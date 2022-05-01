We Are/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) remains one of the largest publicly traded companies in the world despite its recent weakness, with a market capitalization of more than $500 billion. The company has suffered from a mixture of both growth slowing down and massive spending on a future vision for Reality Labs.

However, as we'll see in this article, despite earnings weakness, the company is still a valuable investment.

Meta Segment Performance

Meta has continued to have strong financial performance across its various segments.

Meta Segment Performance - Meta Investor Presentation

The company earned just under $28 billion in revenue for the quarter versus $26 billion a year ago. The company saw a slight decline in Europe revenue, showing that that market has peaked. However, especially in Asia-Pacific and Rest of World, the company has seen roughly 20-30% YoY revenue growth for the business.

It's no surprise to us that the company has hit its peaks in Europe and US & Canada. Seeing continued growth in Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World will enable the company's revenue to continue growing, translating to the remainder of the company's businesses.

Meta Cost Structure And Reality Labs

The company has significant costs which have been consistently growing.

Meta Cost Structure - Meta Investor Presentation

The company's 1Q 2022 cost structure utilized 70% of its revenue versus 57% versus the year ago quarter. Out of that, the largest increase for the company was research & development expenses increasing by 8% of the company's revenue. That cost significantly utilized the company's profits despite continued growing revenue.

Financially, the company's performance took operating income from $13.2 billion to $11.5 billion. Another negative impact from the company is the expanding costs of Reality Labs. The company saw almost $3 billion in losses for the quarter versus less than $2 billion from a year ago. Still, even with the company's low earnings, the company is trading at a P/E of ~15.

That's not bad for what we view as the bottom end of the company's financial performance.

Meta Active Users

Despite slowing down growth, Meta has continued to see significant active users.

Meta Active Users - Meta Investor Presentation

The company has definitely seen growth rates slow down, but family monthly active people has grown to 3.64 billion monthly active users. That's up almost 10% YoY from 3.45 billion. That's a substantial slowdown in growth rate but that's to be expected when you have half of the global population on your platform.

Realistically, the company's path to continuing growth is increasing internet access for all. However, the company is continuing to see both active users grow and revenue per user growth and that strength will enable its profits to at least stay at current levels.

Meta Shareholder Returns

At the end of the day, what Meta needs to do is generate shareholder returns.

The company slowed down its share buybacks substantially, repurchasing $7.5 billion in the 1Q despite the rapid decline in its share price. The company has the earnings strength to repurchase at that level going forward which is roughly 6% of its outstanding shares each year. Continuing to do that with continued earnings growth will support shareholder returns.

Meta recently announced a $50 billion increase in its buyback authorization. It's worth noting that stock based compensation has hurt the company significantly meaning that its share count decrease has been slower. However, we still expect the buybacks to support long-term shareholder returns for investors.

Our View

Meta has continued to struggle and it's worth considering that by most metrics the company hasn't made shareholder friendly decisions. The company is hamstrung by its market share from making major acquisitions, and as a result, it's gone all in on Reality Labs as the future, spending more than $10 billion annually with no sign of returns.

However, the company is still a cash flow giant and it has indicated it is slowing down spending on its growth plans. The company is continuing to aggressively buyback shares and we expect it to generate substantial continued shareholder rewards.

Meta Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is competition. There's no denying that TikTok has eaten part of Meta's lunch. Apple's additional privacy restrictions have also hurt Meta. We expect the company's competition to continue growing, which could hurt its ability to continue generating revenue and future shareholder returns.

Conclusion

Meta has a unique portfolio of assets. Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp are some of the largest social networks in the world, and they've maintained that position for a surprisingly long time in a volatile environment. The company is trading at a P/E of ~15 despite a significant earnings decline from Reality Labs.

Going forward, we expect the company to continue aggressively buying back shares. We'd like to see the company slow down Reality Labs spending and focus on share repurchases while prices are lower. Despite the difficult environment, the company is a valuable long-term investment with strong earnings potential.