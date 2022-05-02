Intel: Disaster Averted As Headwinds Priced In
Summary
- Intel revised its Q2 guidance downwards but kept its full-year FY22 guidance intact. The company doesn't expect its near-term headwinds to be structural.
- However, the market didn't like the uncertainty in its Q2 guide and knocked its price down further.
- We observed that INTC stock last traded near its critical support level, which should help to defend against further declines.
- Coupled with a relatively reasonable valuation, we think its Q2 headwinds have been priced in. Therefore, we revise our rating from Hold to Buy.
Investment Thesis
Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ:INTC) FQ1'22 earnings card stood in stark contrast to semi peer QUALCOMM Incorporated's (QCOM) FQ2 release. While Intel issued weak FQ2 guidance, Qualcomm's superior guidance was highly reassuring. It demonstrated that weakness in the semi supply chain was perhaps not widespread among the leaders. Furthermore, TSMC's (TSM) recent earnings report also reaffirmed the underlying strength of high-performance computing, as TSMC raised its guidance again.
Unsurprisingly, Intel's underwhelming guidance also led to a sell-down in INTC stock post-earnings. As a result, INTC stock last traded near its critical support level established in October 2018. Therefore, we are cautiously optimistic that its Q2 headwinds may have been priced in.
Furthermore, CEO Pat Gelsinger & team reiterated its FY22 full-year guidance as it expects the near-term consumer PC headwinds to subside.
We discuss why we think INTC stock has retraced to a tactical Buy zone. As such, we revise our rating from Hold to Buy.
Headwinds in PC Segment Were Expected
Of course, Gelsinger highlighted that Q2 guidance was downgraded due to headwinds in the PC segment (embedded in Intel's CCG revenue). As a result, its CCG revenue fell 13% YoY to $9.3B, and operating income declined 34% YoY. We were not surprised with the decline, as we have been tracking shipment revisions on the consumer PC/notebook end demand since the start of 2022.
In addition, the pandemic tailwinds that drove the purchases for remote working and classes have been digested with the global reopening. Moreover, we also highlighted in our pre-earnings article that Intel had guided conservatively for Q1. As a result, it helped Intel beat the consensus revenue estimates ($18.35B Vs. $18.33B) for FQ1 despite the weakness in CCG. We are assured with the guidance beat by Gelsinger & Co. At least, it proves that Intel could anticipate potential challenges and headwinds and not miss guidance in the process.
However, management certainly didn't expect the COVID lockdown headwinds from China recently in March/April. As a result, Intel revised its FQ2 guidance to reflect near-term challenges. Therefore, Intel expects revenue of $18B in Q2, down 3% YoY. The consensus estimates were also revised downwards from $18.55B (up 0.1% YoY) to $18.04B (down 2.6% YoY) to reflect Intel's most updated guidance. However, the market didn't like the guidance, and sellers swamped INTC stock post-earnings, knocking it down further.
Notably, Gelsinger didn't revise its FY22 full-year revenue guidance of $76B despite the Q2 headwinds. He was confident that Intel's commercial PC strength remains robust. Furthermore, he also expects data center and IoT to contribute productively for Intel to meet its forecasts. Therefore, we could potentially see an inflection point in H2'22 with Intel exiting FQ4 with revenue growth of 2.4% YoY. In addition, the consensus estimates suggest that Intel could continue building on FY22's momentum moving forward as Intel moves past FY21's poor performance.
Gelsinger also expressed his optimism in its recent earnings call. He articulated (edited):
Our full-year guidance is very in line with what we expected. We were always forecasting a stronger second half of the year. And that's what gives us confidence. We see strong growth in our data center and AI business. We see strong growth in our NEX business. And particularly those areas, those are long lead time businesses with our customers. We have strong visibility of the business expectations. We also see strength in the enterprise and governance business. (Intel's FQ1'22 earnings call)
Our analysis of the recent China lockdowns indicates that more businesses have been allowed to resume operations. For instance, Caixin reported (edited): "The Shanghai municipal authorities allowed companies in semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, mechanics and logistics to restart operations."
Moreover, The China Communist Party's Politburo (China's highest decision-making body chaired by President Xi Jinping) recently committed to "better coordination between virus control and economic growth based on the new characters of the variants." Therefore, we believe that the lockdowns would be managed dynamically, with a dual focus on economic stability and virus control. Hence, we think it adds another layer of visibility to Gelsinger's guidance moving forward.
Is INTC Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
INTC stock valuation is still not cheap compared to its 5Y averages, as seen above. Notably, investors should note that the company is still in its investment phase until 2024. As a result, it has impaired its margins, earnings, and FCF profitability. So, we think the recent markdown in its valuation was justified.
However, we also note that the stock last traded near its "last line of defense." The level has supported INTC stock since October 2018. We are confident that this level should hold, as we believe its Q2 headwinds have been priced in. Also, Gelsinger has proved in Q1 that it can execute its guidance amid the challenges expected in CCG. Therefore, we are confident that Intel's guidance is achievable.
As a result, we revise INTC stock from Hold to Buy, with a tactical price target of $50.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM, QCOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.