Everyone knows that oil and gas prices have risen substantially over the past 12 months. However, the rebound in energy stocks have been uneven. This includes Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), which have risen by 49% and 52%, respectively, over the past year, while BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has lagged far behind with just a 14% share price return over the same timeframe. This article explores BP and highlights what makes it an attractive buy at present, so let's get started.

Why BP?

BP is one of the world's largest integrated oil and gas companies with an operation in over 70 countries across the globe. The company owns some of the most prolific oil and gas fields in the world, and last year, produced 1.1 million barrels of liquids and 6.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, on average. It also operates refineries with a capacity of 1.9 barrels of oil per day.

Unlike its peers, BP has adopted a rather aggressive energy transition plan away from fossil fuels, with the aim of reducing production by 40% by 2030. Management anticipates exploration to be limited to countries where the company has existing hubs. Since the beginning of 2020, BP has started 11 major projects with the target of bringing online 900K barrels per day of new high margin production.

This transition comes with a fair amount of execution risk, as renewable projects generally come with lower returns on investment in the neighborhood of 6%. Management, however, aims to raise this target to the high single-digits through scale, operating leverage, and experience. Progress around these initiatives was highlighted during the recent conference call:

In convenience and mobility, we've grown margin share from convenience and electrification by 4% since 2019, demonstrating the strength of our customer offers and increase the number of EV charge points to over 13,000 across the U.K., Europe, India and China. And finally, in low carbon energy, we have entered offshore wind with a pipeline of 5.2 gigawatts net to BP today. Following the recent Scotwind lease option award. We built a renewables pipeline, which at the end of 2021, stood at 23 gigawatts net, a four-fold increase since the end of '19. And we've made exciting progress in hydrogen, having grown a hopper of between 0.7 and 1.3 mtpa. Progress like this, as well as the pace at which the world is moving, leads us to believe that we can accelerate our plans in some areas, and reinforces our confidence in delivering our 2025 targets.

Additionally, BP's large retail footprint shouldn't be ignored, as it aims to convert some of its stations to charge electric vehicles and sell more food in its convenience stores. This strategy includes expanding its number of retail sites in emerging markets by 6x, and grow the number of EV charging points by 10x by the year 2030.

BP is benefiting from a rebound in energy prices, as it swung to a profit of $7.57 billion in 2021 (compared to a $20.3 billion loss in the year prior). This contributed to a 13.3% return on average capital employed, and a safe dividend payout ratio of just 34%. Also encouraging, management continued to reduce debt for the seventh quarter in a row, to $30.6B at the end of 2021, a $1.4B reduction from the prior year.

Notably, BP's decision to unwind its 20% stake in Russian oil and gas producer Rosneft comes with some near-term uncertainty, as this asset comes with low-cost reserves and delivers around 20% of BP's total production. As such, it remains to be seen whether BP will fetch a reasonable bid for this asset.

Meanwhile, BP maintains a strong A- rated balance sheet, and it appears that its relatively low valuation already bakes in near-term uncertainties. At the current price of $28.72, BP comes with a low blended PE ratio of just 6.6x, sitting well its normal PE of 12.8 over the past decade, as shown below.

BP Valuation (FAST Graphs)

Analysts estimate continued strong double-digit bottom line growth this year, and have a consensus Buy rating, with an average price target of $37. Morningstar also rates the stock as a Buy with a $37.50 fair value estimate. This translates into a potential one-year 35% total return including dividends.

Investor Takeaway

BP is an intriguing play on the energy transition, as it boasts a large portfolio of high-quality assets, a strong retail footprint, and a management team that's laser focused on reducing its carbon footprint. While there's some near-term uncertainty around BP's 20% stake in Rosneft, the company appears to be setting itself up well for long-term growth. The company also sports a low valuation, making it an attractive option for long-term dividend investors.