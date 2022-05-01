SPY: Stocks May See A Massive Rally After The Fed Meeting
Summary
- Stocks have sold off hard heading into the FOMC meeting.
- However, the FOMC meeting has typically acted as a de-risking event since late 2021.
- Any rally is likely not to be long-lasting as the macro force will be too much to overcome.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Reading The Markets. Learn More »
The FOMC announcement and press conference will be on Wednesday, May 4. Unless the Fed announces something entirely unexpected, it is likely to serve as a de-risking event for the stock market and the S&P 500 and S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). The VIX index, which is a measure of implied volatility, is currently trading around 33, an indication the options market is pricing in a nearly 2.1% daily move in the S&P 500.
A falling VIX indicates that implied volatility levels are declining, which will cause put options to lose value very quickly. The decaying value of put options is very likely to result in traders and investors selling the puts they may have acquired ahead of the FOMC meeting. The selling of these put options will result in market makers being over hedged and will cause market makers to start buying S&P 500 futures, providing a tailwind for the index to move up.
The FOMC Cycle
Since the end of 2021, the FOMC meetings have been followed by huge rallies in the S&P 500 ETF, while sharp market drops have followed the FOMC Minutes. Unless the Fed does something completely unexpected, I think there is a good chance this cycle continues with the S&P 500 rising following the meeting, for the reasons stated above.
The VIX index has typically traded at lower levels when the FOMC minutes come out and trading at higher levels before the FOMC meeting. The VIX again finds itself trading at elevated levels heading into the FOMC meeting.
It could help to produce a rally following the meeting. Still, any rally is likely to be short-lived because the underlying fundamentals of the S&P 500 ETF and the broader stock market are deteriorating; as higher interest rates compress, the PE ratio and earnings may turn lower.
Real Yields
Rising real yields is the biggest problem the stock market faces, and while the damage in the S&P 500 ETF has not been as severe as the NASDAQ, the S&P 500 ETF also trades broadly in line with the TIP ETF. A rising TIP ETF indicates real yields falling, and a falling TIP ETF indicates increasing real yields.
PE Compression
The compression in the PE multiple has been witnessed over the past few weeks, with the ratio dropping to 17.5. That compares to an average of 16.1 since 2002. But let's face facts, the S&P 500 PE ratio between the spring of 2020 and the end of 2021 was historically very high. The average drops to just 15.4 when examining the period between 2002 and February 2020.
Earnings Estimates
The other problem is that earnings estimates for S&P 500 may now start to come under pressure. The NASDAQ 100 and the NASDAQ composite have already begun to see their earnings estimates for 2022 decline. It seems hard to imagine that the S&P 500 earnings estimates will hold up as the NASDAQ 100 starts to see lower estimates, considering the overall overlap, especially between the NASDAQ 100 and the S&P 500.
If S&P 500 earnings start to fall, it will mean that the Index can drop, but that doesn't have to equate to a decline in the PE ratio, especially if earnings begin to drop at a pace faster than the index.
Financial Conditions
On top of this, the Fed has made it clear that they want financial conditions to tighten, and stocks have never done well when financial conditions tighten. Stocks have seen very sharp drawdowns when financial conditions have tightened, and this time is not likely to be different. The Chicago Fed National Financial Conditions Index is already tightening, but it still needs to rise much more if the Fed desires it to reach a neutral level.
How Much Of A Rebound?
The S&P 500 will probably see a sizeable rebound after the FOMC meeting, but it isn't likely to be long-lived, and the upside will likely be very limited. The chart would suggest that resistance around the $428 to $430 area should be reasonably firm but there is the potential for it to climb to as high as $438 and $440, filling the gap created on April 21. But the size of the rebound is dependent upon where the S&P 500 and the VIX are on the day of the meeting.
Still, as already noted, the fundamental forces will be too powerful and should once again take over towards the end of May, as the market receives the release of the FOMC minutes and the usual summer weakness.
Join Reading The Markets Risk-Free With A Two-Week Trial!
Investing today is more complex than ever. With stocks rising and falling on very little news while doing the opposite of what seems logical. Reading the Markets helps readers cut through all the noise delivering stock ideas and market updates, looking for opportunities.
We use a repeated and detailed process of watching the fundamental trends, technical charts, and options trading data. The process helps isolate and determine where a stock, sector, or market may be heading over various time frames.
To Find Out More Visit Our Home Page
This article was written by
Mott Capital Management writes short-to-medium-term focused articles on where stocks may go. We do not write articles on investing for the long-term. In a typical article, we will tell readers where Mike thinks a stock may go over a short period of time. This allows readers to understand why a stock may be rising or falling based on an analysis of fundamental, technical, and options trading activity.
We do not trade stocks for compliance purposes and to provide our readers with an unbiased opinion. Mike is a long-term growth investor and discloses if he holds a position in his long-only portfolio.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Charts used with the permission of Bloomberg Finance L.P.
This report contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. Michael Kramer is a member and investment adviser representative with Mott Capital Management. Mr. Kramer is not affiliated with this company and does not serve on the board of any related company that issued this stock. All opinions and analyses presented by Michael Kramer in this analysis or market report are solely Michael Kramer's views. Readers should not treat any opinion, viewpoint, or prediction expressed by Michael Kramer as a specific solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or follow a particular strategy. Michael Kramer's analyses are based upon information and independent research that he considers reliable, but neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees its completeness or accuracy, and it should not be relied upon as such. Michael Kramer is not under any obligation to update or correct any information presented in his analyses. Mr. Kramer's statements, guidance, and opinions are subject to change without notice.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees any specific outcome or profit. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment commentary presented in this analysis. Strategies or investments discussed may fluctuate in price or value. Investments or strategies mentioned in this analysis may not be suitable for you. This material does not consider your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation appropriate for you. You must make an independent decision regarding investments or strategies in this analysis. Before acting on information in this analysis, you should consider whether it is suitable for your circumstances and strongly consider seeking advice from your own financial or investment adviser to determine the suitability of any investment.