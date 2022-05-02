asbe/iStock via Getty Images

The March CPI report showed that inflation in the U.S. rose 8.5% over the previous year, which is the largest 12-month increase since December 1981. Core inflation surged by 6.5%, the largest 12-month change since August 1982.

Gold is one of the best assets to own when inflation is running hot. According to the World Gold Council, based on year-over-year changes in the U.S. CPI and LBMA gold price between 1971 and 2020, the average annual return of gold is ~27% when the CPI is above 5% (i.e., high inflation).

While gold is a great asset to own now, the gold mining stocks represent an even better way to survive and thrive in this high-inflation environment.

One of my top gold mining stock picks is Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI). For the following reasons.

1) Growth + Leverage To Rising Gold Prices

Gold stocks offer 2-3x leverage to rising gold prices, on average. During the 2001-2011 bull market, the Gold Bugs Index (in blue) showed substantial leverage to the gold price (in red). If output is growing rapidly, the leverage is even greater. From its 2003 inception through 2011, Alamos drastically outperformed the Gold Bugs Index, as it went from developer to growing producer.

After many years of stagnant production, growth is picking up again for Alamos.

The company currently has three mines in production, all in favorable mining jurisdictions. Island Gold and Young-Davidson - both located in Canada - account for roughly 2/3rds of production. Island Gold is quickly becoming one of the best gold mines in the world, as grade and resources have increased significantly over the last 5-6 years. The Mulatos mine in Mexico rounds out the group. Alamos expects 440,000-480,000 ounces of gold production this year from the trio, with output increasing to 460,000-500,000 ounces in 2023, then climbing to just below 600,000 ounces in 2025 when the Island Gold expansion is complete. There is further upside (~75,000 ounces) to the Island Gold mine plan, and additional development opportunities at Mulatos could increase production even more. The Lynn Lake project in Canada represents another step-change in production, should the company develop that asset.

2) Better Insulated From Inflation

The graph below shows the production growth in more detail, but the multi-year cost guidance is also a major advantage for Alamos. Controlling costs is critical in this environment. For Alamos, this is high-grade, low-cost growth that can overcome inflation. The company expects a temporary increase in all-in sustaining costs this year, but costs will trend lower by ~$100 per ounce in both 2023 and 2024 as the richer grade ore at Mulatos comes online. AISC drops precipitously in 2025 to just $800 per ounce as the high-grade Island Gold mine will ramp up production to over 200,000 ounces of gold (not including the recent resource growth). Gold companies aren't immune to inflation, which is why it's important to buy miners that expect costs to trend lower, as they will be able to offset inflationary pressures and at least maintain margins. While continued inflation might not allow AGI to meet its $800 per ounce AISC target in 2025, if mines are hitting production expectations, the company should see margins expand and lower costs compared to today.

The company is also well protected against inflation this year, as they actively hedged the majority of their Canadian dollar and diesel exposure (at rates 45% below current spot) at their Canadian mines early in the year. These hedges showed a $4.1 million gain in Q1 2022.

Alamos is also less exposed to rising input costs (such as diesel) as Island Gold and Young Davidson are underground mines that are connected to grid power.

3) A Balance Sheet Built For Growth And Inflation

Alamos had $124.2 million of cash and no debt at the end of Q1 2022. Maintaining a strong balance sheet has been one of the hallmarks of the company since its inception. AGI is well-positioned to fund all of this growth internally via cash flow from operations and its treasury. It won't need to take on considerable - and more costly by the day - debt, stressing its balance sheet.

4) Near-Term Bullish Catalyst Will Reverse Recent Underperformance

AGI is flat for the year while its peers are higher by 10% on average. The main reason for the stock's underperformance is the Mulatos mine is experiencing lower than expected production and higher costs over the short-term, driving up AISC this year. Island Gold is also in a lower grade sequence, with Q1 2022 expected to be the weakest quarter. The first half of the year will be challenging, with AISC for the company well above $1,300 per ounce.

However, the cost increase at Mulatos is only temporary, as La Yaqui Grande - a satellite operation - will be online next quarter. Construction is 90% complete. When it reaches full production of 123,000 ounces annually, AISC will plunge to $578 per ounce. So expect a sharp turnaround at Mulatos starting next quarter as La Yaqui Grande ramps up. Alamos estimates that AISC at Mulatos will drop by $500 per ounce in H2 2022.

Grades mined at Island Gold are also expected to increase through the remainder of the year, positively impacting production and costs.

5) Clear Value

On a historical basis, AGI is trading dramatically below the valuation it commanded in the previous bull market - only 3.5x revenue and 8.5x operating cash flow, a steep discount to 2007 P/S and P/CF ratios, and much cheaper than most companies in the S&P 500.

On a discounted cash flow basis, the NPV of Island Gold and Young Davidson exceeds the company's $2.95 billion enterprise value:

Island Gold had an after-tax NPV (5%) of almost US$1.7 billion at current gold prices and 0.75 CAD/USD exchange rate in the 2020 Phase III study. Since then, reserves and resources have increased by 1.4 million ounces. An updated mine plan will be released this summer, and assuming a similar resource conversion of 80%, that's an additional ~1.1 million ounces of gold production. I would conservatively estimate the after-tax NPV has increased to US$2.0-$2.2 billion, and that's accounting for the 2020-2021 recognized cash flow and a $350 million increase in Capex (due to inflation and increased scope of project).

Young-Davidson is now at steady-state and generating $100 million of free cash flow annually. Assuming a 15-year mine life and similar free cash flow, the after-tax NPV (5%) is ~$1 billion.

Investors are getting Mulatos, Lynn Lake, the assets in Turkey, and the incredible exploration upside at Island Gold, all for free.

The after-tax NPV (5%) of La Yaqui Grande is $260 million at $1,750 gold and over $300 million at today's gold prices. That valuation doesn't include the other reserves at Mulatos. The NPV of Lynn Lake was $290 million at $1,500 gold in the 2017 Feasibility study. Since then, reserves have increased by 27% to 2.1 million ounces.

6) AGI Has Experienced A Deep Correction, Is Oversold, And Technicals Indicate A Reversal

AGI was at $9.20 two weeks ago, but the shares have fallen ~20% as the entire sector has corrected. The plunge to the low $7.00s this past week was on the back of the weak Q1 earnings results. But shares are extremely oversold and undervalued, and the company did hit expectations last quarter, which is likely why AGI quickly rebounded. AGI is now back above key support at the 200-day; it certainly appears that the technicals are indicating the correction is over.

Risk

CapEx inflation at Island Gold is the greatest risk for the company. The 2020 growth CapEx estimate for the Phase III expansion was just over US$500 million, of which almost $100 million has been spent.

The expansion project mostly entails sinking a shaft and some mill upgrades. The shaft and accelerated underground development account for over half of the total cost. It's not an above-surface, infrastructure-intense project. As a result, I don't believe inflation will hit Island Gold the same way it will projects being built from the ground up.

However, Phase III will be a more expansive project than before, given the increase in reserves and resources, and there could be additional capital requirements.

I've adjusted for this risk, as I've accounted for a substantial increase in CapEx in my NPV estimate for Island Gold, and I'm not factoring in the increase in resource grade since the previous study that will somewhat offset rising costs.

It should be noted that Alamos stated in the Q1 2022 earnings press release that the updated study is: "expected to highlight a significantly more valuable operation." This statement implies the project is overcoming the higher CapEx.