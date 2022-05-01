Palantir Stock: Almost Crashing To Its IPO Lows
Summary
- Palantir is scheduled to report its Q1 card on May 9. It will be a highly anticipated card given the substantial decline in its stock over the past six months.
- We believe the Russia-Ukraine conflict has renewed impetus and interest in Palantir's platform. But, its platform has not been well understood by some investors.
- We discuss the key aspects to watch as Palantir heads into its Q1 card.
- We reiterate our Buy rating on PLTR stock as a speculative position.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is heading into its keenly watched FQ1'22 earnings card on May 9, even as its stock last traded near its February lows.
The initial momentum surge from the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict has almost been fully digested. As a result, we believe that investors' focus has returned to the Fed's accelerated / front-loading rate hike path. Given Palantir's deeply unprofitable business model, investors should expect such volatility.
Nonetheless, we noticed that Palantir stock price targets ((PTs)) had been raised as Street analysts have become more confident in its long-term opportunities. As the conflict in Ukraine continues to drag on longer, western governments could be spurred into dedicating higher defense spending over the long term. Therefore, Palantir could be one of the prime beneficiaries, given its success with the US Department of Defense.
Furthermore, Palantir COO Shyam Sankar also highlighted that its platform had been utilized for humanitarian efforts in the refugee crisis in Ukraine. Therefore, we believe that the European governments and enterprises have been given highly valuable first-hand insights into Palantir's platform and potential use cases.
In addition, our price action analysis also suggested that PLTR stock could touch and re-test its "ultimate bottom" of its 2020 IPO lows. While still early, we believe that could be the impetus for the stock to re-rate and for momentum to return for a much-needed rebound.
As such, we reiterate our Buy rating on PLTR stock. However, we reiterate that it's only appropriate for a speculative position given its negative profitability.
Palantir Is More Than Your Data Platform
Palantir's platform has not been well understood by some investors. Moreover, the company has also been pretty reticent in articulating the intricacies of its platform previously, given its focus on government and large enterprise customers.
However, Palantir has since revised its commercial strategy to expand its focus to smaller enterprise customers. As a result, it has modularized its Foundry platform to spur more rapid and more straightforward adoption by its corporate customers. Moreover, it has also introduced usage-based pricing to reduce the friction in adoption, helping its new customers in their adoption journey tremendously.
Notably, the company has also been more active in "educating" the corporate community on the critical differentiation of its platform. Palantir elucidated that Foundry is the operating system that "fuels your data platform." Therefore, companies that deploy Foundry build their data platform on top of it. These data platforms include solutions by Snowflake (SNOW), BigQuery (GOOGL) (GOOG), AWS Redshift (AMZN), etc. PLTR accentuated (edited):
Palantir Foundry is sometimes incorrectly thought of as a data platform solution. For organizations that are earlier in the digital journey, Foundry can serve this purpose. Foundry's focus, however, extends beyond those capabilities toward its ultimate aim: enhancing the operational decisions that constitute an enterprise. While data platforms do important work in centralizing and managing data in a single place, Foundry is designed to connect analytics to operations - continuously and dynamically in a complex world. As a result, it is best thought of as an operating system that coordinates the interplay of data, models, and decisions in an enterprise. - Palantir
Therefore, Palantir doesn't consider these data platforms their key competitive threats. Instead, these platforms are critical partners as organizations require more complex AI analytics as they transition more workloads to the cloud. Consequently, Palantir should be regarded by investors as one of the key beneficiaries of the increasing digitization and cloud transition.
But, Investors Continue To Focus On Palantir's Profitability
The increasingly challenging macro environment has caused significant compression in the SaaS space over the past 6 months, given their embedded growth premium. Furthermore, investors were also concerned with the marked deceleration in Palantir's government segment growth. Despite the uptick in its commercial growth, investors were concerned about the durability of its growth cadence, coupled with the increasing contribution from its SPACs investments. The market didn't like the slowdown in government revenue, even though commercial has picked up the pace.
Moreover, Palantir's not expected to report GAAP net income profitability over the next two years. However, we should expect a line of sight visibility toward GAAP profitability on operating terms. Therefore, investors should continue to monitor its operating leverage gains closely.
Furthermore, PLTR's adjusted EBIT margins had been revised downwards after its FQ4 card to reflect more significant investments in FY22. As a result, the sell-down post FQ4 was justified, given Palantir's negative profitability. But, we should also expect to observe an inflection point in its operating profit growth from Q2'22 and see improving margins moving forward.
Therefore, Palantir's Q1 earnings need to be carefully monitored to ensure Palantir is on track. But, given the low expectations in its consensus estimates, we think Palantir has a much easier bar to clear than in FQ4.
Is PLTR Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
PLTR stock last traded at an NTM normalized P/E of 55x and an NTM FCF yield of 1.86%. Therefore, its valuation is hardly cheap despite being FCF profitable. Moreover, even though it has been digested, there's still a substantial growth premium in its valuation. Hence, we believe it remains a speculative play despite its competitive moat.
Nonetheless, as seen in its long-term price chart above, we expect a potential re-test at its IPO bottom. There have also been several instances of significant bull traps, which drew in dip buyers before the sellers unleashed their avalanche of sell orders.
Therefore, we expect the next significant battle between the bulls and bears to potentially occur at its IPO bottom. Despite that, we think its valuation and price action favor a more reasonable risk/reward upside than previously.
However, investors should allocate appropriately for a speculative position and spread their purchases.
Therefore, we reiterate our Buy rating on PLTR stock.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.