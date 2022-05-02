marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

The modern world has been built by innovations innumerable. Many of these are products that require niche engineering and upkeep. It stands to reason, then, that multiple companies would eventually arise with the sole purpose of providing the products and solutions necessary to keep said technologies operating and to innovate further on them for the purpose of achieving even greater efficiency over time. One such prospect in this market is Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). In recent years, management has done extremely well to grow the enterprise. This is true on both the top and bottom lines for the business. Relative to peers, shares seem to be trading slightly on the cheap. Though in the grand scheme of things, I would make the case that shares are likely closer to being fairly valued.

A Diverse Firm

According to the management team at Dover, the company's operations are split between five different segments. The first of these is the Engineered Products segment. Through this, the company provides a wide range of equipment, components, software, solutions, and services for a variety of markets such as the vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, and more. During the company's 2021 fiscal year, this segment accounted for 22.5% of the company's overall revenue and for 17.2% of its profits. The next segment to pay attention to is called Clean Energy & Fueling. Through this, the company provides components, equipment, and software and service solutions dedicated to enabling the safe transportation of both traditional and clean fuels. It also addresses the transportation of hazardous substances, plus it helps customers in the convenience retail, retail fueling, and vehicle wash markets. In 2021, this segment accounted for 20.8% of the firm's overall revenue and for 16.3% of its profits.

Next in line, we have the Imaging & Identification segment. This focuses on supplying precision marking and coding, product traceability and digital textile printing equipment, as well as other products like consumables, software, and more, to the global packaged and consumer goods markets. Other customers include the pharmaceutical space, industrial manufacturing firms, fashion businesses, and more. This unit accounted for just 14.7% of sales last year and for 14.3% of profits. The Pumps & Process Solutions segment, meanwhile, focuses on the production of specialty pumps and flowmeters, fluid connecting solutions, plastics and polymer processing equipment, and other technologies dedicated to a wide variety of markets like the midstream and downstream oil and gas industry, the biopharmaceutical production market, and more. Last year, this segment accounted for 21.6% of the company's sales and for 32.9% of its profits. Finally, we have the Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment, which focuses on equipment and systems dedicated to the commercial refrigeration, heating, and cooling markets, as well as to the beverage container-making equipment markets. This unit accounted for 20.3% of sales and for 19.4% of profits last year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Although these markets may not seem all that attractive at first glance, management has done exceptionally well to grow the business in recent years. Between 2017 and 2019, for instance, sales expanded, climbing from $6.82 billion to $7.14 billion. Then, in 2020, sales dropped to $6.68 billion because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that sales have since rebounded, climbing all the way up to $7.91 billion in 2021. What's more, this growth looks set to continue for at least the near term. During the first quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year, sales came in at $2.05 billion. That represents an increase of 9.9% over the $1.87 billion generated one year earlier. This falls in line nicely with management's own expectations for the entirety of the year. At present, they anticipate total revenue growing by between 8% and 10%. Of this, the lion's share will come from organic growth, with a contribution of between 7% and 9% to the company's top line.

Generally speaking, profitability has been a bit mixed. But depending on which metric you look at, the trend has been positive. Net income has been the most volatile, with profits showing no clear trend and ranging from a low of $570.3 million in 2018 to a high of $1.12 billion last year. More consistent has been operating cash flow. After falling from $835.6 million in 2017 to $798.6 million one year later, it then began a consistent increase, climbing up to $1.12 billion in 2021. And finally, we have EBITDA. Between 2017 and 2019, this metric grew consistently, rising from $1.15 billion to $1.33 billion. In 2020, it dipped slightly to $1.26 billion before jumping to an impressive $1.60 billion in 2021.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Even though the company is expecting to grow its top line this year, the same unfortunately cannot be said for 2022. Inflation should negatively affect the company to some degree, and that has proven clear just by looking at data from the first quarter of the year. Net income during this timeframe totaled $226.2 million. That's down from the $232.8 million reported one year earlier. Operating cash flow has also fallen, dropping from $177.2 million to just $23.7 million. However, if we adjust for changes in working capital, then the metric is actually up so far this year, having risen from $309.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 to $316.6 million the same time this year. And finally, we have EBITDA, which declined from $394.1 million in the first quarter of last year to $390.3 million in this year's first quarter.

For the 2022 fiscal year as a whole, management did say that earnings per share should be between $7.39 and $7.59. Though they also said that non-GAAP earnings per share should be higher at between $8.45 and $8.65. Taking the GAAP earnings figure, this translates to net income of $1.08 billion. Applying that same year-over-year decline to EBITDA would give us a reading of $1.58 billion. Meanwhile, if we annualize the adjusted operating cash flow for the business, then that metric should come in a bit higher year over year at about $1.14 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Taking this data, we can easily value the company. Using our 2021 results, the firm is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 17.8. The price to operating cash flow multiple is 18, while the EV to EBITDA multiple should be 14.3. If, instead, we were to rely on the 2022 estimates, these multiples should be 18.6, 17.5, and 14.4, respectively. To put this in perspective, I decided to compare the company to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 11.7 to a high of 35.5. And using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range would be from 11.6 to 21.5. In both of these scenarios, one of the five companies were cheaper than Dover. Meanwhile, using the price to operating cash flow approach, the range should be from 21.1 to 30.1. In this case, Dover was the cheapest of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Dover 17.8 18.0 14.3 Fortive (FTV) 35.5 21.1 21.5 Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) 11.7 29.5 11.6 Ingersoll Rand (IR) 32.8 30.1 18.8 Xylem (XYL) 34.3 26.9 19.9 IDEX (IEX) 30.5 27.0 19.3

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, I can say that Dover has proven itself, time and time again, to be a quality operator in its markets. Long term, I fully suspect the business to continue growing. In the near term, it looks as though the company will be impacted some by market conditions. Normally, I would say that such a temporary weakness would make for a great time to buy. But while shares of the company are on the cheap end of the scale relative to similar firms, I do believe that the business is much closer to being fairly valued.