PayPal Stock: Boom And Bust Reset
Summary
- PayPal delivered an underwhelming Q2 guide, lowered its FY22 outlook, and pulled its medium-term forecasts. Yet, the stock didn't crash.
- Notably, PayPal stock reached its COVID bottom for its spectacular reset. Therefore, we could have seen the bottom in PYPL stock.
- We discuss why PYPL stock could reverse higher through FY23, as it fully digested its pandemic gains.
- As such, we reiterate our Buy rating on PYPL stock.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) reported a rather underwhelming Q1 card that beat the consensus estimates on revenue. But, it was a hugely downbeat metric, to begin with. Hence, the beat wasn't surprising but was still welcomed by investors. However, management downgraded Q2's guidance and pulled its medium-term outlook.
Yet, the stock didn't break convincingly below its COVID bottom, as dip buyers returned to defend PYPL stock. In a pre-earnings article, we highlighted that the market would "force" the COVID bottom. It did just that.
Therefore, despite what seemed like hugely disappointing guidance in the near- and medium-term, PYPL stock remained steadfast last week.
We can't tell you whether PYPL force will eventually break the COVID bottom and force a bear trap before reversing. However, we think the risk/reward proposition for PYPL stock looks reasonable moving ahead. Still, we believe PYPL stock should remain in the penalty box through H2'22. However, it could get re-rated as it exits Q4'22 when the comps are expected to become more manageable.
Therefore, we reiterate our Buy rating on PYPL stock.
PayPal Needs To Deliver Its Q2 Guidance
Even though PayPal decided to pull its medium-term forecast while revising its Q2 guide, we weren't surprised. Management requires a reset in its model that was presented in February 2021. It highlighted that the macroeconomic environment has worsened, and e-commerce spending has decelerated dramatically. Coupled with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict that exacerbated inflation impacting consumer discretionary spending, pulling its outlook makes a lot of sense. Furthermore, PayPal CFO John Rainey will depart for Walmart (WMT) soon. Therefore, it's sensible for PayPal CEO Dan Schulman to await the appointment of Rainey's permanent successor before committing to a revised outlook. He needs to get his new CFO on board, and we think investors cheered PayPal's prudence in its approach.
Nonetheless, not committing to a revised medium-term outlook could introduce some unexpected headwinds if views between the Street and management differ markedly. Therefore, it's imperative for management to meet its Q2 guidance to regain investors' credibility.
PayPal's 5Y revenue CAGR amounted to about 18.5% in the last twelve months. However, given the culmination of headwinds discussed above, PayPal's growth has decelerated significantly. However, the bar has been set so low for Q2, given PayPal's revised guidance. Therefore, management needs to meet/beat its revenue growth of 9% YoY next quarter. The Consensus estimates suggest that PayPal's revenue growth could reach an inflection point in H1'22 before reversing higher. In addition, PayPal also pulled its FY22 revenue forecast downwards. Nonetheless, its guidance still suggests PayPal potentially exiting FQ4'22 with revenue growth of 15% YoY. While it still falls short of PayPal's 5Y average, management remains confident of lapping easier comps in FY23.
The consensus estimates suggest that PayPal's revenue growth of 17.8% YoY in FY23 could reverse higher. Furthermore, PayPal's profitability and FCF margins are also expected to reverse higher through FY23, as PayPal's growth tracks more in line with its 5Y average. Notably, PayPal's adjusted EPS and FCF are expected to increase by 27.2% and 40.4% in FY23. As a result, the consensus estimates expect PayPal to grow its margins faster than the market and assume significant operating leverage gains. Given that the market is forward-looking, we are pretty confident that we could have seen the bottom in PYPL stock.
Is PYPL Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
PayPal remains solidly profitable and FCF positive despite digesting its headwinds. Furthermore, its growth premium has moderated significantly as PYPL stock last traded at an NTM normalized P/E of 20.9x (market median P/E 16.1x). However, investors should note that PYPL stock had consistently traded at a premium against the market, given its growth rates. So, we should expect PayPal to find its mojo again moving forward.
Furthermore, its NTM FCF yield has improved to 5.67%, even higher than Meta (FB) stock's 4.37%. So, PayPal FCF's profitability remains robust, which should help defend the stock against further steep declines.
Moreover, its long-term price action suggests a potential bottoming process, as the market makers forced the COVID bottom. PayPal stock needed to digest its spectacular pandemic-driven gains to reset the market expectations moving forward. And we think it has been reset.
As such, we reiterate our Buy rating on PYPL stock.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL, FB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.