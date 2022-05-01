BlackJack3D/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Oil continues to benefit from a wide range of supply-side tailwinds and a stable demand. It is now increasingly likely that the European Union will proceed with an embargo on Russian oil as soon as early May 2022, which comes at a moment when OPEC spare capacity is at a historical low and global oil inventories are below the historical average of the last decade. If we add the fact that a number of cities in China were in a lockdown in March and April 2022 and are likely to emerge from it over the next couple of months, I believe we have the necessary catalysts that will drive the price of oil higher. In this article, I will review the Invesco DB Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:DBO), which provides exposure to Light Sweet Crude Oil futures.

Strategy Details

The Invesco DB Oil Fund ETF tracks the investment results of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return. This is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on Light Sweet Crude Oil, with the remaining assets being invested into US Treasury bills.

Expect Further Supply-Side Pressure

I am personally bullish on the price of oil over the next couple of months as the supply continues to be limited by a number of macroeconomic and political factors. Going into 2022, we already had one of the lowest OPEC spare capacities at a moment in time when demand for oil around the globe was strong. According to a recent report from PIMCO, OPEC+ spare capacity was at about 3%-3.5% prior to the conflict in Ukraine, down from around 8-9% in 2002. However, it is now estimated from recent negotiations with Middle Eastern energy authorities that this number might be significantly lower, at only 2.5%.

This comes at a moment when global oil inventories have plummeted at their quickest rate on record over the last 18 months, falling by more than 600 million barrels as slow production has failed to keep pace with increasing demand. Unsurprisingly, oil inventories have presently reached a decade low, and are clearly below the 2010-14 average. If oil demand stays strong, I believe the end result will lead to higher prices until it eventually declines.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine makes this topic even more complex as European countries are now actively discussing an embargo on Russian oil. Recently, Germany announced it will not be opposed to such a measure and a new EU package of sanctions against Russia is expected next week. Energy could very well be part of it.

We cannot overlook the reality that Russia is one of the world's major oil suppliers, accounting for 12% of the global oil trade. The United States and Canada, have already banned Russian oil imports and the EU is likely to join soon, putting further pressure on the global supply, and ultimately, on the price of this commodity.

As a result, oil could very well exceed $130 per barrel in Q3 2022 according to some estimates.

Demand Continues To Be Strong

According to IEA, oil demand should stay positive throughout 2022, albeit the demand growth rate is expected to be lower than in 2021. Unless growth turns negative, it is hard to see how oil prices will go lower given the current supply challenges.

A recession in the US and Europe could contribute to weakening oil demand. This scenario is now more probable than 6 months ago as economic growth has slowed down in both regions, and the recent US quarterly GDP data took markets by surprise. That said, US consumer confidence continues to be stable and above the COVID-19 lows of March 2020, leaving enough room for oil prices to move higher until a recession hits.

In Europe however, the situation is deteriorating faster. The war in Ukraine has dragged consumer confidence down to well below the long-term average and is approaching levels seen during Q1 2020. Although consumers have not yet capitulated, it would be interesting to monitor the next readings to get an idea of where we might be heading.

At the same time, I believe oil demand from China is likely to increase in the coming months compared to March and April 2022 as the country will gradually emerge from lockdown. To put China's role in the global oil market, the country accounted for ~16% of total oil consumption in 2018.

Key Takeaways

I believe we now have the perfect storm that will lead to higher oil prices in the coming months. Oil is still benefiting from a variety of supply-side tailwinds and solid demand in the US and Europe. If the EU imposes a ban on Russian oil, we could very well see oil jumping to $130/bbl before Q3 2022 as OPEC's spare capacity and global oil inventories are at an all-time low.