vzphotos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Overview

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) reported Q1 2022 earnings on April 29, 2022, and the results were lackluster. It was a mixed bag with some high points and low points. As shown below, the market was not impressed, and the stock finished down significantly.

Data by YCharts

The stock was down 6% on the day; however, the overall market didn't fare much better. Short of an unexpected massive beat or significantly raised guidance, there was likely nothing that would have propelled the shares higher given the conditions.

Overall, the stock has dominated the market so far in 2022, yet investors were again able to snag a 4% yield by buying at Friday's lows. This opportunity could continue to present itself. I would not be surprised to see continued short-term weakness where the yield reverts to the recent historical range—more on this below.

The graph below shows the YTD performance of AbbVie juxtaposed with the major indices.

Data by YCharts

Total net revenues came in at $13.5 billion in Q1, a 4% increase year-over-year (YoY). Adjusted diluted earnings-per-share (EPS) increased 9% to $3.16 in the quarter. These figures were in line with expectations, with EPS coming in $.02 over and revenue falling short by $70 million or about half of a percentage point.

Oncology challenges

A significant disappointment was the 7.4% drop in sales of Imbruvica. The competition has been fierce in this area, and it is starting to show. Imbruvica sales were essentially flat in 2021 after growing the prior year, so this was not unexpected.

Management specified that the company had lost some ground to Calquence, made by competitor AstraZeneca (AZN), while AbbVie's other Oncology drug Venclexta also made gains.

So, as I mentioned in my comments, we are seeing greater share erosion. Imbruvica continues to be the leading share in the later lines, although we have lost our frontline share position to Calquence. And obviously, Venclexta is also moving there. So we see a couple of things that are taking place. So, we have that share erosion that's putting some pressure on the brand. And then clearly, we see the continued suppression of the market. So, it's kind of like a double hit. ...in the short-term, meaning this year, we projected the share decline, and that includes some stabilization, but we still think the brand is under some pressure from other BTKs and Venclexta. To answer your other question, if you look at the combined share, AbbVie has quite a strong position. We have roughly 33% of the total share in the front line, and we have between 42% and 46% of second-line plus. So clearly, Venclexta is able to offset...some of those pressures. So it's very important for AbbVie. It's going to be a very big brand over the long term. In the short term...the growth is going to be more challenged moving forward. Jeff Stewart, Executive VP, Chief Commercial Officer

The recent sales figures and compound annual growth rates (CAGR) for AbbVie's Oncology treatments are below. The slowing growth in Imbruvica sales through 2021 is evident, and the decline seems inevitable given the rise in competition. AstraZeneca's Calquence sales were a bit over $1.2 billion in 2021, and the run rate based on Q1 2022 is close to $1.7 billion - an extremely impressive increase.

Data source: AbbVie. Chart by author.

Encouraging signs

As we prepare for life after biosimilars are released to take on Humira in 2023, I continue to track the company's reliance on Humira. Humira's percentage of total revenue reached a new low of 35%. However, the change was subtle. In Q1 2022, total Humira sales were $4.7 billion.

Data source: AbbVie. Chart by author.

I have covered the coming releases of biosimilars and the effects on Humira sales in more detail in articles that can be found here and here, so I won't belabor the point. International Humira sales peaked in 2018 at $6.3 billion. Since biosimilars have hit international markets, those sales are down 52% based on the run rate from Q1 2022. When biosimilars hit the U.S. market in 2023, it will make for a significant revenue gap to fill, although the drop won't come all at once.

AbbVie is looking to fill this gap with increased sales of Skyrizi and Rinvoq and gains in Aesthetics and Neuroscience. Management has recently reaffirmed its guidance of $15 billion in combined annual sales of Skyrizi and Rinvoq by 2025. The two drugs accounted for $1.4 billion in sales in Q1 2022, each growing more than 50% YoY. AbbVie anticipates continued approval to expand the application of these drugs.

Aesthetics, including Botox Cosmetic and Juvederm, grew more than 20% combined YoY. The state of the overall economy could be a headwind here. People tend to cut back on luxury-type purchases during economic uncertainty and declining consumer sentiment. On the other hand, the decline in COVID-19 is a tailwind. AbbVie is bullish on the potential of the cosmetics market and expects continued growth this year.

And in terms of what's driving that market growth, we're seeing very strong demand trends supported by our increased commercial investments, for example, increased consumer activation for acquisition and retention...And we see these trends also supported just by fundamentals in aesthetics that will continue in the long-term. People think about aesthetics more like health and wellness. It's been much more destigmatized, and we see factors like social media and word of mouth continuing to drive aesthetics in the future.

There could also be a lost market in Russia:

I should also mention that Russia is a key market for fillers globally. And as the tragic events in the Ukraine have unfolded, we have suspended operations for our Aesthetics business in Russia. So, although absolute aesthetic sales in Russia are modest, like I said, Russia is among one of the largest filler markets in the world. So, we expect to see an impact on our filler performance in coming quarters. But despite these dynamics, we do not need to change our total guidance for Aesthetics. Carrie Strom, Senior VP, and President, Global Allergan Aesthetics

Neuroscience brands also posted a near 20% increase in sales YoY, with Botox Therapeutic and Vraylar combining for over $1 billion in Q1 sales. AbbVie expects peak sales for Vraylar alone to approach $4 billion. The FDA has accepted AbbVie's application for Vraylar to be used to treat major depressive disorder. The company also has some exciting things in the pipeline for Neuroscience, including Parkinson's and Alzheimer's treatments. To this end, ABBV-951 is in registrational/Phase 3.

The takeaway

AbbVie's Q1 2022 results fell basically in line with expectations. While the market reacted negatively, much of this is likely due to general adverse market conditions and lofty expectations.

Managing a corporate pharmaceutical giant is complicated business. Aside from what management can control, shareholders also have to contend with potential adverse legislation, competition, biosimilars, uncertain pipelines, and regulatory hurdles. This is why stockholders can pull such an attractive dividend yield—especially those willing to be patient and ready to pounce at the right opportunity. On Friday, there was such an opportunity when the yield briefly reached 4% before settling lower as the stock price recovered from its lows.

Data by YCharts

The chart above suggests that the stock could see further near-term downward pressure until the yield reverts to its recent range. However, the lower yield is also a sign that investors see less risk to results due to AbbVie's performance, current products, and pipeline.

AbbVie will likely continue to be a popular stock for investors, given the current macroeconomic conditions. Like defense stocks and consumer staples, pharmaceuticals are a terrific safe harbor during rough waters. The dividend is safe, the yield is attractive, and management has a plan and a track record of performance to ease shareholders' minds on the upcoming challenges.