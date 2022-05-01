B&G Foods: Plenty Of Risk Remains In High Dividend Play
Summary
- Although B&G Foods' revenues are expected to rise gradually this year, earnings are forecasted to contract.
- BGS shares have not been able to recover their 200 day moving average.
- The 7% yield from B&G Foods is enticing but investors need to take a "Total Return" approach.
B&G Foods - An Introduction
The slide in the share price of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has spiked the company's forward dividend yield above 7%. In the high-inflation environment, we are witnessing at present, high single-digit dividend yields are going to attract attention, and for good reason. Investors know that their future dollars are going to be worth much less than what they are worth today. High-yielding dividend stocks in theory solve this ticket. But not so fast...
Dividend yields on stocks like bond yields or any investment yield for that matter are an accurate estimation of investment risk. All things remaining equal, the higher the dividend yield, the more risk the investor is essentially taking. Despite being historically a high-yielding stock, B&G's yield of approximately 7.06% for example now comes in well over three times the sector's median (2.16%).
Furthermore, if we take a technical chart that depicts the 200-day moving average, we can see that the last time shares dropped this much below their 200-day moving average, the resulting fall was damaging, to say the least. Therefore with downside risk still clearly on the table in BGS, this play should be evaluated on a total return merit which means digging into the company's growth metrics as well as its valuation.
BGS Stock Valuation Multiples
In terms of the stock's valuation, there is actually a lot to like here from a forward-looking basis. BGS currently trades with a forward GAAP earnings multiple of 17.37, a forward book multiple of 1.87, a forward sales multiple of 0.88, and a forward cash-flow multiple of 7.87. These multiples (both compared to the sector at large as well as the company's historic averages) do not appear elevated and the company's cash flow and sales in particular look on the cheap side as we stand at present.
B&G Foods' Earnings Yield
Turning the forward price to earnings ratio on its head, we see that BGS is currently trading with a forward earnings yield of roughly 6%. However, with all of this return (and more) going towards the dividend at present, investors need to weigh up if a long investment is worth the risk here. We state this because with risk-free investments such as the 10-year US bond now running at practically 3% and inflation running much higher than this, nominal returns from equity investments going forward need to be elevated to protect the purchasing power of the investor. Although operating cash flow is expected to improve significantly in 2022 from the $94 million trailing figure, expected annual earnings of $1.74 will most likely still not cover the expected dividend payments this year. This means the dividend payout ratio is expected to remain negative and this is noteworthy given the payout ratio offers probably the greatest insight into whether BGS can continue to pay out its present dividend to its shareholders.
Growth Struggles & High Debt
Suffice it to say, when dealing with a negative payout ratio, one has to factor in the company's growth profile with the current profitability into the equation before making an investment decision. The reason being is that if current trends persist (Like the expected below-average 2% top-line growth in 2022 along with the 7%+ contraction in earnings per share) BGS' financials will continue to come under pressure. In the latest quarter, the company's debt to equity ratio came in at 2.52 which means the interest coverage ratio now comes in under 2 when averaged out over the past four quarters. Suffice it to say, when half of a company's operating income is servicing debt payments, it becomes very difficult to maintain a high-paying dividend. It is all about growth and BGS simply does not have enough of it at present to protect the balance sheet, grow the dividend as well as heavily invest in the business. In the end, unless margins improve quickly, something will eventually have to give.
Conclusion
Therefore, to sum up, picking high-quality dividend stocks means adopting a "total return" approach where the prevailing dividend yield is secondary to the upside potential of the stock. B&G at present has more long-term debt than what the company is actually worth and the recent share dilutions point to the balance sheet coming under pressure. We look forward to continued coverage.
