ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) is an interesting business that we should have been looking at far earlier than this. But we're now taking a look, and it's fitting that the company has seen a YTD decline of 21.9%, underperforming NASDAQ significantly. The assumption here is that this could mean the company has massive issues and should not be invested in.

There are two sides to every story.

We're here to give you both sides of the tale of ASML Holding N.V.

ASML - What Is It The Company Does?

As usual, we're not simply going to paste in a company description, but rather try to explain why the company is important. Understanding IS the mother of success - and when it comes to areas like this, we really want to understand as much as possible.

Let me begin by saying that we believe semis have been on "too much" of a tear for the past 2 years. We do not believe these trends to be sustainable in the least, and we believe the trends we've been seeing in tech and semi over the past few months are proof of this. We also believe this "unwinding" of tech and semis might very well continue.

With that out of the way, ASML.

The company, founded in 1984, is one of the largest semiconductor equipment businesses on earth.

It specializes in photo-lithographic systems used to print circuit patterns on silicon wafers.

This is an incredibly high-expertise technological field with requirements in optics, photo scanning, and precision to reach nanometres of precision.

This is a concentrated niche market.

The only customers ASML has are companies specifically in the business of semiconductor Fabs in order to be able to manufacture electronic chips. This means the entire company's market is dependent on extremely few customers, because of the recent few years' tendency to go "fabless", meaning the capacity to manufacture chips has been outsourced.

The reasons for this outsourcing are centered around the rising development and CapEx costs for such operations. This is a market worth over $10B today and is expected to rise massively going forward. It's also a market with incredible entry barriers, due to the high technological content of the systems, and the quick pace of generations/innovation.

The complexity of the markets and end products has led to one thing. Market concentration. ASML controls over 85% of the niche market, with the closest competitors (if they can even be called that) being Nikon and Canon, with the latter two losing quick ground to ASML's higher technology.

It's a fair assessment to say that Nikon and Canon are below the table picking up the scraps and crumbs that ASML lets drop down.

ASML has built up a particularly strong position through heavy investment, R&D, and some major US acquisitions: SVG (Silicon Valley Group) in 2001, BrionTechnologies in 2007, developing notably the EUV (Extreme UltraViolet) technology, and Cymer in 2013, which produces light sources used in lithography scanners.

The company's main customers are fabs like Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Intel (INTC), TSMC (TSM), Micron (MU), and others.

You don't need me, or even a scientist or economist, to tell you that the fundamental market drivers for ASML's business are positive and in an "upward" trajectory. There are whole industries depending on semi development and increased tech adoption that fuel growth in ASML here, EV adoption almost the east of these.

While it can be fairly assessed that the company's sales are more than just "semis means growth", but rather include things like investment cycles, technology transition to smaller node sizes, 3d transistors and the like, it's not incorrect to state that "continued semi demand will benefit ASML". The fact is, as long as our semiconductor technology is based around silicon wafers and similar processes, ASML will benefit.

ASML is essentially a monopoly.

It owns near-100% of the market share in Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography (EUV), 90%+ in Argon-Flouride immersion light sources and ~20% in dry tools, the transition of the market towards the EUV adoption implies a progressive reduction of both Dry and ArFi, which implies a near-monopolistic situation for ASML.

Take it from someone from Sweden where Wolf Report can't buy Alcohol without asking the state for permission (more or less). Monopolies are great, for those holding the monopoly.

ASML is a very shareholder-friendly company, that's historically delivered solid returns and relatively high amounts of dividends, when looking at the relative growth rate of said dividend, as well as ongoing share buybacks. And unlike other growth or tech stocks, there's no excessive share-based comps to worry things here.

Obviously, the company has a very interesting sales mix. 41% of company sales go straight to Taiwan with another 34% to South Korea and over 10% to China. This has to do with where the respective fabs are located and chips are manufactured.

EUV really started to take off back in 2019, and its the growth area for the company. The need for more powerful computers, things like AI and autonomous driving and ever-increasing general client needs lead to a higher adoption and demand for the company's EUV products.

The 7 to 5nm shift will only be possible due to the company's EUV products. EUV will be essential in the continuation of Moore's Law, which has driven the semiconductor industry for decades by shrinking the size of transistors to increase chip performances and/or to decrease their power consumption.

There is no cost-efficient current alternative to this technology. EUV is the only technology with the ability to produce chips as thin and as cost-effective and in the timeliness required. Indeed, EUV only requires a single step to print a wafer while the closest competitive technique, namely Litho-etching, requires several machines at higher costs and almost twice the amount of time per wafer.

ASML's leadership comes on the back of meaningful R&D investments over the past 10 years. The company's leadership would take billions of dollars to even challenge, so the closest competitors haven't so far even tried to meaningfully compete on EUV.

ASML's leadership is further based on significant service programs for the tools and products that it offers. The advanced nature of the products it sells requires continuous surveillance and service to maintain efficiency - the company provides the services, tools, and methods for this, and earns money on this end as well.

Combining the top-line growth from EUV, which should drive significant margin increases, as well as the added cash from services, and increasing monopoly position, thanks to EUV, puts ASML in a superb market position.

We argue, in a very real way, that this makes ASML immune to sector volatility, at least in the short term. The essential nature of the company's nature and services means that foundries cannot afford to delay strategic investments for short-term sector softness.

This makes the company's cash flows relatively immune to any sort of short-term movements, even if the valuation does shift up and down.

ASML doesn't really have debt. It has a net cash position, giving it a negative net debt/EBITDA ratio, and also carries an A- credit rating. The yield is very low - less than 1.5%. You shouldn't invest in this company if you're looking for high yield, but for capital appreciation and safety. There's plenty of that, long-term, to be had in this investment.

Thanks to its world market-leading position and advanced technological capability, ASML is able, during rising or stable levels of the cycle, to sustain high operating margins of well over 20%.

ASML's Risks

The company is incredibly qualitative but does come with some risks that are at the very least worth mentioning.

First off, the company's main end markets concern two products - logic and memory. These markets have very different cyclicalities and volatility - specifically memory market volatility. While this doesn't necessarily pose a massive risk, it does pose some ups and downs that could impact things.

EUV is a great technology, but the way the process and technology works means a high reliance on an incredibly low number of units - less than 35 in 2019, which generated almost 30% of the company's annual revenue. This reliance could pose a risk going forward. The risk is, of course, at a lower number of units, that there's more revenue volatility than we've historically seen in the company.

Perhaps the biggest risk that's been highlighted lately is the company's exposure to potential geopolitical tensions. South Korea might be fine - but Taiwan is obviously exposed to some major geopolitical potentialities. While it's impossible to speculate here as to what might happen, we do want to point out that over 65% of the company's revenue go directly from Taiwan and South Korea.

Let's take a look at valuation.

ASML Stock Valuation

Valuing this company is more difficult than one might believe. The company doesn't really have peers as such, given its market position. In the peer group for most analysts, companies such as Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research - but these trade at entirely different ranges of multiples. Peers are at around 13X P/E, whereas ASML trades at well over 25X P/E, typically.

The only way to handle this lack of peer compatibility is to heavily premiumize the company. I'm assigning a 40-45% premium in terms of peer multiples, but even at that point, the company can't really be argued to be "undervalued" at this valuation.

This exposes some key flaws in trying to evaluate the company next to other companies.

DCF is easier, but not necessarily more accurate. Based on industry growth expectations, I'm guiding for a double-digit Sales and EBITDA growth rate on an annual basis, calling for an almost $100B PV of 10-year cash flows. At a WACC of 9.5% for the company based on very low debt costs, a conservative estimate for the DCF gives us an implied per-share EV of over €750, implying a massive upside for the company.

For NAV valuation, we use sales multiples to evaluate the company's asset values. We value services higher than product sales, at ranges of 10-13X sales multiples due to the significant barriers to entry that exist for competition, and due to the importance of the company in the world chip arena.

We do not think using anything less than a double-digit multiple is justified at this point - neither do other analysts, given their price targets here. Given a gross asset value of around €290B, we would assign a NAV/share of around €748 here, similar to the DCF target.

Now, because peer valuations are next to useless here, we weigh them accordingly. The highest weighting goes to DCF and NAV. WE discount things slightly, but we do believe this company is worth at least €700 on a per-share basis.

For the ADR - and be sure to understand, ASML is a 1X ADR - the valuations are somewhat similar, only the company's historical P/E comes out at a somewhat higher level. The 5-year average for ASML is around 35-37X P/E, and the recent crash has seen the company drop below this level. If we assume this as a decent forward indicator, we could make over 75% in less than 3 years here.

Of course, such premiums are always a question of "if". We believe it is perhaps fair to use a longer average-multiple for ASML to stay conservative here. The farther back in history you go, the less that premium comes to. At a 20-year average, it comes to around 25-27X. At 10 years, it comes to 30X.

We believe the truth lies closer to the 10-year average than the 20-year. We can justify this based on the company's increased monopoly and EUV technology. Based on a 10-year P/E average, the upside isn't as high, but it's still very much there.

So, we would argue the upside for the company is somewhere between 15-25% - but we fully acknowledge that there's a lot of uncertainty here. We also wouldn't call the company undervalued a few months ago. This is a tech stock that is slowly becoming more undervalued.

Based on current market trends, Wolf Report is not massively expanding his position in ASML here - but he's definitely getting ready to do so once the company, if it does so, drops more.

Our overall PT is €700 for the native.

Thesis

ASML is a company that has the sort of monopoly that will last for a very long time. My assessment is that the company would last at least 2030 until any sort of competitive pressure from outside ASML could disrupt the company - and even if a new disruptive technology would come along, chances are high that it's ASML that comes up with it.

For now, EUV is the new kid on the block, and things are looking to expand as we move down to nanometers.

We view ASML as an undisputed industry leader with a significant moat, and a near-monopoly position. It's worth your money and your attention, and it already has a double-digit upside. Given its slight immunity from the volatility that this company has, we view it as a solid "BUY" here.

Our price target for the company is €700 for the native share, with a double-digit 15-30% upside for the long term.

Here are our specific targets for ASML.

