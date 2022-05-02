SeventyFour/iStock via Getty Images

"Procrastination is like a credit card: it's a lot of fun until you get the bill." - Christopher Parker

Today, we put Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) in the spotlight for the first time. Like so many small caps in the gaming space, the stock has been absolutely crushed in recent quarters. Is the sell-off overdone? We attempt to answer that question in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Corsair Gaming is based just outside of San Jose, CA. The company designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems. Its product offerings include gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software. Corsair Gaming also provides gaming components and systems comprising power supply units, cooling solutions, computer cases, and DRAM modules, as well as prebuilt and custom-built gaming PCs. After the tumble in the stock over the past several quarters, the stock trades just above $15.00 and sports an approximate market capitalization of just north of $1.4 billion.

Fourth Quarter Results

On February 8th, the company released fourth quarter results. The company made 35 cents a share during the quarter on a non-GAAP basis. Revenues fell roughly eight percent on a year-over-year basis to some $510 million. Both numbers nicely beat the consensus.

February Company Presentation

For the year, the company produced just over $1.9 billion in revenue, a solid increase of nearly 12% over FY2020. Net income for the year was $101 million, slightly below the levels of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA was $199.2 million in FY2021, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $213 million in the same period last year.

February Company Presentation

At the time of the earnings release, management guided to between $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion and saw adjusted EBITDA in the range of $205 million to $225 million in FY2022. Unfortunately, it appears even that tepid guidance might have been optimistic in hindsight. On April 21st, management provided initial 1Q 2022 results. They were not good to be understated.

Revenue is expected be around $380 million in the quarter, down some 28% from the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $14 million to $15 million vs. adjusted EBITDA of $80.4M in Q1 2021. The company cited tough comps for most of the miss. Evidently, Covid stimulus checks funded a good portion of Corsair's sales growth in the first quarter of 2021.

The company is also fighting some discouraging trends in the industry at the moment. Five days after Corsair's disappointing preliminary results, it was announced that overall videogame sales in March tumbled 15% year-over-year to just north of $4.5 billion. This marked the fifth straight month of declines for the industry and was a sharp acceleration from the six percent decline in February and the two percent drop in January.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

The analyst community remains largely sanguine about Corsair Gaming's prospects. So far in 2022, five analyst firms including Stifel Nicolaus and Wedbush have reissued Buy ratings on the stock. Albeit all five recommendations contained slight downward price target revisions. New price targets proffered range from $22 to $31 a share. Robert W. Baird ($27 price target) maintained its Hold rating on the stock earlier this year.

February Company Presentation

The company ended FY2021 with just over $60 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet against nearly $250 million of long term debt. Leadership's goal is to reduce debt over time. Over a quarter of the stock's outstanding float is currently held short. There has been no insider activity in the stock so far in 2022.

Verdict

The current analysis consensus has the company earning approximately $1.45 a share (within a rough projection range of $1.10 to $1.60) as revenues rise very slightly to $1.93 billion. Given recent Q1 preliminary results and March videogame sales, both numbers are likely to be revised significantly lower in coming weeks.

February Company Presentation

Even before the recent large downturn across the industry, Corsair was having a hard time maintaining margins and EBITDA. Given falling sales and continued challenges across the global supply chain, the company is very likely to have less revenues and substantially less profit in FY2022 than FY2021.

While the stock is off substantially, the shares look likely to fall further especially in the current dismal market environment. This is confirmed by the large short position in the stock at this time and might explain the lack of insider buying in 2022 despite the fall in the shares. Therefore, we are avoiding any investment recommendation on this name at this time despite the analyst community maintaining their optimism.

"If it weren't for the last minute, nothing would get done." - Rita Mae Brown

