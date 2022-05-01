Alex Wong/Getty Images News

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) is a company I've written about since I started writing on SA. The company is one of the world's premier car manufacturers out of Germany, and one of the best car manufacturers on earth. I viewed the company as overvalued in my last few articles - and here is the result of that stance.

BMW Returns (Seeking Alpha)

People really believe that EVs are some sort of magic beans that automatically makes cyclical car companies worth 2-10X as much as legacy car companies. This is simply not the case.

The article's performance is part of what I see as proof of this.

Let's review recent results and see where this takes us in terms of a thesis.

BMW - Revisiting the company

The company's performance is in-line with overall expectations for 2021. The company saw significant revenue increases, EBIT increases, and margin improvements. FCF came in inline, and the company's Financial Service division, handling the company's leases, came in at the top of the guidance.

All in all, BMW supplied us with a great year. The early release of these figures confirmed the overall positive thesis for the company.

There has been no official word as to how exactly Ukraine/Russia will impact the company's 2022 and forward numbers. Expectations are for the impact to be manageable, as unlike some of BMW's peers, the company doesn't have significant Russian production or dependency (except for some on the product side).

The company continues its ambitious forward strategy of reducing emissions, increasing EV share, and similar targets. Unlike some of its peers, the company adopts a "hybrid" policy, where sales of diesel and gasoline cars are continuing, while the company's EVs are being released more and more.

BMW Strategy (BMW IR)

The company has come a long way from introducing its i3 back in 2013, with electrification across the entire portfolio. The i7 is coming soon, and it's now a configurable option for consumers, and the company intends to put E-mobility at the very forefront. BMW's targets include 10 million BEVs, with the i4 as perhaps one of the most exciting launches in 2021.

BMW i4 (BMW IR)

Electrification isn't just the name of the game for its home brand, but for its subsidiaries and owned brands, including the motorcycles, Rolls Royce car, and Mini Cars. All of these things are being developed in-house, with BMW's own proprietary charging unit, E-drive and other components. The company continues to cooperate with a wide variety of companies to make sure and deliver long-term value here.

BMW cooperations (BMW IR)

On the financial and fundamental side of things, trends are absolutely stellar. Rolls Royce alone saw a 48.7% YoY sales growth in 2021, with 3.3% growth in Mini, almost 15% in motorcycles, and over 9% in BMW car sales. 1Q22 deliveries continue to be solid on a high level, with 17.7% Rolls Royce Delivery growth, and positive growth in everything except the BMW brand, where deliveries in 1Q22 were down around 7.3%.

The company maintains a world-near-leading Premium market share of 12.5% on average, with the absolutely strongest markets in Germany and the UK. In the UK, BMW owns 31% of the premium market and 29% in Germany. Betting on BMW is betting on luxury, and this is going very well.

China is obviously a booming market, and the company has solid exposure in the nation.

BMW China (BMW IR)

2021 was a year above most others since 2011. The company's margins exploded to 10.3%, up from 2.7% in 2020, and are set to reach 7-9% in 2022, with a mid-term target range of 8-10% on an EBIT margin level. Dividends have normalized, and the company has right-sized its payout to €5.8/share, almost tripling the €1.9/share payout of 2020 and giving the company, at its current share price, a yield of 7.3%.

This Is expected to drop somewhat in 2022E, with EPS being forecasted to drop around 12.4%, and dividend normalizing to €3.5 - though my own forecast puts it closer to the company's average 31% payout ratio, coming to €3.8/share, or a 2022E yield of 4.85%.

Solid enough, considering the circumstances.

Never forget that you're investing in a cyclical car business. It will go up and down, and though the company has significant upsides in the form of its premium market, its stable shareholding structure, and its overall international company and manufacturing structure, rendering them immune to most duties and tariffs, there are also risks.

The company also sees some risks to its operations, in the form of declining volume growth compared to the next-biggest competitor Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), and the recent years of growth being driven by the X-class of vehicles, which might not be a repeatable performance.

The perhaps biggest dislike I have, is not unique to BMW, is the problem with an ever-increasing debt load on its balance sheet thanks to the increased usage of financing solutions. How we cope with this in a rising-rate environment remains to be seen - but one thing is certain. Consumer purchasing power is going down, not up.

Let's see what valuation we have for BMW.

BMW's Valuation

The company's valuation upside is visible on primarily two different fronts/perspectives - future growth/DCF and NAV/SOTP valuations. In terms of peer multiples, the company lacks punch here as BMW is one of the richer-valued car companies in a peer group that includes very heavily-punished businesses, including but not limited to Renault (OTC:RNSDF) and Stellantis (STLA). Because of these inclusions in the peer group, multiples call for averages of around 5-6X, whereas BMW goes between 6-8X. However, I would apply a premium of around 10% to the company to allow for some of the company's premium appeal to shine through - just as with Daimler.

However, due to weak comps, the company's multiples including Book, Yield, and EV/EBITDA actually don't look that good.

Things look better once we start forecasting DCFs. Assuming a high WACC of around 10% and Sales/EBITDA growth rates of no higher than 1.5-2%, we get a PV value of cash flows of over €24B, calling for an implied EV on a per-share basis of €90-€95.

Sure, you can moderate growth rates more - but in the end, I believe BMW will be one of the winners of the continued automotive industry race - and that gives them a positive long-term growth assumption. If there are two companies I believe will win out in automotive, it's Daimler and BMW (maybe make VW the third position on that list).

For NAV multiples, we give the company's segment market-relevant P/E or EV/EBIT multiples of 5-7X, averaging to around 6X, with 6.5X for the largest, automotive segment. Based on the company's appeal I'm completely unwilling to go lower than that here.

For the financial segment, I'm not as positive, given the highly depreciating nature of the underlying/backing assets. I discount it 30% to book and assign a 0.7X Book value, north of €11B - and it's entirely valid to discount this even higher.

However, even with such conservative assumptions, the NAV easily comes to above €65B, giving us a per-share NAV of close to triple-digit €100 in such a conservative valuation.

You can see, therefore, that following a 25% decline in the share price since my last set of articles, there is now a not-uninteresting upside to BMW as a business and as a stock.

I will argue that upside is around 17-25% annually to a conservative P/E of 6-7X, and I consider €85/share to be a fair price for BMW given today's forecasts and assumptions.

BMW Upside (BMW IR)

The weakness in the thesis is the relative uncertainty of 2022E coupled with a high historical inaccuracy of forecasts, going as high as 30-40% on a conservative, 10%-MoE adjusted basis. This makes the potential for worse results relatively apparent - though I would argue even if the company drops from this price level, you're well-protected in the long term here.

Overall, buying BMW below €78/share is an upside that's no longer small, and relatively substantial downside protection. It's possible we'll see drops here, even substantial ones if the company experiences a recession, but the eventual uptick will win out eventually anyway.

Because of this, I view BMW as a "BUY" here, and my PT is €85/share.

Thesis

My thesis on BMW is:

The company is a fundamentally sound, above-average quality company with excellent products both now and going forward.

After a 25%+ drop since my latest set of articles, I'm not ready to start adding to my BMW position again and to really consider this company a solid "BUY" starting now.

My PT is €85/share - and I believe you can make 17-25% per year here in the longer term toward 2024E.

Remember, I'm all about :

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

BMW is currently a "BUY" with an €85 PT.

Thank you for reading.