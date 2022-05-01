Deflating Tech Multiples

4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Markets keep struggling because hot inflation must be met with a blunt force. It is a brutal reality for inflated values of large cap technology stocks that are going through a 1973-74 style bear market. The drop in the Nasdaq of -10.5% for April may be modest.

Amazon’s (AMZN) earnings showed what inflation means for the “sum of parts valuation” of the company. The stock plummeted by 15 percent, lowering the PE multiple to 70.5 times current earnings, which is still double the multiple of forward earnings at 35 times. Even that valuation is high, and considering the stock has more downside because demand for services is slowing.

The risk is of a gap lower to $1956/share, which is still 55.8 times current earnings (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Amazon's PE multiple bands

Amazon (Amazon, Bloomberg)

At a stock price of 1956, the entire pandemic inflated valuation is taken out. Yet, Amazon’s valuation is still 23% percent overvalued according to Discounted Cash Flow (“DCF”). Amazon's leverage has increased to 1.9x the 12-mth forward EBITDA, while the cost of capital/discount rate is estimated to be north of 7 percent. The stock is oversold but has on valuation metrics more downside (see Figure 2).

Figure 2: DCF estimate of Amazon

Amazon (Alpha Spread)

For the market, it is about the day of reckoning of market cap weights of big Tech in the S&P index. Pre-pandemic, FAANGs market caps weights in the S&P traded in a 1 to 3 percent range. By 2019 this changed with Apple (AAPL) acquiring leadership over the market with a market cap weight of 7 percent of the S&P. While Amazon clearly lost the race, it is notably Microsoft's (MSFT) market cap weight that can’t keep pace with Apple (see Figure 3).

Figure 3: History of market cap weights of FAANG in the S&P 500

FAANG (S&P, Bloomberg)

Even though Apple is solid in terms of fundamentals, it is not trading higher than 12-mth forward price targets. It has substantially diverged from Amazon which has also remained below analysts' 12-mth forward price targets. The risk is that Apple may have the same faith as Amazon when one of its quarterly earnings misses.

The warning by Cook & team that the supply chain and the strong dollar may detract from earnings makes the stock vulnerable for a sudden 15% drawdown like Amazon, especially as expectations of Apple's performance remain high despite the tech bear market (Figure 3).

Figure 3: Apple and Amazon versus 12-mth price target

S&P, Bloomberg

Apple's DCF analysis shows an even worse overvaluation of 37%, while Wall Street’s targets have a lofty upside of 23% to $196/share average. The intrinsic value is at $125/share, 22% below the current stock price. (Figure 4).

Figure 4: Apple's DCF valuation

Alpha Spread

The stock is trading at the lower end of the PE multiple bands with a downside of $136/share at 22 times earnings (Figure 5). Apple is as much at risk as Amazon and other FAANGs to excessive downside selling.

Figure 5: Apple PE Multiple bands

Bloomberg

For the markets, the “internals” are hit hard because even though Amazon’s market cap weight is declining, the stock hit the consumer discretionary hard by 5% in Friday's session. The decline in market cap weights of FAANGs may continue if the DCF and intrinsic value analysis is correct.

Yet, a silver lining is that the S&P and big-Tech index are experiencing a reduction of over-concentration, which (eventually) brings valuations in line at levels of a much better entry points. In addition, big-Tech sensitivity to interest rates is beginning to diminish.

The duration of bond indices - measure of rate sensitivity affecting the price of bonds - is on a decline, and that will continue as yields reach 3.5% for Treasuries (Figure 6). The promising news is that the volatility of yields can recede, which is what has been plaguing big-Tech stocks.

April turned out to be the worst monthly return for the S&P since 2002. But it is to note that the VIX and VXN (Nasdaq’ VIX) have been wedged below critical stress level of 40. It is a sign that the broad index is in a range rather than an all-out bear market.

Tech can recapture some momentum, provided supply chain, labour shortage, inflation and the dollar do not get worse. The valuation is a worry, but the adjustment of the multiples down equally shows the market is paying attention to valuable parts of the valuation that is getting cheaper, albeit not super attractive just yet.

Figure 6: Bond index duration (yrs)