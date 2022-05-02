Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

For nearly our entire history on Seeking Alpha, starting with the mid-2014 oil crash, we've been perma-bulls on Chevron (NYSE:CVX), its strong assets, and even stronger management team until our article here last month. We also espouse a value investing methodology similar to Warren Buffett (BRK.A) (BRK.B). That's why it surprised us to hear that Berkshire Hathaway has increased its Chevron bet to almost $26 billion.

As we'll see throughout this article, Chevron is a great, but overvalued company, and we recommend against investing it at this time.

Chevron 1Q 2022 Performance

Chevron had a relatively strong quarter.

Not surprising given how well oil prices performed, the company saw 14.7% ROCE with the buyback guidance raised to $10 billion annualized and ~725 thousand barrels/day in Permian production outlook. The company has announced additional lower carbon spend, which could enable the company to survive for the long run.

The company earned >$6 billion in annual earnings, implying a P/E of 12-13. The company's FCF was $5 billion, albeit with much lower capital spending versus its competitors. The company has a relatively low net debt ratio of just under 11%, implying roughly $30 billion in net debt. Higher share prices have dropped the company's dividend to <4% with additional repurchases.

Our concern for the company is its total yield. At current high prices, the company's guidance for dividends + share repurchases is just under 7% annualized. That represents the peak of the company's shareholder rewards in a high price environment of more than $100/barrel.

Chevron Financial Priorities

Chevron's financial priorities continue to be for substantial shareholder returns.

Chevron saw cash flow expand by $9 billion through the quarter, going down to $6.1 billion counting working capital and capital expenditures. It's worth noting that the company's capital spending is much lower than many of its peers. The company spent $4 billion on shareholder returns, however, it still diluted shareholders with option exercises.

The company also paid down $2 billion in debt, helping to reduce interest expenditures. A substantial part of this will compete with rising overall interest rates. Still, with the company guiding to $10 billion in annual share repurchases, we expect debt paydown to slow down. As seen above, even if the company's FCF continues, it's an 8% FCF yield at current prices.

The company's lower capital spending means there's less growth potential and we expect capital expenditures to remain mostly constant.

Our View

Chevron had strong earnings, however, in our view, the company and Warren Buffett's timed investment don't have the earnings required for an expensive market.

Our view is at current oil prices, in relation to historic oil prices, Chevron's fair cash flow yield at the current time would be 12-15%. That'd imply a downside of almost half the current price. Especially in a volatile industry, if you're going to keep holding onto your stock we recommend, at minimum, selling covered calls on the company's stock.

An interesting option for investors who are looking to sell covered CALLs is Jan. 2024 $200/share strike price. It's currently trading at roughly $10/share, it lets you capture 30-40% more upside, and in the case of downside, you get paid out 6% of your current investment today. It also lets you avoid the tax bill from selling.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is crude oil prices. With Europe-Russia battling it out over how much they're willing to pay for oil to defend democracy, prices have been and remain incredibly volatile. There's a chance that prices spike up from here, and in that case, Chevron could generate higher shareholder rewards from its current level.

Conclusion

Chevron has a unique portfolio of assets. Throughout the crude oil collapse, the company has consistently had one of the strongest management teams and its timing of a massive capital program early in the collapse has allowed its cash flow to remain strong. The company is continuing to generate substantial cash flow while keeping capital spending low.

However, the company continues to have a risk that the management premium won't carry it forever. Investors who invest at a higher valuation guarantee themselves lower shareholder returns in an expensive environment. At a minimum, we recommend selling covered CALLs given the company's current lofty valuation.