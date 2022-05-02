Win McNamee/Getty Images News

Since the record high of $485 per share as of 9 August 2021, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock's price has dropped by more than 70%. It is time to go long on the stock. The company has developed its operations and programs, and I expect its full-year 2022 revenue to beat 2021 revenue. I calculate a fair value of $317 per share on the stock ahead of earnings. Moderna will report 1Q 2022 financial results on 4 May 2022.

Moderna's 2021 financial results

In its fourth-quarter 2021 financial results, Moderna reported full-year 2021 revenue of $18471 million, compared with a 2020 revenue of $803million. In 2021, the company's net income increased to $12202 million, or $28.29 per diluted share, from a net loss of $747 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, in 2020. MRNA reported net cash provided by operating activities of $13,620 million for the year ended December 31, up 572% YoY. In 2021, Moderna received full U.S. FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna has received the approval of 70 countries around the world. "In 2021, we delivered 807 million does," the CEO commented. "We also have announced plans to scale to 21 commercial subsidiaries across the world, including four new locations in Asia and six new locations in Europe," he continued. By February 2022, The company's 2022 signed advance purchase agreements increased to $19 billion. Also, MRNA signed options of about $3 billion. Moderna expects its COVID-19 vaccine sales to be larger in 2H 2022 than in 1H 2022. The company has 44 programs in development and a $3 billion share repurchase plan.

COVID-19, vaccine sales, and recent developments

Figure 1 shows the vaccine coverage (fully vaccinated) map as of 30 April 2022. It shows that less than 75% of the population in many countries is fully vaccinated. Thus, the world still needs COVID-19 vaccines. Figure 2 shows that as of 31 December 2021, Moderna did not have operating commercial subsidiaries in Africa, most parts of MENA, and most parts of Asia. However, with the help of its new subsidiaries and distribution partnerships, the company has the potential to sell more vaccines to the world in 2022.

Figure 1 - Vaccine coverage (fully vaccinated) map as of 30 April 2022

covid19.healthdata.org

Figure 2 - Moderna's commercial framework

MRNA's 2021 presentation

According to Figure 3, most of Moderna's vaccines are administered in the United States and European Union. However, even in the United States and European Union, the market share of the Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine is higher than the market share of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. Also, in countries like Japan and Hong Kong, Moderna has lost the market to Pfizer/BioNTech.

Figure 3 - COVID-19 vaccine doses administered by manufacturer

ourworldindata.org

Globally, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is not as popular as Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. However, the company's recent developments made the company able to increase its 2022 signed agreements to $19 billion. Figure 4 indicates that Spikevax booster/third dose market share increased from 27% in October 2021 to 45% in February 2021. We can see that the vaccine's third dose market share increased significantly in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and South Korea.

In full-year 2021, Moderna reported product sales of $17.7 billion (see Figure 5). Also, Figure 5 shows that in the fourth quarter of 2021, Moderna delivered more doses than in 1Q, 2Q, and 3Q. Moderna reported 4Q 2021 product sales of $6.9 billion, compared to 3Q 2021 product sales of $4.8 billion. The company is not expected to set a new quarterly record in its 1Q 2022 financial report. However, I project that in full-year 2022, the company's revenue will be higher than in full-year 2021. Why?

On 16 March 2022, Moderna signed an agreement to supply Japan with more additional 70 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccine. On 17 March 2022, Moderna received the authorization of Health Canada for its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 6 to 11 years. On 21 March 2022, the company announced a new supply agreement and an additional option agreement with the Swiss federal government for its COVID-19 booster vaccine to be delivered in 2023 and 2024. On 29 March 2022, Moderna announced receiving FDA approval for the second booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. These agreements will make Moderna able to report strong quarterly results in 2022. I don't expect the company to sell as many vaccines as it did in the fourth quarter of 2021. But the cash generated in 4Q 2021 has made Moderna able to invest in its other programs and stay competitive in the biotechnology market. As Figure 6 shows, Moderna expects its R&D expenses and capital expenditure to increase by 20% and 75%, respectively.

Figure 4 - Moderna COVID-19 vaccine's market share

MRNA's 2021 presentation

Figure 5 - Moderna's product sales in 2021

MRNA's 2021 presentation

Figure 6 - Moderna's R&D expenses and capital expenditure

MRNA's 2021 presentation

Moderna's Performance

In the following section, I provide a detailed analysis of Moderna's capital structure for those readers who are wishing to scratch beneath the surface. Thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine distribution, MRNA saw a very impressive 160% higher cash in 2021, which was $6.848 billion, versus the previous result of $2.624 billion in 2020. The company's debt increased in 2021 and sat at $916 million, which is far higher than its level of $237 million at the end of 2020. Thus, the company's net debt shrank to $(16.654) billion in 2021. Meanwhile, MRNA's equity surged amazingly during 2021 and sat at $14.145 billion versus its level of $2.561 billion at the end of 2020. Looking ahead, MRNA's well-performed equity and cash balance will lead to stronger operating conditions and lower leverage ratios (see Figure 7).

Figure 7 - MRNA's capital structure

Author

Analyzing Moderna's R&D to revenue during the recent years and comparing it with its peers, we observe that MRNA had the least amount after BioNTech. This ratio measures the amount of revenue that is related to research and development expenditures (see Figure 8). In a word, the current strong financial conditions and capital structure will likely bring considerable improvements during 2022.

Figure 8- Moderna's R&D/revenue ratio vs. its peers

Author

MRNA Stock Valuation

Using Comparable Company Analysis (CCA), I evaluated that Moderna stock is attractive and undervalued. Comparing Moderna with other peer competitors like Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), and using the CCA method, I estimate that the stock's fair value is about $317. In the case of choosing competitors, I considered biotechnology companies with similar research and development fields and profitability. Data was gathered from the most recent quarterly and TTM data.

Analyzing other companies' ratios and comparing them with MRNA's, we can figure out that Moderna looks attractive and is undervalued. The company's P/E ratio is 4.32x, which is far lower than the peers' average of 15.81x. Furthermore, MRNA's EV/EBITDA is 3.01x compared with the group's average of 4.39x. (see Figure 9).

Figure 9 - MRNA's financial ratios vs. peers

Author

Besides Moderna, I have done some analysis on the peer companies. BioNTech's EV/EBIT amount is 1.97x, which is far lower than the peer's average of 8.11x. Also, Johnson & Johnson's EV/sales ratio is 5.08x, which is 36% higher than the group's average of 3.73x. Generally speaking, the higher EV/sales implies that JNJ is potentially overvalued. Despite observing drops in MRNA's per-share price recently, using the CCA method, I evaluate that the stock is potentially undervalued and has a considerable upside potential - a fair value of $317 (see Table 1).

Table 1 - MRNA stock valuation

Author

Risks

Figure 10 shows Moderna's program as of February 2022. Besides its COVID-19 vaccine, the company has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in respiratory and public health vaccines. MRNA's future depends on how much the company could finalize its ongoing programs. On 23 March 2022, Moderna finalized a strategic partnership with the Australian federal government to establish an mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility. Also, on 29 April 2022, the company announced finalizing a plan with the government of Canada to establish an mRNA vaccine facility in Quebec. The company's operations are monitored more than before, making its stock price more volatile in response to news about ongoing programs. If you are on board, check the company's website regularly.

Figure 10 - Moderna's program as of February 2022

MRNA's 2021 presentation

Summary

Analyzing the company's multiples shows that Moderna is attractive and undervalued. I estimate that the stock's fair value is about $317. The company's cash flow due to the sales of the COVID-19 vaccine made Moderna able to invest in other programs and stay competitive in the biotechnology market. The stock is a buy.