J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Fresenius (NYSE:FMS) (OTCPK:FSNUY) is a company I've written about before, and I'm heavily invested in the native share in Germany. I consider the company a very real potential in appreciation and believe the company could easily generate an annual RoR of between 20-30% for the next few years.

In this article I will update my thesis for the company, and show you why I will be investing more - and why you should consider doing the same as well.

Fresenius - revisiting the company

In some of my basic articles, I go through very clearly just what Fresenius is, why you should consider the company fundamentally appealing, and what differs the Fresenius company from Fresenius Medical Care. In this article, I'm covering both - because there is an upside for both.

Fresenius, if looking at the basic company, has a number of different branches - and if you're just looking at Medical care, has one appealing branch that's US-specific. If we focus on the Medical Care branch, the company is a fully-integrated dialysis service provider with lifetime patient relationship expectations.

Its move into the American home market and dialysis space using NxStage has anticipated some of the crisis in the sector, amplified by ~2 years of pandemic headwinds.

FMC has already been enlarging its dialysis footprint with home dialysis services. As we all know, the US government is looking to reduce patient spending on healthcare. FMS goes hand-in-hand with this ambition, using its services and solutions.

The company has a superb position in the US home market that enables it to essentially set industry standards in accordance and cooperation with local authorities and the US government. In addition, it brings to the table decades' worth of expertise in a complex field.

Now, all things aren't rosy here, of course. The company has faced some pandemic pressures that have really pushed things down - though they've been recovering slightly lately and it's unlikely that the company's FRE25 program is going to be receiving much clarity and focus. FRE doesn't, unfortunately, have the best track record of managing these programs, either in Germany or in the US. The company's dialysis focus is also lessening focus on some of FMS's growth ambitions in the US, including medical devices for blood pumping and ventilation. So, there are some risks here.

On the fundamental side, FMS also comes laden with a decent amount of debt at around 4X net debt/EBITDA due to its M&A-heavy past growth strategy. The timing of this, considering the interest rate environment we're now moving into, could of course have been somewhat better.

However, Fresenius is most definitely a net beneficiary of COVID-19 vaccination. The company's patient groups are seeing vaccination rates of over 80%, and the relative mildness of Omicron has led to a reduction in mortality rates, which are positively impacting the company's expectations and forecasts. This excess mortality had previously seen operating cost impacts for the company, and 4Q21 saw improvements with revenue ticking up in NA, EMEA, and APAC. While EBIT saw some weakening due to unfavorable COGS and higher R&D costs, it leaves the company in an "alright" position for 2022.

As the pandemic’s negative impact is expected to ease through 2022, the negatives therefrom will be more front-end rather than back-end loaded. There will be a continued impact from COVID-19 of around €100M weighing on full-year EBIT, but FCF is going to be expecting substantial tailwinds. The largest portion (~€250M) management sees is in a better business mix. The latter comprises a continued improvement in the payor mix with improved PPS for Medicare patients. Management has already flagged for a 25% share target for home treatment by 2025, and lower PPE costs should add another €50M for the full year.

While 1Q22 is fully expected to be poor due to continued mortality impacts on the company, the company is expected to improve things from here on out.

That's Fresenius Medical Care.

For the base company, Fresenius, things are looking a bit more complex.

Some positive news includes that Kabi intends to acquire Ivenix, a producer of infusion systems, and in turn a majority shareholder with biosimilars in Oncology on the market (mAbxience). The latter business has been valued at $891M. For the remaining 45% owned by the current owners, there is a put/call option scheme in place, which becomes an option in mid-2025. For Ivenix, Kabi will pay $240M. The transactions are expected to close by mid-2022. I view the M&A as a net positive.

Fresenius has been unfairly punished by the market.

The company delivered its increased guidance, gave a good performance in cost-cutting, and it gave a massively promising forward outlook for the company. On a high level, as a shareholder of Fresenius, I was very pleased.

The market was not. Maybe the expectation was more clarity regarding the FMC stake (divesting it), or maybe divesting Kabi. Instead, management stuck to its guns.

I like that.

The company delivered a sales increase of 7%, 10% EBIT increases YoY, and net income was up 22% YoY. On the cash flow side, things grew by more than 25%, and the company recorded CapEx reductions. Management expects mid-single-digit percentage sales growth in 2022 and net income growth in the low single-digit percentages, all of these at constant currency levels.

I will also argue that management basically spoke to massive changes in the company's growth capital ambitions and plans.

Fresenius Capital Allocation (Fresenius IR)

The company views itself as the best owner of its businesses and doesn't seek to divest any of them - instead deploying capital to increase economies of scale. To this analyst, this makes good sense, even if current gearing and wanting to retain IG-rating limits the company's leverage options somewhat. Kabi has the highest priority as management sees some very strong organic as well as inorganic growth opportunities. Fresenius plans to remain as the sole owner. The already most independent business is FMC, which finances its growth quite independently from Fresenius. Helios’ and Vamed’s growth financing will be secured by Fresenius when it comes to smaller growth projects.

Overall, every Fresenius segment showed positive signs, from Vamed's 30% sales increases to Helios admission increases with sales increases of 9% for the segment, although flat for Kabi. The company also provided higher clarity for the cost-cutting programs for the company, and these are now, to this analyst, realistic and expected to materialize.

The company expects growth in all segments and businesses for 2022.

Fresenius 2022E Assumptions (Fresenius IR)

Let's look at and move on to valuation here.

Fresenius Valuation

So, Fresenius is always a question of what you want to be investing in. Do you want the Medical Care wing, which is only for Dialysis and associated businesses? Or do you want the full investment, which includes the above-mentioned Kabi, Helios, and Vamed.

For the purpose of this FMS-centric article, we'll begin with medical care.

It can easily be argued that the upside for Medical care, in light of 2022 EPS growth of only 1-2%, is less than in Fresenius. That does not mean, however, that there isn't a good growth opportunity to be had here - because I believe there is.

Assuming a premium of 15-17X P/E, which is a 5-year average for this company, is retained, we get a 2024E upside of no less than ~20% annually for this company.

F.A.S.T graphs FMS Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

Given what the company does and how safe it is in terms of its business, there are far riskier and less appealing upsides out there that people invest in every day. It's hard to say whether the company has stopped dropping yet, or whether the current decline will continue.

I will say, however, based on historical tendencies and growth estimates, the company is currently appealing when looking to the long term. I've included 2021 figures and 2022E assumptions in my forecasts, and I give FMS no less a target PT than $42/share for the US-based FMS ticker.

S&P global gives the company a range of around $30-$46, averaging in around $38. I believe they're looking to the near-term and not into the future when the company will gain significant market share and enjoy massive competitive advantages due to its expertise and move deeper into the space in the US market.

For Fresenius, the upside is even better.

This company has been significantly punished by the market for what the market believes wasn't as "good" performance as was warranted. I disagree with this. The ADR for the whole company is FSNUY and based on a forward P/E of only 15%, the company currently has a 2024E upside of no less than 30% annually, coming to 101% until 2024.

Fresenius Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

You might also understand why I choose to put most of the capital for Fresenius into Fresenius, not FMS - at least at this particular time. I own a small stake in FMS as well.

Fresenius has the potential to, post-pandemic, massively appreciate. Ever since 2018, the company has been excessively punished, but there will come a time when EPS growth resumes (it's been stagnant since that time), and when it does, I believe the share price will appreciate with a vengeance.

My plan is to position myself very strongly for this at no less than a 5% portfolio stake in this excellent German business, and I would ask readers to consider a strong position in the company as well if they agree with such a thesis.

Fresenius is a diversified healthcare major with three main cushions, where M&As have historically been a core part of the business model. Helios especially has not just added sales and higher profitability, but a foothold in digital. While this business and much of Fresenius took a break in the pandemic, things are getting back to growth.

Kabi as well, is a slumbering dragon, waiting to be awaken driven by the company's top-line in the medium-term forward timeframe, and with a new CEO in place, this should be going forward as well.

While I doubt we'll see further clarity and actual upside until 2023E, now is the time to position ourselves strongly.

Let's move to the thesis.

Thesis

Fresenius is a tale of two tickers. I own both, and these points are for both.

If you want to own FMS, you can own the ticker at a good upside of almost 20% annually today, getting exposure to one of the world's foremost dialysis companies. If you want to own the other arms as well, you can buy FSNUY at a 30% overall upside for the long term.

Both companies are "BUY" here to me, and FMS is one with a $42/share PT.

I expect significant, long-term outperformance from both companies with the ability to rake in triple-digit RoR within the next 3-5 years, if invested in today.

Thank you for reading.