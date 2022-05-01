peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

Headwater Exploration (OTCPK:CDDRF) (HWX:TSX) already had a very profitable find in the Clearwater area of Canada. Management began with an aggressive development program that was aided considerably by rising commodity prices throughout fiscal year 2021 and well into fiscal year 2022. Now management has announced that they found medium grade oil to add to a very profitable heavy oil business. This higher grade oil could well more than offset the lower productivity of some of the exploration well finds that were reported in the fourth quarter report.

Even if that is not the case, the original discovery achieved a profitability that is seldom reached for any oil well in the industry. So really there was nowhere to go but less profitable. Still once the discoveries are evaluated and production and well completion techniques optimized, the profitability characteristics of the different areas could prove to be more than satisfactory even if they are nothing like the original development area.

Headwater Exploration Characteristics Of Discoveries Made In Fiscal Year 2021 (Headwater Exploration March 2022, Corporate Presentation)

Generally speaking, anytime the payout period is less than 24 months, a company will drill the proposed well. The higher oil prices right now can be hedged to make sure the company obtains its money back plus a reasonable profit.

The higher oil price on the chart is concerning because the longer payouts at the price used would normally indicate a higher breakeven point for the well than is usually desirable. That situation will likely be improved by the time of the next industry downturn.

Management just announced these discoveries. So there really has not been time to determine if there is a more profitable or less costly way to develop these discoveries. That will likely be the next step even for the fast payout discoveries shown above.

Baytex Energy (OTCPK:BTEGF) is a neighboring operator that just announced some extended reach wells that are more profitable than the wells previously drilled. That kind of news tends to spread fast along with operators trying out the new technique to see if it can be used on their acreage. Now we will have to see if this new well design becomes predominate.

The finding of medium grade oil likely brings the possibility of a product that carries a smaller discount than does the heavy oil product. In times of weak commodity prices, the medium oil may not have as much of a discount expansion as the heavy oil. There are additional cost savings in that medium oil will usually flow whereas heavy oil and thermal oil often need to be mixed with condensate to flow properly (through midstream pipelines).

(Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated)

Headwater Exploration Adjusted Cash Flow From Operating Activities (Headwater Exploration Fourth Quarter 2021, Earnings Press Release)

The cash flow has already reached the C$200 million annual rate. The plan to increase production about 25% from the 2021 exit rate combined with stronger commodity prices probably means that cash flow will jump considerably as long as commodity prices remain strong.

There could be a further profit boost as the more profitable medium grade oil production becomes significant. Therefore, an annual amount of C$300 million (when annualizing the fourth quarter) could easily be achieved in the current fiscal year even though management is guiding to a lower figure for the total fiscal year.

Note that Canadian companies often have very little activity in the second quarter due to the Spring Breakup. Therefore, a disproportionate amount of the capital budget usually gets spent in the first and fourth quarters. The resumption of normal activity levels in the third quarter is weather dependent.

Hearwater Exploration Map Of Clearwater Lease Holdings By Operator (Headwater Exploration March 2022, Corporate Presentation)

The map clearly shows that there is acreage in the area that can be acquired for further growth. Operator consolidation is another possibility. There appears to be years of potential growth in this emerging basin. Therefore management really can afford to specialize in this area while growing the company quite large.

There is a small risk that all the available oil has already been found and there are no more commercially viable acres available. That is highly unlikely. There is another small risk that the remaining unclaimed acreage would be economically unfeasible to develop for a decade or so until technology advanced sufficiently. Right now, this acreage appears to be inviting with plenty of future possibilities for both more operators and significant expansion of the operations by operators already present.

What this discovery demonstrates is that there are still some very profitable discoveries yet to be made by operators. Sometimes investors become concerned that the industry has used up its prime acreage. But as this shows, technology keeps moving forward so that more acreage becomes prime. It is going to be long past our lifetimes before we have to worry about running out of oil.

A lot of Canadian acreage has stacked plays. So, there is likely to be exploration of still more intervals in the future. The thing to remember is that the reserve report only includes ascertainable recoverable reserves. If management knows the oil is there but they cannot sufficiently prove they can commercially recover that oil, then it is not part of the reserve report. The result is usually only a small fraction of the oil in place ever makes the reserve report at any given time. Technology keeps advancing to make more oil viable to produce. The result is that reserve reports rarely decline over time.

Headwater Exploration Upside Potential Of New Discovery Areas (Headwater Exploration March 2022, Corporate Presentation)

As a result of the exploration success, management can now confidently predict a pathway to doubling current production. More than likely there will be future discoveries that raise the potential shown above.

The current strong pricing environment allows for relatively rapid development of the acreage, while maintaining a debt free balance sheet. There is enough management control of shares to allow for a balance between company growth and market demands for return to investors of some money.

So far the Clearwater play appears to be far above average in profitability. As the new areas begin producing, it will be interesting to see if that profitability changes materially.

The current management has a lot of experience building and selling companies. Key managers sold Raging River to Baytex Energy. That means that management has far more experience than is typically the case for this size company.

The low debt and management experience lower the risk of a fast-growing company in a new emerging basin. The risk is further lowered through the relatively low price for the amount of established production at the exit rate in December.

This company has a lot of cash flow to grow production quickly while returning some cash to investors. That is a differentiating factor compared with many in the industry. The actual growth rate over time will be chosen by management. However, the above average profitability as shown by fast payback periods is clear. Cash flow should grow at an above average rate as more medium oil production is brought online. That will create a more valuable sales mix for the future. There is a lot for a wide variety of investors to like even though the Clearwater project is relatively new and the company is relatively small.