
|Consistency
|B+
|B+
|B
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.