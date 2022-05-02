AlexLMX/iStock via Getty Images

To stream, or not to stream, that is the question

The tech-heavy Nasdaq is getting crushed, posting its worst month since 2008, down 4.2%, with the weight of the communication services sector adding unparalleled post-pandemic risks. In April, streaming services took a nosedive, with no one 'chilling' about Netflix's crushing Q1 decline and its ripple effect on rival streaming services like Disney (DIS) and (NASDAQ:ROKU); Warner Bros. Discover (WBD) and Paramount (PARA) also felt the impact.

Netflix, Disney, and Roku are trading near their 52–week lows. Netflix recently announced the loss of 200,000 subscribers in Q1 and anticipates losing another 2M subscribers in Q2. There are several reasons why streaming services are struggling, one being the most obvious: people are no longer glued to their televisions post-pandemic. For nearly two years during the lockdown, people sought ways to be entertained, and streaming providers were that lifeline. As COVID worries subside and people get back to work, traveling – out of the house – they're spending less time glued to devices and aren't streaming like they were during the heart of COVID, and not only are these stocks feeling the effect, so is the Nasdaq.

Nasdaq Composite Monthly Performance (FactSet)

The Nasdaq saw a broad selloff this past Friday with the selloff of big tech companies that include streaming providers in the mix, making the losses for the month of April more than 13%. Fear is in the air, as soaring inflation and rising interest rates create panic in the markets.

Fear & Greed Index ( CNN Fear and Greed Index)

COVID darlings like streaming providers that benefited from a newly established remote environment were buzzing during the pandemic, bringing blockbusters to your couch. Streaming has become a way of life, and its convenience has saved users money, not spending on gas to travel to the theater or buy popcorn, snacks, and tickets.

Competition is in full effect as streaming services have become so popular and convenient that even the major cable networks offer services via streaming on apps, posing a threat to the big names in streaming. Competition is forcing streaming services to differentiate themselves from competitors with many investing in content creation. Lower margins spell trouble for companies like Netflix, Disney, and ROKU, as do soaring interest rates and rising inflation, and is why we’re seeing declines in their stock. NFLX, DIS, and ROKU, like many high-growth companies, are overvalued. In this environment, they will continue to struggle as the world regains its footing post-pandemic, which is why we are highlighting three popular streaming service stocks, each with different quant ratings (Hold, Buy, and Strong Sell respectively). If you’re considering these stocks or buying the dip, proceed with caution.

Battered Tech Stocks Chart (Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC, Bloomberg, FTSE Russell)

3 Subscription Stocks Falling Down-stream!

Recessionary fears are dragging down the market, as seen in the above and below images, and investors are unsure what to do. The tech selloff is dragging down the market and pummeling growth stocks, with investors rapidly exiting major equity indexes. While some see it as a buying opportunity, competition is stiff in the streaming space. Unless companies evolve by providing new services and product offerings, they will have a difficult road to growing their revenue in the near term.

We believe the streaming platforms/providers likely to succeed are not singular platforms with only one revenue source, rather have multiple outlets or are looking to generate revenue in other ways. Over the last year, three of the top streaming stocks have been on a downward spiral by more than 50%, and while popular, we believe investors should assess the investment fundamentals and proceed with caution.

Disney, Netflix, and ROKU 1yr Price Return

Disney, Netflix, and ROKU 1yr Price Return (Seeking Alpha Premium)

Quant Rating: Hold

Market Capitalization: $83.76B

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 4/30): 173 out of 222

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 4/30): 23 out of 32

Analysts' Downward Earnings Estimate Revisions: 21

Netflix Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha Premium)

A pioneer in movies and entertainment, Netflix is a subscription-based streaming service that started off sending movies by mail and now offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games via internet-connected devices that include televisions, digital video players, and mobile devices. With a current Hold Quant Rating and its significant volatility and price movement, proceed with caution with this investment.

Netflix Valuation & Momentum

Although Netflix's P/E ratio of 17.28x which is 5% below the sector seems relatively attractive, its current PEG ratio of 0.52x and Price/Sales is well above its sector peers, leading to an overall D valuation grade. In addition, the stock’s momentum is extremely bearish.

Netflix Momentum (Seeking Alpha Premium)

As you can see above, the quarterly price performance of Netflix is poor, especially as compared to the sector median. With its recent quarterly report prompting a massive selloff, driving its price lower, there are investors that consider this a buying opportunity. Proceed with caution! This stock may not have reached its bottom, and as the company is quite singular, collecting revenue from subscribers is great from a recurring revenue stance. But as we saw, if subscriber count falls, as the company projects it will happen again by 2M subscribers in Q2, being singular in nature could stunt their growth and profitability.

Netflix Growth & Profitability

As if Netflix isn’t already feeling the pain from its earnings report a couple of weeks ago, competition is picking up, and Schitt’s hitting the fan as the rights to Netflix’s popular series Schitt’s Creek is being taken by competitor Hulu (NYSE: DIS). The level of competition in streaming is increasing and Netflix is burning billions of dollars to create content, which requires investment. Too much invested into an underwhelming product can hurt the bottom line. A perfect example of this is Netflix’s $200M investment (perhaps irresponsibly) in its film Red Notice, starring Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot. Netflix paid each of the three prominent actors $20 million for an underwhelming performance to capture viewership and streaming clients. The big question for investors going forward is will Netflix continue to build its content library in hopes of benefiting the firm over the long term?

The uncertainty is evident in the stock price. Netflix’s plunge of nearly 40% and its revenue of $7.87B missed by $75.56M (9.83% YoY) seems like just the start of a bad movie. The Co-CEO Reed Hastings’ announcement of plans to introduce lower-priced ad-supported plans is unlikely to boost subscriber growth but also goes against their core tenet and the major advantages they’ve had over cable and other streamers. Given the subscriber outflow on a quarterly basis, it’s understandable that the provider wants to explore options to generate revenue.

Netflix Growth Grade (Seeking Alpha Premium)

Although NFLX operating income rose 12% above consensus, despite EPS of $3.53 beating by $0.61 in Q1 of 2022, this figure is down 6% from 2021 for the same period, resulting in 21 analyst downward revisions in the last 90 days.

Netflix currently maintains a solid ‘A’ profitability grade. Their business model was well supported when growth was rising rapidly. However, uncertainty faces the stock from investors as its singular offering and competition within the space signals problems they face ahead, hence investor fear and recent selloff. SA Contributor, Mr. Long Game, who has a Sell recommendation on the stock, believes Netflix Needs Live Sports, “Live sports continues to be the most valuable content for both advertisers and providers. Netflix needs to add such content to become more attractive to a larger set of consumers.”

Management may agree, to remain relevant, Netflix needs to offer something more e.g. gaming services, live sports, or perhaps their suggestion of advertisements may work.

“We've got to compete and we've got to make -- continue to improve on the core service, which is making TV series and films and now, games that people really love. That's what we're really focused on,” said Netflix Co-CEO Theodore Sarandos during the Q1 Earnings Call.

Because Netflix is trading near 52-week lows and lacks new revenue opportunities and subscriber growth, our Quant ratings indicate a Hold recommendation. Unless Netflix updates its business model by diversifying its services and content, there may be a long and rough road ahead, but that remains to be seen.

2. The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

Quant Rating: Buy

Market Capitalization: $209.76B

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 4/30): 24 out of 222

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 4/30): 4 out of 32

Analysts' Downward Earnings Estimate Revisions: 7

Disney Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha Premium)

The Walt Disney Company (DIS), with its subsidiaries, has been a household name since 1923. Through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, Disney is a diversified stock that most recently entered streaming services, offering its world-famous motion pictures via direct-to-consumer streaming services through Disney+ in addition to television content via ABC, Disney, ESPN, Fox, and several other networks. Known for its theme parks and entertainment events, Disney is truly a diversified company that, in my opinion, is the least risky of the three stock picks, which is also why it currently has a Buy rating.

Disney Valuation & Momentum

Disney has a less than attractive D valuation and is currently trading at $111.63 per share. With a one-year decline of nearly 40% and a YTD price decline of almost 30%, these figures are nothing to Marvel at. With a forward P/E ratio of 33.5x, more than 66% above its sector peers, this stock comes at a premium. With the overall valuation framework in mind, there is one value grade that does look good. The all-important forward PEG ratio of 0.54x has an ‘A’ grade and stands at a 59% discount to the sector. Disney's other factor grades are much more attractive, particularly its growth and profitability metrics, much of which have to do with its varying products and services.

Disney Valuation Grade (Seeking Alpha Premium)

Disney Growth & Profitability

Disney’s growth and profitability have been relatively stable over the last decade, including through the pandemic. BOOX Research still has a lot of conviction in the stock, as they wrote in their recent article Disney: Ignore The Controversy And Just Say Buy.

“The company is benefiting from strong demand at its theme parks along with the return of big theatrical releases…The selloff in the stock represents a buying opportunity in the stock considering the earnings outlook and an attractive valuation.”

Better lucky than smart, on the eve of the pandemic, Disney+ was launched November 12, 2019 and has given streaming provider Netflix a run for its money. As showcased in the below Growth Grade, revenue, year-over-year EBITDA growth, and forward EPS Long Term growth are very strong.

Disney Growth Grade (Seeking Alpha Premium)

Q1 2022 EPS of $1.06 beat by $0.44 and revenue of $21.82B beat by $943.31M, more than 34% YoY.

“Our streaming services ended Q1 with 196.4 million total subscriptions after adding 70.4 million in the quarter, including 11.8 million Disney+ subscribers. In the midst of a global pandemic, fast-changing consumer expectations and a leadership transition, we reimagined our Parks business, substantially increased our investment in content creation, and executed a reorganization that will facilitate our ongoing transformation,” said Bob Chapek, Disney CEO during the Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

Disney is at the forefront of content creation but is also capitalizing on sporting events which are a powerful draw in television that accounts for 95 of the 100 most-watched live broadcasts of 2021. Disney owns ESPN, which offers games across four major U.S. sports including the NFL, and is adding UFC, golf, and college football to their repertoire. Disney is paving the way for the continued growth of streaming, but the company is facing some risks that could significantly impact its profitability.

Disney vs DeSantis

Disney theme parks may be “Where dreams come true,” but the political feud surrounding Disney’s Tweet and a statement against Governor Ron DeSantis’ controversial Florida HB 1557 bill is becoming a nightmare.

This sentiment has not helped the stock. Disney is trading at 52-week lows, following the ripple effect of Netflix stock’s decline, and is now experiencing another blow that involves the potential loss of its 1967 established special tax district. Disney has had complete autonomy over its Florida land and theme parks via Reedy Creek Improvement District, which exempts Disney from regulations, taxes, and fees. But after Disney took to Twitter (TWTR) over a controversial bill passed by the Florida governor, DeSantis swiftly moved in what appears to be a punishment to sign a bill to dissolve Reedy Creek. Eliminating Reedy Creek could have a massive effect on Disney’s profitability and CAPEX because of the uncertainty around a significant tax liability they’d be facing.

Disney is one of Florida’s largest private employers, with more than 60,000 workers. The outcome remains to be seen as rumors of the company moving its theme parks to other states swirl. In the meantime, Disney has pushed back against DeSantis’ law to dissolve Reedy Creek and with the deepening feud mounting, proceed with caution!

Quant Rating: Strong Sell

Market Capitalization: $11.53B

Quant Sector Ranking (as of 4/30): 220 out of 222

Quant Industry Ranking (as of 4/30): 32 out of 32

Analysts' Downward Earnings Estimate Revisions: 12

Roku Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha Premium)

Competition is the name of the game, and streaming providers that have multiple revenue streams may be able to recover from the declines affecting streaming services we’ve seen over the last few weeks. Companies like Roku Inc. and its subsidiaries are plummeting as they face supply chain challenges and competition following Netflix’s shrinking Q1 subscriber base.

Roku Valuation (Seeking Alpha Premium)

With its subsidiaries, ROKU operates a tv streaming platform, generates revenue through many channels, including advertising and subscriptions, and sells its own hardware. The stock is severely overvalued at more than 198% above its sector peers with a current P/E ratio of 54.33x, and it has an overall D- valuation. As I previously wrote in 5 Stocks to Avoid Right Now, ROKU’s quant rating is a strong sell, and I maintain that stance.

Roku Revisions (Seeking Alpha Premium)

Roku is on a downward trend. YTD, the stock's share price declined 60% and, over the last year, down more than 73%. Trading near its 52-week low, ROKU faces increased competition from Amazon, which launched a new line of smart TVs last year, and some of its biggest streaming rivals, Netflix and Disney. ROKU's momentum is an F, and its growth has been decelerating. In addition to its F Momentum Grade, with 12 downward analyst revisions in 90 days, ROKU's revisions grade is also an F.

ROKU Growth

ROKU has had continued subscriber growth in the last five years and continues to scale, despite a slowdown in its active account growth rate. SA Contributor, Mott Capital Management believes Roku's Stock Is Dead Money and SA Contributor Alber Lin writes, “Numbers will face tough comparisons going into 2Q22 as revenue benefited from an easy comp in 2Q21 with 81% growth.” ROKU's recent Q1 2022 results included an EPS miss and revenue of $733.70M beating by $15.14M. Unlike Netflix and Disney, ROKU did not experience a selloff post-earnings results.

"Roku had a solid first quarter with platform revenue up 39% year-over-year, driven by higher content distribution and advertising revenue. This financial performance and our continued growth, even in a challenging operating environment, validates the strength of our business model," said Anthony Wood, ROKU CEO.

Roku Warning (Seeking Alpha Premium)

What's unique about ROKU is that although it's at high risk of performing badly and possesses characteristics historically associated with poor future stock performance, the company has diversified revenue streams. The company was a spinoff of Netflix in 2008, where it was initially a hardware company but has evolved into a product platform and software company. ROKU's expansion and risk mitigation has allowed the company to license its platform technology to television hardware manufacturers, which could prove beneficial in the future and their growth and profitability as competition in the streaming space is running high.

As one of the pioneers in streaming technology, ROKU is still facing an uphill battle involving competition, limited profits, and operating costs. Invest with caution! Our quant ratings and overall thoughts about this company are that ROKU is bearish and will continue its downward trend, but its diversification may be beneficial.

The Sequel

Many growth stocks risk performing poorly, with equities seeing record outflows this year. Like many equities in this volatile market, communication stocks that experienced a boom from the pandemic, like NFLX, DIS, and ROKU, are experiencing record declines. Less face time and competition lead to declining profits, prompting these stocks not to perform well. As we highlighted, all three stocks are trading near their 52–week lows. Netflix's loss of 200,000 subscribers in Q1 and anticipates losing another 2M subscribers in Q2 has many investors on edge for many stocks in the subscription space. Netflix is a Hold rating based on a lack of revenue opportunities and declining memberships, but a change in the company’s business model could lead to an upside. Although Disney’s share price comes at a premium, its collective metrics including growth, profitability, and revisions make the stock attractive, and a Buy rating. Roku’s overall factor grades and characteristics are associated with poor future stock performance, making this stock a strong sell according to Seeking Alpha’s quant ratings. Overall, streaming services are struggling. Perhaps, one is the most obvious reason: people are no longer glued to their televisions post-pandemic.

Our investment research tools help to ensure you're furnished with the best resources to make informed investment decisions. Consider looking at our Growth Screen and sort by the Quant rank.