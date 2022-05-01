peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) just reported a huge production increase in the fiscal year just ended.

Diamondback Energy Fourth Quarter 2021, Production Report (Diamondback Energy Fourth Quarter 2021, Earnings Press Release)

Most know that the production increases were largely the result of acquisitions rather than organic growth. This company wisely maintains some strong debt ratios so that management can take advantage of any bargains that happen to appear.

The coming first quarter report should continue this message. There is plenty of growth from accretive acquisitions. Therefore, management will be in no rush to grow production. That would especially be true if shortages are developing, and manpower is in short supply. The company likely has adequate commitments for the current level of production. Therefore, the rest of the Permian can overheat while this management deliberately plans its next move.

However, the logistics of one (let alone two) big acquisitions are a tremendous challenge because production and other operations need to be optimized all at one time once the acquisition is made. It is more than understandable why this company will at least begin the fiscal year stating that there will not be much, if any, production growth in fiscal year 2022. Frankly there is enough growth for a company the size of Diamondback to satisfy at least two years of growth for most companies of that size.

Furthermore, the stock dilution from the acquisitions was nothing close to the production change shown above. That backs up the claims of those who stated the acquisitions would be accretive (because on a production basis they certainly were accretive).

Now the company has larger production to take advantage of the strong commodity prices. Therefore, earnings and cash flow are likely to be extremely strong in the current fiscal year. That will set the company up to be able to "shop" for more bargains when those bargains become available.

Diamondback Energy Fourth Quarter 2021, Cash Flow Report To Shareholders (Diamondback Energy Fourth Quarter 2021, Earnings Press Release)

The cash flow statement demonstrates that the benefits of those two acquisitions far exceed the cost. The fourth quarter cash flow is nearly triple the previous fiscal year. While some of that growth is attributable to stronger commodity prices, the percentage increase in quarterly cash flow is among the highest of the companies that I follow.

That is especially true considering that this is an investment grade company (not a highly leveraged company). So many investors believe that companies need to be financially leveraged to provide giant returns. Yet a lot of the famous investors look for operating leverage where cash flow and earnings changes outpace the industry as appears to be the case here.

Low-cost operators like Diamondback often lead the industry in profitability along with profit increases. Investors reap the rewards of a large profitable increase while the low-cost operations assure a downcycle outperformance.

That is not the case with highly financially leveraged companies. Now the company may outperform on the upside (oftentimes these companies need a major price increase to outperform). But if the company cannot deleverage fast enough, investors risk 100% loss of their investment on the downside.

The last point about low-cost and low debt operators is that the upside often begins at a lower level than is the case with highly leveraged firms. Highly leveraged firms often have a lot of financing costs that raise the recovery threshold (and make downturns worse). A weak recovery followed by either a quick or severe downturn can be fatal to this kind of financial situation. Whereas low-cost operators can often "coast" through a downturn while shopping for bargains. Those bargains are often distressed firms on the verge of going bankrupt or already bankrupt. The old saying about the business golden rule ("he who has the gold makes the rules") has never been truer.

Diamondback Energy Summary Of Reserve History Growth And Cost (Diamondback Energy fourth Quarter 2021, Conference Call Slides.)

A company that demonstrates the growth shown along with the cost control history, is very likely to repeat that history in the future. As the company continues to grow in size, the growth rate is very likely to slow. But that growth history is likely to continue along with the cost control demonstrated so far.

Good management is likely to surprise on the upside. This is one of the best managements in the industry. More to the point, low costs mean a lot of the market coveted free cash flow. There is a demand to return cash to shareholders along with a lack of growth to show some discipline. Then again, this company is profitable at lower prices than is the case for much of the industry. The ability to grow is therefore enhanced when compared to many competitors.

If commodity prices remain absurdly high, then this company can easily grow production while returning more cash to shareholders. That should be a huge benefit to the share price in the long term when compared to many in the industry.

Well run companies like this one tend to command top dollars when the inevitable consolidation phases appear in the industry. Investors need to remember that purchasers will look for a well-run operation with above average profitability (and no problems). For many potential shoppers, this company checks those boxes and a lot more.

Many times, the high debt companies are not on acquirers' lists because that debt makes the company relatively expensive. Furthermore, a lot of purchasers do not want the operational issues that often come with debt constrained companies that cannot keep up maintenance or fall behind the latest operating techniques due to cash flow constraints. The result is the bidding for acquisition companies is not what a lot of investors would expect or would hope for.

The Future

This company can grow very fast from the cash flow generated if management wants to grow fast. Currently management is repaying the debt incurred for two bargain acquisitions. Those acquisitions represent significant production per share growth for a company of this size. So, the long-term growth record should remain intact regardless of what happens this year.

Management may decide to return to a growth strategy sooner than the market expects because commodity prices are unexpectedly strong. But the financial strength of the company allows management what to decide to do.

In the long run there will be significant growth from acquisitions as well as organic growth. This year will probably be spent continuing to optimize operations of the acquisitions.

In any event, Diamondback is a suitable stock for growth-oriented investors. Even if production does not grow this fiscal year, the operating gains and higher commodity prices should lead to record profits by a comfortable margin. In the meantime, management will come up with a suitable long-term strategy that could make this stock a long-term hold for some investors. Most investors will likely want to sell before any downturn.