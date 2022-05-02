kot63/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is a key beneficiary of the increasing commodity demand and, as a commodity-driven business, its stock price tends to move in tandem with iron ore prices, with some periods of detachment throughout the cycle. In the below analysis, I explore the company's progress, China's demand, and iron ore prices, which are the primary drivers of its earnings and stock price.

Undoubtedly, the stock's undervaluation by any traditional valuation metric is music to value investors' ears, and VALE's cautious buy rating depends on its ties to China's demand and iron ore price movement. However, if the stock drops below the $15 per share level, it will qualify as a strong buy due to the higher margin of safety, which hedges a large portion of the commodity risk.

Data by YCharts

Cautious Optimism Despite Q1's Drop

Vale is one of the world's largest miners, with iron ore being its primary product offering contributing approximately 84% to the net operating revenues in 2021. Despite the drop in net profit by nearly 20% in Q1, VALE managed to beat analysts' EPS estimates.

Vale reported a YoY decline of 6% in the first quarter of 2022 in iron ore production to 63.9 million tons, compared to 68 million tons in Q1-2021. The fall in production was primarily due to the heavy rainfall in the Minas Gerais region and licensing delays faced by the company pertaining to the Serra Norte mine. As a result, the revenues fell by 14% to $10.8 billion compared to $12.6 billion during Q1-2021. The decline in iron ore output was reflected in the bottom line as the company reported a net profit of $4.46 billion in Q1-2022, down 19% YoY from Q1-2021.

Despite the gloomy results in the first quarter, Vale maintained iron ore production guidance from 320 million metric tons (Mt) to 335 for 2022. Dry weather seasonality will drive growth in production, with Minas Gerais production already showing strong recovery with production in April 30% higher YoY. The company expects to end 2022 with 370 Mt of production capacity after the work ramping up in the tailings filtration plants at the Itabira and Brucutu sites.

Vale's Production Guidance

China: Demand to Stay Robust

China is the world's largest steel manufacturer and the most crucial region for Vale. In 2021, China accounted for 64% of Vale's iron ore pellet shipments and constituted 52.5% of the overall net operating revenues of the company. As per Bloomberg intelligence, the country produced 943 million Mt, 54% of the global total of 1.75 billion Mt in 2021. In addition, China accounted for 74% of the global demand for seaborne iron ore, 56% of the global demand for nickel, and 52.5% of the global demand for copper. To that effect, China's demand remains a vital growth component for Vale's earnings and future direction.

Vale's Net Operating Revenues

China's front-loading investments in infrastructure and monetary and fiscal easing measures have boosted steel demand in the first half of the year. As a result, steel mill production lifted in Q1-2022 to an annualized production rate reported at roughly 1 billion tonnes despite the lockdowns. In addition, earlier in February, the government provided relief to the local steel industry by providing five extra years of rising carbon emissions. The news revived bullish sentiments as iron ore prices surged following the announcement. Thus, any development in China's steel market sends shockwaves worldwide, significantly affecting key trading partners like Australia and Brazil since they are major iron ore exporters.

China is Slowing Down, But Prices Remain Elevated

However, the slashing of the GDP growth forecast for the current year and the slowdown in the Chinese economy caused by COVID-19 have raised concerns regarding steel output and iron ore demand in the country for the coming quarters. Nevertheless, despite the concerns relating to China's demand, iron ore prices have remained elevated during 2022 and were further boosted by President Xi Jinping's recent pledge to step up infrastructure construction to boost domestic demand and drive economic activity in the country.

In addition, the steel mills have also been ramping up production as the iron ore inventories held at Chinese ports dipped from a peak of 160 million tonnes in February to about 130 million tonnes as of 18th April. This reflects that steel mills anticipate growth in steel demand due to falling inventory, increasing their production levels. Overall, the domestic backdrop looks constructive for iron ore demand despite the lower economic growth target, given that the likely composition of China's growth will be steel-intensive.

Commodity & Metal Prices May Have Peaked

In a previous article for Rio Tinto Group (RIO), I have analyzed how the company is also deeply tied to Chinese demand and exposed to iron ore price fluctuations. Similarly, Vale faces country and commodity price risk, but the latter remains the primary driver of the stock price. Iron ore prices entered a cooling-off period since reaching unsustainable high levels of over $200/t, and they still trade above their 5-year average, supporting their rising trajectory.

According to Goldman Sachs, following the Russia-Ukraine war, the low stockpiles, global shipping challenges, and ongoing underinvestment by mining companies have driven commodity prices higher. To that effect, construction activity in the next quarter will continue to boost commodity prices, especially iron ore. Similarly, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) forecast a 40% surge in commodities prices from the current levels, but Macquarie predicts a $120/t price for iron ore. At the same time, BBI has raised its forecasts for 2022 and 2023 to $130/t and $100/t, respectively.

Data by YCharts

Iron ore pellet premiums are also poised to rise. Russia and Ukraine together account for 25% of the global pellets market. The company's management commented in the earnings call that a sustained war in Ukraine would substantially impact supply and boost iron ore pellet premiums, especially in the second quarter. In an already tight market, Pellet premiums could rise further in the near term as clients rush to attempt to guarantee volumes boding well for the company's earnings outlook.

Other related metals are also surging as follows:

The prices of metals have been surging amid supply disruptions. Russia is estimated to account for ~5% of global nickel supply and 15.2% of global production of class 1 nickel . The supply-side constraints have caused nickel inventories to decline; London Metal Exchange (LME) stocks are down 9% since the invasion in Ukraine, and nickel inventory is down 28% YTD to 72kt as of March 31, 2022. S&P Global has recently revised its nickel price forecast upwards by 45.9% to $32,868/mt, according to the March Nickel Commodity Briefing Service report released on March 31.

. The supply-side constraints have caused nickel inventories to decline; London Metal Exchange (LME) stocks are down 9% since the invasion in Ukraine, and nickel inventory is down 28% YTD to 72kt as of March 31, 2022. S&P Global has recently revised its nickel price forecast upwards by 45.9% to $32,868/mt, according to the March Nickel Commodity Briefing Service report released on March 31. Higher copper prices will also support results in the coming quarters. The current low levels of inventories and disruptions due to the conflict in Ukraine (Russia accounts for ~4% of global copper supply) are set to provide more upside to copper in the short term. As a result, Goldman Sachs doubled the estimated deficit of refined metal expected for this year from previous estimates to 374,000 tonnes and expected a new record high within three months and a steady climb at prices to $13,000 a tonne in a year.

In the last few years, iron ore spot prices have noted a moderate to relatively strong correlation with the commodity price index, copper, and nickel spot prices. Undoubtedly, iron ore has outperformed the latter two over the past five years, but surprisingly the geopolitical developments with the Russia-Ukraine war have also skyrocketed nickel prices. Therefore, predicting future movements would be speculative, but it is reasonable to expect iron ore prices to trade sideways before easing after the construction season.

Data by YCharts

Shareholder returns to remain robust

The company generated nearly $25 billion in cash flow from operations in 2021 compared to $14 billion in 2020. Backed by solid cash flow, Vale continues to lower its debt position and strengthen the balance sheet. Specifically, its debt to equity has slightly improved and stood at 0.50 at the end of 2021 compared to 0.56 in 2020. In addition, Vale paid $13.5 billion to shareholders as dividends in 2021 and spent $5.5 billion to repurchase its outstanding shares. Despite the uncertain dividend distributions, its dividend yield stands at 15.8%, the highest amongst its peers of Rio Tinto, BHP, and FMG.

Shareholders' Returns

Risks Remain High

Although Vale has been working on cost mitigation, some pressure is unavoidable. The company recently highlighted its cost reduction program, which should mitigate the ongoing inflationary pressures. However, in light of soaring oil prices, the impact on production and freight costs is unavoidable. In addition, the company does not have any significant cost advantage over its closest Australian peers, Rio Tinto and BHP. As a result, the company incurs elevated shipping costs to China, despite using Valemax ships which reduce freight costs.

For the most of 2021, iron ore prices tumbled due to China's intensified curbs on steel production to lower carbon emissions. Signs of a slowdown across China's property sector also acted as a drag on iron ore prices. Despite recent gains, the price of iron ore and other base metals face significant downside risk amid a slowdown in economic activity as China implements shutdowns to eliminate the virus. The demand destruction caused by shutdowns poses a significant risk to the company's earnings outlook.

Conclusion

Finally, Vale remains a pure value investment, and any pullback provides investors safer entry points and a better margin of safety in light of any economic downturn that would crash iron ore prices and, therefore, the company's stock. Moreover, it is uncertain whether Chinese demand has peaked, but the overall demand will inevitably ease and decline in the following years. Nevertheless, VALE earns a cautious buy rating due to its undervaluation and fat dividend yield. Still, investors should closely follow China's development and iron ore prices, which are the ultimate drivers of the stock.