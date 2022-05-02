Ridofranz/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis: Fundamentals & CareTrust's Stock Price Moving In Opposite Directions

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) is a senior housing & care real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused primarily on skilled nursing facilities. The REIT owns 224 properties across 27 states leased to 22 tenant-operators.

Unlike discretionary independent living or semi-discretionary assisted living, skilled nursing facilities are 100% needs-based and typically the best form of care for post-acute patients such as those who have been in the hospital due to a heart attack or hip replacement.

Despite a near-perfect rent collection record throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, due largely to CTRE's triple-net lease model that shields the REIT from poor operational performance from tenants, CTRE's stock price has been dropping hard this year.

Data by YCharts

It did not help that, in the Q4 2021 earnings press release, management announced that they would be either selling, re-tenanting, or repurposing 32 assets that make up roughly 10% of CTRE's current net operating income. The market took this as a sign that CTRE's tenants are struggling a lot more than what the near-perfect rent collection record would imply.

In lieu of any announced "light at the end of the tunnel" for CTRE's current woes, the stock price has seen very little respite from the selling.

But the good news is that the post-pandemic recovery in skilled nursing is progressing. It is progressing slower than most thought it would, admittedly, but the occupancy trend is still in the right direction.

The upcoming Q1 2022 earnings release will likely have some bad news and some good news in it. But right now, at 10.2x normalized funds available for distribution ("FAD") and 11.1x FAD, CTRE is priced for nothing but bad news. This should bring the stock some relief when earnings are released in the first week of May.

For believers in the long-term thesis for skilled nursing real estate, now appears to be a good time to buy CTRE.

Update On CareTrust: Progress And Challenges

Since the pandemic began, CTRE has been pummeled again and again by issues with its tenants ranging from higher cleanliness expenses related to COVID to labor shortages to falling resident occupancy.

Even so, largely due to best-in-class tenant selection and triple-net leases, CTRE has held up better than the other two major SNF REITs, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) and Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA).

Data by YCharts

Before the pandemic, CTRE was one of the best performing REITs in the healthcare real estate sector, along with hospital owner Medical Properties Trust (MPW). For the seven years from 2015 through 2021, CTRE put up total returns of about 160%.

Data by YCharts

Compare this to the relatively paltry total returns of the highly beloved SNF real estate giant OHI and the premier senior housing REIT, Welltower (WELL). CTRE is smaller, more selective, and more dynamic than either of these two.

The primary problem all of these senior housing & care REITs faced over the course of the pandemic was the same: falling resident occupancy at their properties. This falling resident occupancy led to lower revenues for the operators, which in turn led to eroding rent coverage.

Compare the rent coverage for CTRE's top tenants for the nine and twelve months ending in December 2020...

CTRE June 2021 Presentation

...to rent coverage for the REIT's top tenants for the twelve months ending at the end of the third quarter of 2021:

CTRE Q4 2021 Supplemental

Excluding emergency funds from the Department of Housing & Human Services, rent coverage dropped across the board. The entire industry suffered, and these operators didn't have much of a buffer even before COVID-19 came around.

Together, the five tenants highlighted above account for 19.2% of CTRE's total rent. Some of CTRE's smaller tenants are clearly struggling as well, since the average rent coverage for all other tenants outside the top 10 sat at 0.97x for the twelve months ending September 30th.

It should be noted, however, that the twelve-month period of time ending September 30th, 2021 encompassed the most difficult part of COVID-19 for senior housing & care operators. Expenses were at their highest, labor shortages at their most extreme, and resident occupancy at its lowest levels.

What's more, note that CTRE's largest tenant, The Ensign Group (ENSG), accounts for 33% of the REIT's total rent and is performing remarkably well. Rent coverage is over 3.5x even for the most difficult period of the pandemic.

And Ensign also just turned in a very strong Q1 2022's earnings report:

Seeking Alpha

As part of their Q1 earnings report, Ensign showed a strong uptick in same-store occupancy of 2.9 percentage points quarter-over-quarter and 9.6 percentage points year-over-year.

Hopefully Ensign's strong first-quarter earnings report will prove the canary in the coal mine for other skilled nursing operators. If so, then CTRE's rent coverage likely improved during the first quarter, and the REIT likely continued to collect all or the vast majority of contractual rents.

Beyond just "hope," however, here are a few more reasons to think that the worst has passed for CTRE and the recovery is underway.

1. COVID-19 Is Now A Non-Issue

The chart below shows confirmed cases (blue line) and deaths (orange line) from COVID-19 in nursing homes. The massive spike in the Winter of 2021, peaking in January 2022, was the Omicron variant. Just as quickly as it came, however, Omicron rapidly faded away.

Centers For Medicare & Medicaid Services

During the week ending April 17th, the country saw fewer than 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and only 81 COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes.

After the rigorous safety protocols put in place during the pandemic, nursing homes and post-acute care facilities have become far safer than they were prior to COVID-19. Surely societal fear of the deadly spread of viruses like COVID-19 in senior care facilities has faded as well.

2. Resident Occupancy Is Creeping Higher

"Creeping" is the right word to use here. From the fourth quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of this year, occupancy for all types of senior housing (independent, assisted, or SNF) ticked up by 20 basis points.

Seniors Housing & Care NIC

On the bright side, however, rent growth and absorption also ticked up, signifying both sufficient demand and pricing power.

Moreover, much of the reason why occupancy growth is limited is not lack of demand but rather lack of workers. The persistent labor shortage is now the number one problem facing this industry, and unfortunately it does not appear to be improving.

Data by YCharts

The industry has lost 240,000 employees in the last two years, and now the total number of workers in this industry is back to a level not seen since 1994. It appears to be a self-reinforcing downward spiral, wherein fewer workers makes the work more difficult for the remaining workers, who then are more likely to become burned out and quit. And on and on.

President Biden has called for a minimum staffing requirement at nursing homes that is intended to stop this negative spiral and provide better care for residents. The problem is that there simply aren't enough workers compared to the number of patients. That's why the American Health Care Association called the plan "unrealistic" and "not possible."

In fact, CTRE's CEO, David Sedgwick, was quoted in a Skilled Nursing News article as saying, "At a time where labor costs are as high as they are and great staff is in as short supply as it is, to then try to pound the sector with the hammer of minimum staffing ratios and things like that just seems completely out of touch with realities on the ground."

A recent Pulse survey by Skilled Nursing News gives a good assessment of the state of the industry right now.

When asked when a full recovery is expected, only 14% of SNF operators said that they've already experienced a full recovery. Another 14% said it would come sometime this year. Another 38% said the recovery would be complete by sometime in 2023. But 17% asserted that they will never see a full recovery to pre-pandemic levels.

Skilled Nursing News

During the pandemic, hospitals referred fewer patients to SNFs for a number of reasons. As such, for those SNF operators who have recovered, a big reason why was an increase in the number of hospital referrals. Ability to find staff was of course another big reason.

Skilled Nursing News

But for those operators who have not recovered to pre-pandemic levels, the biggest reason by far has been "staffing challenges limiting admissions."

Skilled Nursing News

Until the government comes up with a better plan to fix the staffing issue than minimum staffing requirements, resident occupancy will likely continue to be slow to recover.

And a solution will likely need to come from the government, since a large share of SNF revenue comes from Medicare and Medicaid.

Hope For The Future

Although it has been repeated ad nauseum, it is useful to remember the beneficial tailwind of aging demographics. The massive baby boomer generation is reaching the age in which admittance into nursing homes is most common.

CTRE June 2021 Presentation

To be clear, home healthcare is becoming more and more common and is the preference of many seniors. But often home healthcare is not adequate for one's level of need. The demand created from aging demographics should still benefit SNFs over time even if home healthcare continues to capture a larger and larger share of the market.

CTRE Is Best-In-Class

When the potential long-term returns are weighed against the current challenges facing the SNF industry, I think it is still worth having some exposure to this sector of real estate.

If you were to ask most other REIT analysts on Seeking Alpha or elsewhere, they would probably pitch you OHI as the obvious pick for an SNF REIT. I would disagree. CTRE is the obvious choice, for multiple reasons.

First, consider that even after a nearly 30% drawdown year-to-date, CTRE has still massively outperformed either OHI or SBRA since its spinoff from The Ensign Group in 2014:

Data by YCharts

Second, despite having a sub-investment grade BB+ credit rating, CTRE actually has the strongest balance sheet of the three SNF REITs.

At the end of 2021, CTRE's net debt to EBITDA sat at 3.7x (admittedly, up from ~3.2x at the end of 2020), while net debt to enterprise value was also quite low at 23% and fixed charge coverage quite high at 8.7x.

Compare that to OHI, which at the end of 2021 had a net debt to EBITDA of 5.3x and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.2x (less than half the fixed charge coverage as CTRE).

For SBRA, net debt to EBITDA ended 2021 at 4.98x, and the REIT does not report fixed charge coverage.

Third, CTRE has delivered by far the fastest and most consistent dividend growth of the three.

Data by YCharts

While SBRA had to sharply cut its dividend at the beginning of the pandemic and OHI's dividend has remained flat the last two years, CTRE has continued its steady path of annual raises. In fact, in March, management announced another 3.8% dividend hike, signaling confidence in their ability to keep up this pattern into the future, despite current challenges.

The current annualized dividend of $1.10 represents a mere 75% of the FAD per share of $1.46 generated in 2021. As such, the dividend appears to be well-covered and safe. The dividend yield sits at 6.79% based on the REIT's depressed stock price.

Though staffing issues remain a big problem for CTRE's tenant-operators, it appears that the worst has passed, and occupancy should continue to improve. That makes now look like a good time to buy CTRE.