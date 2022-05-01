Trading The Top 10 Stocks From 40 Large Hedge Funds: Trading Update 4/30/2022

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Research from Barclays and Novus published in October 2019 found that a copycat stock selection strategy that combines conviction and consensus of fund managers that have longer-term views outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.80% on average annually from Q1 2004 to Q2 2019.

Based on that rationale, we previously presented two trading models (in Article-1 and Article-2) that use the top 50 consensus stocks of 40 Large Hedge Funds (listed in Appendix A below), that historically outperformed the S&P 500. The iM-Top50 (from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds all 50 stocks equally weighted and has a low turnover. The iM-Top10 (from 40 Hedge Funds) model holds a subset of 10 stocks, also equally weighted, but with higher turnover which is rewarded by improved returns.

The performance simulation and generation of trading signals for these strategies are done using the platform Portfolio123 and reported below. For a more comprehensive description of the 50 stock universe, please refer to here.

Model Performance:

Note: iM-Top10VariableWeight (of 40 Large Hedge Fund) model will be released soon.)

Trade Signals for 5/2/2022

iM-Top10 from 40 Large Hedge Funds Action Ticker Shares Name SELL TDG 46 TransDigm Group Incorporated BUY MA 76 Mastercard Incorporated Rebalance SELL BBWI 71 Bath & Body Works, Inc. Rebalance BUY CHTR 9 Charter Communications, Inc.

iM-Top50 (of 40 Large Hedge Funds) Ticker Action Shares Name No Trades

Holdings for iM-Top10 (of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 4/29/2022

Current Portfolio 4/29/2022 Cash Flow Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date (BBWI) 602 11.08% $31,840 02/28/22 ($30,285) ($1,257) — $299 (CHTR) 56 8.35% $23,995 04/18/22 ($30,231) — — ($6,235) (DHR) 110 9.61% $27,624 04/04/22 ($31,931) — — ($4,307) (INCY) 361 9.42% $27,061 02/28/22 ($30,799) $7,377 — $3,639 (MCO) 87 9.58% $27,534 04/11/22 ($29,208) — — ($1,674) (MSFT) 111 10.72% $30,805 04/18/22 ($31,162) — — ($357) (MU) 445 10.56% $30,345 04/18/22 ($31,676) — — ($1,332) (QCOM) 218 10.60% $30,452 08/02/21 ($32,635) $2,794 $423 $1,035 (TDG) 46 9.52% $27,361 03/21/22 ($30,118) — — ($2,757) (V) 140 10.38% $29,838 12/07/20 ($30,865) $1,269 $255 $498

Holdings for iM-Top50 (of 40 Large Hedge Funds) as of 4/29/2022

Current Portfolio 4/29/2022 Cash Flow Ticker Number of Shares Weight Value now Open Date Open Costs Rebal Costs | Return Dividends Received Gain to date (AAPL) 22 1.74% $3,468 01/04/16 ($2,109) $5,187 $259 $6,805 (ADBE) 10 1.99% $3,960 01/04/16 ($2,118) $2,765 — $4,607 (ALGN) 10 1.45% $2,899 11/22/21 ($6,726) — — ($3,827) (AMT) 18 2.18% $4,338 01/04/16 ($2,033) $731 $461 $3,498 (AMZN) 2 2.49% $4,971 01/04/16 ($1,913) $2,037 — $5,096 (ANTM) 10 2.52% $5,019 02/28/22 ($4,503) — $13 $529 (APP) 91 1.74% $3,472 08/23/21 ($6,110) $452 — ($2,186) (BBWI) 85 2.25% $4,496 02/28/22 ($4,533) — — ($37) (BSX) 87 1.84% $3,664 02/24/20 ($3,949) $700 — $415 (CHTR) 8.1 1.75% $3,487 01/04/16 ($2,133) $869 — $2,223 (COUP) 37 1.60% $3,193 08/19/19 ($3,549) ($1,823) — ($2,179) (CRM) 21 1.85% $3,695 05/22/17 ($2,315) $806 — $2,186 (CRWD) 28 2.79% $5,565 05/26/20 ($4,210) $4,306 — $5,661 (DASH) 52 2.12% $4,234 05/24/21 ($5,623) ($281) — ($1,669) (DHR) 20 2.52% $5,023 08/19/19 ($3,547) $1,596 $50 $3,123 (DIS) 35 1.96% $3,907 08/24/20 ($5,102) $902 — ($293) (DOCU) 43 1.75% $3,483 08/24/20 ($5,118) ($2,553) — ($4,188) (FATE) 120 1.72% $3,427 02/16/21 ($6,499) ($3,271) — ($6,343) (FB) 20 2.01% $4,009 01/04/16 ($2,047) ($191) — $1,772 (FIS) 50 2.49% $4,958 08/19/19 ($3,476) ($3,323) $147 ($1,695) (FISV) 56 2.75% $5,484 11/18/19 ($3,209) ($2,989) — ($715) (GOOGL) 3 3.43% $6,847 01/04/16 ($2,281) — — $4,566 (INCY) 67 2.52% $5,022 02/28/22 ($4,566) — — $456 (INTU) 12 2.52% $5,025 02/19/19 ($3,523) $1,654 $106 $3,261 (KMX) 47 2.02% $4,032 05/24/21 ($5,377) — — ($1,345) (MA) 16 2.92% $5,814 01/04/16 ($2,088) $1,075 $139 $4,940 (MCO) 17 2.70% $5,380 01/04/16 ($2,044) $1,364 $239 $4,939 (MSFT) 20 2.78% $5,550 01/04/16 ($2,085) $2,753 $347 $6,565 (MTCH) 41 1.63% $3,245 02/28/22 ($4,589) — — ($1,344) (MU) 51 1.74% $3,478 02/28/22 ($4,527) — $5 ($1,044) (NFLX) 11 1.05% $2,094 01/04/16 ($2,092) $1,762 — $1,764 (NOW) 7 1.68% $3,347 11/19/18 ($2,825) $3,684 — $4,206 (NVDA) 20 1.86% $3,709 02/24/20 ($3,830) $7,494 $15 $7,388 (PYPL) 34 1.50% $2,990 02/21/17 ($2,209) $2,142 — $2,922 (QCOM) 30 2.10% $4,191 08/24/20 ($5,106) $2,448 $197 $1,730 (RIVN) 104 1.58% $3,145 02/28/22 ($4,854) ($1,446) — ($3,155) (SCHW) 54 1.80% $3,582 02/28/22 ($4,555) — — ($974) (SGEN) 33 2.17% $4,323 01/04/16 ($2,099) $1,661 — $3,886 (SHOP) 7 1.50% $2,988 11/18/19 ($3,233) $2,545 — $2,300 (SNAP) 130 1.86% $3,700 11/22/21 ($6,427) — — ($2,727) (SNOW) 17 1.46% $2,914 02/16/21 ($6,487) $1,820 — ($1,752) (TDG) 6 1.79% $3,569 01/04/16 ($2,071) $2,710 $912 $5,120 (TSLA) 6 2.62% $5,225 05/26/20 ($4,098) $10,984 — $12,110 (TSM) 36 1.68% $3,345 11/22/21 ($6,768) $2,419 $44 ($960) (UNH) 9 2.30% $4,577 05/22/17 ($2,274) $2,953 $303 $5,559 (V) 26 2.78% $5,541 01/04/16 ($2,046) $25 $156 $3,676 (W) 43 1.66% $3,308 11/23/20 ($5,390) ($2,894) — ($4,975) (WDAY) 20 2.07% $4,134 05/26/20 ($4,213) $1,141 — $1,062

