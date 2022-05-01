AnuchaCheechang/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) reported its first-quarter 2022 earnings on April 27, 2022. It reported strong double-digit property revenue growth. The growth is supported by accelerating new leasing and new asset contributions in recent quarters. And in the longer term, there is no sign that the growth rate will slow down. Our society will only use more and more wireless devices, and more and more data. Mobile data usage is projected to grow at 23% CAGR until at least 2026 due to the increasing number of devices and increasing usage per device. As CEO Tom Bartlett commented (the emphases were added by me),

Growth in our foundational U.S. and Canadian business continues to be propelled by the rapid acceleration in mobile data consumption that we've seen over the last decade plus. Back in 2017, the average smartphone in the U.S. was consuming roughly six gigabytes of data per month. And today, in the early stages of 5G uptake by consumers, that number has grown by a staggering 240% to over 20 gigabytes on a monthly basis.

In terms of valuation, the recent price correction created an entry opportunity as assessed by two independent methods in the remainder of this article. First, you will see that it is attractively valued in terms of its cash flow multiples immediately below.

AMT Q1 earnings release

Assessment 1: FFO valuation

AMT generates stable cash flows thanks to its scale and secular support. In Q1, its posted solid AFFO growth despite Sprint churn and timing-related cash tax and maintenance CAPEX headwinds. The consolidated AFFO per diluted share came in at $2.63, representing a 4.4% year-over-year change.

Looking forward, the business enjoys a terrific model and fundamental economics and long-term secular support. It has a global presence and reach, with a portfolio of approximately 187,000 communications sites around the world. ~99% of the revenue is generated from leasing out the properties in their global portfolio. And as the 5G rollout accelerates, the value of its tower assets will become even more critical for the 5G deployment. The business expects consistent leasing trends across the remaining regions as 5G coverage and 4G densification drive demand across the global footprint.

Thanks to its scale and secular support, AMT has been delivering superb returns and stable income to investors. AMT investors have been handsomely rewarded in the past decade through a combination of earnings growth and dividends. In terms of FFO multiples, as seen from the following chart, AMT has been on average valued at 25.5x historically in recent years when its exponential growth has ended.

Thanks to its robust and stable earnings, the chart also shows whenever the price falls near or below 25.5x FFO in recent years, it has been a good time to buy. And as you can see, now is such a time. The stock is valued at about 21.8x FW FFO, an almost 15% discount.

Seeking Alpha and YCharts data

Assessment 2: Dividends Discount Model

The business maintains a stable balance sheet at an investment grade. It just issued $1.3 billion in senior unsecured notes on attractive terms, right after the end of the first quarter. The proceeds will be used to term out a portion of our floating rate debt. As EVP & CFO Rod Smith commented (the emphasis is added by me):

Finally, with respect to the balance sheet management, following our recent senior unsecured note issuance, which I highlighted earlier, and pro forma for executing our equity financing, we will have termed out a significant balance of our floating rate debt and would expect to bring our net leverage to the high 5 times range, with a clear path to returning to our target range of 3 to 5 times over the next couple of years.

Given its stable balance sheet and capital structures, this analysis uses the Weighted Average Cost of Capital ("WACC") as its cost of capital and the discount rate. The WACC is the average cost for a firm to raise capital, meaning equity and debt in AMT's case. The average was taken by proportionately weighing the portion of equity and debt. The WACC for AMT over the past decade is calculated and shown in the chart below. As seen, it has been quite stable in the range from 7.1% to 8.2%, with an average of 7.7%.

The chart also compares the WACC against the ROIC (return on invested capital) for AMT. As seen, the ROIC has been systematically higher than WACC with a healthy margin. For a business like AMT, the calculation of ROIC considers the following items as capital invested: working capital (including payables, receivables, inventory) and total estate assets.

Author

With the WACC obtained above, we can now value the business and analyzes potential returns using the discounted dividend model ("DDM"). As detailed in our earlier article,

REIT business is a good place to apply the discounted dividend model ("DDM") due to their relatively stable income and the fact that they pay out most of the income as dividends. In the DDM model, the fair value of a business is the summation of all its future dividend payments discounted to their present value. And in this analysis, we will use the WACC as the discount rate.

The DDM calculations for AMT are shown below. These calculations considered different combinations of WACC and terminal dividend growth rate ("DGR"). Because as we have seen above, the WACC did and will fluctuate in a certain range. Many factors could cause such fluctuation such as interest rate and the capital structure of the firm. Therefore, it makes sense to explore a range of possibilities. These calculations also considered a range of terminal dividend growth rates, ranging from 4% to 7.5%.

Based on this DDM analysis, my projections are:

As a base case, I expect the fair value to be about $285. The base case considers an average WACC and an average growth rate.

The bull case considers a lucky combination of a higher growth rate and a lower cost of capital. The projected price in this case will be about $350.

The projected price in the bear case is about $220 (representing an unlucky combination of higher cost capital and a lower growth rate).

As seen, for the base case, its current price is also at about a 15% discount from the target price, quite close to the FFO assessment presented above.

Author

Conclusion and risks

Recent price correction created an entry opportunity for AMT. It is attractively valued both in terms of FFO and dividend assessment. Both approaches show it is undervalued by about 15% of its fair value. And our bullish thesis is supported by the catalysts both in the short term and long term. In the short term, it's well poised for organic growth and EBITDA growth with its new asset and services contributions. In the long term, it is strategically positioned to capture incremental demand from global 4G and 5G deployment initiatives.

Finally, AMT faces some risks too.

AMT faces a number of macroeconomic risks and uncertainties that are currently unfolding. Examples of these risks include its financing plan for the CoreSite acquisition, the impacts of COVID-19, and the interest rate uncertainties.

In particular to interest rates, the company carries a fairly high debt load (as all REIT businesses do). Its current long-term debt is about $38B. Hence, a 1% increase in its interest rate would translate into $380M of additional interest expenses. Its FFO is about $4.8B in 2021. Therefore, the additional interest expenses are about 8% of its FFO, a sizable risk. Although the reality is more complicated and could be better or even worse than this simple estimate here. On the positive side, most of AMT debt is well-laddered. So the effects of higher interest costs will be gradual and not abrupt to give management time to respond and adapt.

But on the negative side, there's always the possibility that the interest rates rise more dramatically than the Fed's current dot-plot. And AMT also needs to keep issuing new debt to fund its new investments.