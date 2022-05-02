4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

I have written 12 articles on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and my stance has always been bullish. I am changing my stance to hold even though I will add to my position in the coming weeks. I still believe AMZN will be the first company to reach $1 trillion in annual revenue, but the next several quarters could be painful to watch. AMZN is the king of cloud and e-Commerce, which still have long runways ahead of them, but the cracks are starting to show within their spectacular growth. Taking a long-term viewpoint, there are many aspects to formulating a bull thesis and making a strong case that these prices should be considered buying opportunities. Maybe these prices are a gift going into the stock split, considering many of the firms on the street have buy-equivalent ratings on AMZN even though price targets were lowered:

Deutsche Bank (cut to $3,500 from $4,100)

BMO Capital Markets (cut to $3,450 from $3,650)

Telsey Advisory Group (cut to $3,400 from $3,850)

Susquehanna (cut to $3,800 from $5,000)

Wedbush Securities (cut to $3,500 from $3,950)

Raymond James (cut to $3,300 from $3,950)

Truist Securities (cut to $3,500 from $4,000)

Morgan Stanley (cut to $3,800 from $4,200)

Of these 8 firms, the average target price is $3,581.25, which is a 44.08% return on investment at today's closing price of $2,485.63. I am not throwing in the towel and taking profits, but I am officially worried about AMZN's businesses in the aggregate, as their ability to produce cash from operations is alarming. I no longer believe AMZN will hit the $3,581.25 average price target anytime soon. Without factoring in the post-split price, I would consider anything over $3,100 a victory for an end-of-year price with 2 earnings calls to go in this calendar year. If you believe in AMZN long-term as I do, I think the play is to hold and buy into weakness. We could certainly see AMZN breach the $2,000 mark before we see $3,000 again, and that's something I didn't think I would be saying in 2022.

Seeking Alpha

Amazon's ability to generate cash from operations is concerning

When evaluating a company's financials, most investors look at the top (revenue) and bottom (earnings) lines, and the Statements of Cash Flows are often skipped over. The income statement is often the most reviewed financial statement so an investor can evaluate a company's revenue, gross profit, operating income, EBITDA, EPS, and ultimately net income. I encourage everyone to review the Statements of Cash Flows and understand a company's ability to generate cash from operations, allocations toward capital expenditures, and how much free cash flow (FCF) they are producing.

In AMZN's case, I am not as concerned about their FCF because they're allocating a tremendous amount of capital to their CapEx, building out their logistical network, warehouses, and the AWS segment. I am fine forgoing excess FCF during this period because these investments will only benefit AMZN in the future and should generate increased amounts of FCF in the future. The keyword here is should, as cash from operations is a critical component of FCF.

What is cash from operations exactly? Cash from operations represents the amount of cash a company generates from its business segments (selling goods or providing a service) over a specific period. Investors and companies could consider this metric more accurate for determining how well the business is performing because this figure is independent of depreciation expenses. Cash from operations is exactly what it sounds like, the raw cash a business generates from its ongoing business activities. If a company wants its bottom line (earnings) to grow, it can either cut expenses, grow the cash generated from operations, or both.

Steven Fiorillo, Seeking Alpha

I created this chart as a visualization of AMZN's FCF reconciliation based on slide 17 of their earnings presentation. AMZN is fighting against Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and Costco (COST) on the commerce side, FedEx (FDX) UPS (UPS), and the USPS on the shipping front, and Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL) on cloud services so I expect their CapEx to be exorbitant. For AMZN to be the dominant company in its competitive industries, an ongoing windfall of CapEx needs to be allocated to its operations.

The problem I have is that when a company is spending tens of billions in CapEx, I expect their cash from operations to increase. AMZN's net CapEx spend increased by $17.15 billion (42.03%) YoY when comparing the Q1 2021 TTM and Q1 2022 TTM periods. This wouldn't even be a concern if their cash from operations had increased, but it didn't. Look at the blue bar on the chart; it has sequentially declined QoQ. Over the past year, while CapEx costs increased by 42.03%, AMZN's cash from operations decreased by $27.89 billion or 41.49% YoY in the 2022 Q1 TTM. Additional warning bells are sounding because AMZN's revenue increased by 14%, from $419.13 billion to $477.75 billion over this period. AMZN's business operations are growing but they're not generating as much cash as they previously were.

Since I am looking at the cash from operations, the counterargument about rising costs of revenue or operations becomes irrelevant as those impact gross profit and net income, not cash from operations.

The other problem inverted cash from operations to CapEx creates is negative FCF. FCF represents the cash a company generates after accounting for cash outflows to support operations and maintain its capital assets. FCF is a measure of profitability that excludes the non-cash expenses of the income statement and includes spending on equipment and assets as well as changes in working capital from the balance sheet. FCF could be the most underrated and most important financial metric to look at as this is the pool of capital that companies can utilize to repay debt, pay dividends, buy back shares, make acquisitions, or reinvest in the business. This is now the second straight quarter that AMZN has produced negative FCF, which means they now have a burn rate on their cash or would need to tap the debt market to fund aspects of the business. AMZN went from increasing its FCF over a TTM period to $26.41 billion only to see it decline by -$45.04 billion to -$18.63 billion over 12 months. If this isn't alarming investors, I am not sure what would.

Amazon

Everyone should be thanking AWS because the rest of Amazon's business units are under pressure.

The current business environment is downright awful for AMZN, and the costs have become impossible to absorb and still turn a profit. Intensifying inflationary pressures impact increasing external costs while productivity and fixed cost deleverage impact AMZN's internal costs. AMZN has witnessed $2 billion of incremental costs compared to last year due to wage inflation, fuel increasing by 150%, and overseas container shipping costs more than doubling. There are no if and's or but's about it; the majority of AMZN business operations operate in a low-margin environment; that's just the nature of the beast. When you compare AMZN to Costco, Walmart, and Target, their operating margins are in line. AMZN has a larger gross profit margin, but its operating income margin falls in line with COST and WMT.

Seeking Alpha

The scary fact is that 100% of AMZN's operating income has been generated by AWS in the TTM due to increasing costs in the North America and International business segments. The North American and International segments are high-cost businesses to operate, and the harsh economic environment is taking its toll. Over the past year, the combination of the North America and International segments has produced -$1.2 billion in operating income. AWS has produced $20.89 billion in operating income, which has become AMZN's true profit center. It's going to take several quarters for the headwinds to be worked out, and without AWS, the quarterly results for AMZN would be significantly worse.

Steven Fiorillo, Amazon Steven Fiorillo, Amazon

I have heard the argument that AWS should be spun off to generate value for shareholders, and I will be the first one to say, that's a horrible idea. AWS needs to stay within the AMZN stratosphere; otherwise, AMZN's operating income, cash from operations, EPS, FCF, and net income will not have the same appeal. AMZN has been a top line stand out as its revenue has grown since the end of 2018 by $341.76 billion (251.32%), and while a portion of that came from AWS, a healthy portion of its financial power has originated from AWS. If AWS was to be spun off, AMZN would lose a tremendous amount of cash generating ability, impacting the strength of their business indefinitely. Even in Q2 of 2021, when both North America and International were in the black for operating income, AWS still generated an additional $684 million in operating income than those two segments combined.

Worldwide cloud infrastructure spending grew 34% YoY to $55.9 billion in Q4 2022. AWS led the charge once again as it still accounts for 33% of the total spend after growing by 37% YoY. Microsoft Azure was the second-largest cloud service provider in Q1, growing by 46% to take a 21% market share. Google Cloud was the fastest growing of the top three, increasing by 54% in the latest quarter to account for 8% of the market. AWS continues to expand its global presence, launching 16 Local Zones in the US and announcing plans to add 32 more Local Zones across 26 countries.

Canalys

AWS is the most important aspect for AMZN. The global cloud computing market is expected to reach USD 1,56 trillion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.7%, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. In Q1 2022, AWS had an operating margin of 35.35% as it generated $6.52 billion in operating income from $18.44 billion in revenue. Here is what AWS will look like in 2030 at certain percentages:

Capturing 15% of the global cloud market $234 billion revenue $82.71 billion operating income at Q1 2022 margins

Capturing 20% of the global cloud market $312 billion revenue $110.28 billion operating income at Q1 2022 margins

Capturing 25% of the global cloud market $390 billion revenue $137.85 billion operating income at Q1 2022 margins

Capturing 30% of the global cloud market $468 billion revenue $165.42 billion operating income at Q1 2022 margins



AWS is too important to AMZN's future to be spun off, and it's the key to future profits.

Conclusion

I am disappointed by AMZN's financials, and the declining cash from operations is concerning. The North American and International segments were low-margin businesses, to begin with. Rising costs and economic factors outside of AMZN's control are creating a negative operating income trend. For a company that generated $477.75 billion in revenue over the TTM, negative FCF and declining cash from operations while CapEx increases are alarming. I think there could be more short-term pain for AMZN, and we could see shares fall under $2,000 prior to reaching $3,000 again. As a shareholder, I am holding my shares and plan on accumulating more in the coming months. Overall, I think AMZN will be one of the best-performing companies in the long run, but realistically, we could see further moves to the downside.