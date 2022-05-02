jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

What Happened?

Stocks nosedived Friday. The Dow posted its worst one-day loss since the pandemic began. What's more. The latest earnings results coupled with the prospect of rising rates didn't help. The Dow fell 981.36 points, approximately 2.8%, to 33,811.40.

DOW FRIDAY SLIDE (CNBC)

The Nasdaq Composite declined by 2.6% to 12,839.29. The S&P 500 fell 2.8% ending at 4,271.78, posting its worst day since March; nothing was spared.

S&P 500 Friday Stock Performance (Finviz)

Nonetheless, we are once again testing the lows in the market for the third time in as many months.

S&P 500 One Year Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Coincidentally, a Buy order I had set for AT&T (NYSE:T) at $19 was triggered and I picked up another tranche of shares which substantially improved my yield on cost and lowered my basis; more on this later.

This reminded me of the old saying, "Never look a Gift Horse in the Mouth." For those unfamiliar, it means don't question the value of a gift. The proverb refers to the practice of evaluating the age of a horse by looking at its teeth. If someone gives you a horse as a gift, don't be rude and check its teeth! Ha! I feel getting another tranche of AT&T shares at $19 is a gift. I believe the drop in shares of AT&T created an excellent buying opportunity for dividend investors looking to lock in a solid yield of 5.89%. In the following sections I will make my case.

Buy When There Is Blood In The Streets

Look, all the greatest long-term investors say pretty much the same thing when it comes to buying opportunities, only in differing terminology. Nathan Rothschild, a 19th-century British financier, is credited with saying probably the most famous buying opportunity quote:

"The time to buy is when there's blood in the streets."

Other famous lines include Warren Buffett's:

"Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful."

And Sir John Templeton's:

"Buy at the point of maximum pessimism."

You get the idea. Our innate instincts encourage us to depart a sinking ship. This survival tactic impacts the way we invest. An unjustified selloff based on macro factors often creates opportunities to buy stock in solid companies with sound prospects. I submit this is the case we have with AT&T.

Hopefully you have powder dry and take advantage. I just happen to have some fresh dry powder by taking profits on my long-term Tesla (TSLA) position. The whole ordeal with Musk buying Twitter (TWTR) was the last straw for me. Knowing when to take profits on winners and cut losses on losers are two of the hardest decisions for investors. It's more often than not counterintuitive. At the exact time you are feeling the pain and about to sell out is often the precise time you should be doubling down. Conversely, instead of patting yourself on the back for the amazing profits you've made is probably the time you should be selling out. I have chosen to deploy some of the proceeds of my Tesla sale to increase my AT&T position.

At 58, I am still an active trader as well as building up my SWAN income retirement portfolio. I don't think I'll ever hang up my guns and stop investing in a certain amount of longshot speculative plays. Even so, I have been reducing the level I allocate to those endeavors as I have begun to reach my retirement income goals. Now Let's review why AT&T provides an excellent entry point for dividend and income investors at this juncture.

The Three Pillars

The three primary factors I take into consideration when determining whether or not a security meets my requirements to entire my SWAN dividend and income retirement portfolio are:

Business growth story must be intact

Dividend must be paid out from growing organic revenue streams

Payout ratio must be reasonable and paid out from solid free cash flow

I refer to these as the three pillars of conservative dividend and income investing. Now let's review each for AT&T.

Growth Story Is Intact

AT&T just unburdened itself of the Time Warner assets. Now, AT&T can move forward as a lean mean pure-play wireless communications and fiber-optic networking machine.

AT&T CEO John Stankey stated:

"With the close of this transaction, we expect to invest at record levels in our growth areas of 5G and fiber, where we have strong momentum, while we work to become America's best broadband company. At the same time, we'll sharpen our focus on returns to shareholders."

So, as far as I'm concerned, I feel good about AT&T's prospects. I like the fact they have cleared the decks and can focus becoming America's best broadband company. AT&T is a long-term hold and hometown stock for me so I am somewhat biased. I have gathered some are jaded by management. I can understand that. If you feel that way you should not invest in AT&T. Now let's look at the revenue stream.

Growing Organic Revenue Streams

AT&T's revenue streams are organic and growing, which meets this standard. By non-organic I mean a company that grows revenues either by financial engineering or acquisition. During the period that ended in March, AT&T earned 77 cents a share on $38.1 billion in revenue, including $29.7 billion from continuing operations, up 2.5%. In addition, wireless revenue grew 5.5% to $20.1 billion as it added 691,000 subscribers, its highest level in a decade. So, the revenue streams are robust and growing, just what the doctor ordered. Now let's take a look at the coverage.

Coverage Is Adequate Payout Is Safe

The current quarterly dividend per share is $0.2775. Based on shares outstanding, the quarterly free cash flow required to cover dividends is approximately $2 billion. With free cash flow of approximately $2.9 billion for the quarter the current payout ratio sits at about 69%. This level of coverage helps me to sleep very well at night. Furthermore, I expect it to increase as the company gains momentum. So, as you can see, AT&T satisfies all three pillars, on top of this the stock is vastly undervalued at present which could provide the opportunity for some capital appreciation raising the total return on investment over time. Let me explain.

The Stock Is Vastly Undervalued

Let's take a look at the fundamentals and see for ourselves what the valuation metrics look like.

AT&T Fundamentals (Finviz)

With a forward P/E ratio of 7.40, a price to sales of 0.82, price to book of 0.81, and price to free cash flow of 12.61, I'd say the stock is vastly undervalued at present based on current metrics. This means not a whole lot of people have faith that the company will come through and/or a macro market forces have induced a selloff. I submit both are true for the stock creating an above average buying opportunity for long-term dividend and income investors. Now let's wrap it all up.

Wrap Up

AT&T's stock has been beaten down due to the dividend being cut and the past mistakes the company has made regarding the Time Warner acquisition. This has alienated many former shareholders. You can tell by the number of negative comments in the comments section of the AT&T articles. Furthermore, the macro market outlook at present is extremely unfavorable with the Fed on the warpath and geopolitical risk at all-time highs.

Nonetheless, if you are so inclined, this may be just the time to start and/or add to your position. At least that's what the all-time greats such as Rothchild, Buffett, and Templeton say. AT&T meets my three pillars' requirement and having courage in my convictions, I have decided to increase my position. Fortune favors the bold, as they say.

Finally, always have a predetermined entry and exit strategy for every position. I always layer into positions over time to reduce risk using buy limit orders at predetermined prices effectively lowering my basis and increasing the yield. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

Your Input Is Required!

The true value of my articles is provided by the prescient remarks from Seeking Alpha members in the comments section below. Is AT&T a buy or sell right here? Why or why not? Thank you in advance for your participation.