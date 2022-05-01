The Technicals Point To Continued Losses (Technically Speaking For The Week Of 4/25-4/29)
Summary
- GDP contracted because of strong imports.
- Prices continue to increase.
- The technicals are very weak.
There are two key economic data points from last week to review.
Although GDP contracted 1.4% in 1Q22, the drop was largely for technical reasons. The above chart shows how the main GDP components contributed to the percentage change in GDP. Personal spending and investments added to GDP; everything else decreased the headline number. Imports -- which were strong due to strong domestic demand -- were especially negative.
The decline in no way indicates a recession has started.
The PCE price index continues to print at high levels.
The above chart shows that current levels are very high by recent historical standards.
The only good news in the above chart is that the core number decreased modestly.
The above chart and table show the 3, 6, and 12-month average of the Y/Y percentage change in the total and core PCE price indexes. All are still rising with the shorter above the longer.
The above price data indicates that the Fed is going to increase interest rates, probably by 50 basis points at the next meeting. It also means we could see multiple 50 BP increases this year.
Now let's turn to the technicals, starting with the EMA picture for the major index-tracking ETFs:
The overall EMA picture is decidedly negative for the equity and bond-tracking ETFs. The dollar and commodities are strong.
The above tables show the five largest sector ETFs of each index-tracking ETF, with the largest on the left. Again, the picture is decidedly negative.
Breadth is very low and declined week over week.
Finally, let's turn to the charts.
Last week, the SPY printed large red bars on down days and smaller bars on up days. Volume increased on the sell-off with prices closing near 52-week lows on Friday. The technicals are weak. The RSI shows that prices have been declining in relative strength for the entire month; the MACD shows that the shorter EMA is below the longer EMA and that the difference between them is increasing. The stochastics are weak.
All the observations of the SPY apply to the QQQ ...
... and the IWM.
The only good news in the charts is that we can say they're oversold and due for a bounce. But that's pretty meager. The reality is that the markets' internals are very soft and point to continued losses.
