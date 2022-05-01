Wolterk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

When it comes to lifestyle products and services, few companies are as well known in the market as Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN). Prior to the pandemic, the enterprise had been growing at a fairly steady rate. The downturn hurt it temporarily, but business has rebounded and then some since then. Fundamentally, the company's bottom line has been rather volatile from year to year. But the overall picture has been positive there. Relative to similar companies in the market, shares do look to be more or less fairly valued at this time. But on an absolute basis, I would make the case that shares are a bit cheap. Because of this, for investors who want to buy into a quality lifestyle brand, Urban Outfitters may make a lot of sense to look into.

A lifestyle play

With a market capitalization of just $2.36 billion as of this writing, Urban Outfitters is a fairly small company in the lifestyle space. Even so, the business has been around for a while and it is well known to consumers across the world. In addition to having its own name brand of lifestyle products, the company also owns other brands such as Anthropologie, Bhldn, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain, Nuuly, and Menus & Venues. Operationally, the company has three segments that it runs. The first of these is the Retail segment. According to management, this unit is responsible for the company's store and digital channels, with all of the aforementioned brands sold under its banner. At present, the company currently owns 261 Urban Outfitters stores, 184 of which are located in the United States. The rest are split between Canada and select parts of Europe. The company also has 238 Anthropologie Group Stores, 173 Free People Group stores, and 10 Menus & Venues restaurants. During the company's 2021 fiscal year, this segment accounted for 93.1% of the firm's overall revenue and the vast majority of its profits.

Next, we have the Wholesale segment. Through this, the company sells its Urban Outfitters, Free People, and FP Movement brands directly to department and specialty stores worldwide. In 2021, this segment accounted for 5.9% of the company's overall revenue and was responsible for a modest profit. Finally, the last segment is called Nuuly. This consists of the firm’s Nuuly brand, which also includes Nuuly Rent and Nuuly thrift. The former of these is a monthly women's apparel subscription rental service that the company launched in 2019. In exchange for a monthly fee, subscribers can select rental products directly from the company's own portfolio, as well as from third-party market brands and other sources, and rent them for as long as they like. They can also purchase the products if they so choose. The latter offering, meanwhile, was launched in 2021 and serves as a peer-to-peer resale marketplace where consumers can buy and sell apparel, shoes, and accessories from any brands. Although this segment accounted for just 1% of the firm's sales last year and generated net losses in each of the past three years, it does appear to be growing rapidly. Back in 2019, for instance, the segment generated revenue of just $8 million. By 2021, that number had grown to $47.7 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the past few years, management has done really well to grow Urban Outfitters’ top line. Back in 2017, sales totaled $3.62 billion. This number increased over the ensuing two years, eventually rising to $3.98 billion in 2019 before dropping to $3.45 billion in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. The good news for investors is that 2021 proved to be remarkable for the business, with sales surging to $4.55 billion. Although the company benefited to the tune of $113.9 million as a result of the addition of new stores between 2020 and 2021, rising comparable net sales for the Retail segment pushed revenue up an impressive $906.6 million.

When it comes to profitability, the picture has also been generally positive, but the trend has never been clearer. Net income has jumped all over the place in recent years, with a low point of $1.2 million in 2020 and a high point of $310.6 million last year. There are, of course, other profitability metrics that we could look at. One of these is operating cash flow. But just like with net income, this metric has jumped all around the map. After rising from $303.1 million in 2017 to $446.6 million in 2018, the figure then plunged to $273.9 million in 2019. Based on the data provided, 2020 proved to be a slightly better year for the firm, with the metric climbing to $285.8 million before rising even further to $359.3 million last year. Similar volatility can be seen when looking at EBITDA. Over the past five years, this metric has ranged from a low point of $136.3 million to a high point of $507.6 million. That high point took place in 2021.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Using the data we have, it's not that difficult to value the company. If we use the 2021 figures provided by management, the firm is trading at a price to earnings multiple of 7.6. This compares to the 14 that the company had in 2019 before the pandemic reared its ugly head. The price to operating cash flow multiple is 6.6. That compares to the 8.6 rating we get if we rely on 2019 results. And the EV to EBITDA multiple of the company should be 3.3. That compares to the 4.5 rating we get if we use the 2019 estimates. To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I decided to compare it to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 3.4 to a high of 15.8. Three of the five companies were cheaper than an hour prospect. Meanwhile, using the price to operating cash flow approach, the range was from 4.6 to 14.3, while the EV to EBITDA approach yielded a range of 1.7 to 9.2. In both cases, only two of the five companies were cheaper than our prospect.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Urban Outfitters 7.6 6.6 3.3 American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) 7.4 10.3 3.3 Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) 15.8 14.3 9.2 Foot Locker (FL) 3.4 4.6 1.7 Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) 8.2 7.8 2.6 The Buckle (BKE) 6.0 4.9 3.8

Takeaway

Fundamentally speaking, Urban Outfitters seems to be doing quite well for itself. The business seems to have recovered from the pandemic nicely and is charging forward to grow its brands. Naturally, the volatility of the company’s bottom line is far from desirable. But shares are priced at levels that should be considered attractive. This is true even though the stock is likely fairly valued compared to similar firms.