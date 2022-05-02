Taking Shares Of Verizon, Locking In Premium With Intel

vasabii/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman. This article was originally published to members of Cash Builder Opportunities on April 30th, 2022.

With the latest options expiration, we have taken assignment of shares of Verizon (VZ) and had a trade on Intel (INTC) expire worthless. VZ had started to slide after their earnings and continued to meltdown. The overall market didn't help with that, as April was hitting new lows for 2022. In INTC's case, we had anticipated their post-earnings slump and had adequate downside protection.

Overall, I'm a bit surprised by how volatile VZ has been. I know it has been sliding over most of the past year, but it has now turned into a sharp drop. That being said, I'm not unhappy to own shares of this dividend grower. Below is showing the price performance for VZ over the last year. We can see just how rapid the latest declines have come.

The broader indexes are once again hitting new lows for 2022, which boosts the premium we get for selling puts - but that is because the chance of assignment is higher.

Unfortunately, it seems as though several of the stocks we have been being assigned lately aren't just dropping past our strike prices by some; it is by significant amounts making it unappealing to sell calls for such low premium. This makes it difficult to pull off the option wheel strategy that we employ. That's one of the benefits of holding dividend payers with this strategy that you wouldn't mind holding anyway. VZ is one of these positions as we are assigned with these shares at $50.

Starbucks (SBUX) as we were assigned at $101, that stock continues to slide deeper and deeper into correction territory. Then there is also Ford (F) which had their own earnings news that saw the stock drop, then make up most of that lost ground only to be thwarted lower by the market again. I continue to monitor these positions for further put writing opportunities as I still believe they are worth holding long-term.

With that, here's a look at our trades and what we will be looking for next.

Verizon

As we showed above in the chart, VZ's share price is down nearly 20% in the last year now. The price drop has been rapid since they announced their earnings. Since that time alone, that is where we get nearly an 11% drop.

It wasn't all terrible news; they came in at analysts' estimates. However, it was the guidance that seemed to unnerve investors. They had adjusted their guidance to the lower end of where they had originally expected to come in.

The trade we initially set up was for over 25 days, $50 strike price and collected $0.42 in premium. Not quite the equivalent of its quarterly $0.64 that the stock pays out, but still a fairly appealing level considering it is over the time span of less than a month. That resulted in a potential annualized return of 12.26% if we could do this same trade every 25 days. This isn't entirely a difficult thing to do with VZ as they have these weekly expirations. It provides more 'options.'

That allowed a relatively small 4.2% decline from where the shares were trading at that time at $52.11. Generally, VZ isn't that unpredictable of a stock. It has been sliding, but it has been a slow slide downwards, not as rapid as we had seen.

This wasn't our first trade with VZ, though. We had two other trades previously expire worthless where we collected $0.15 and $0.25. Fairly small amounts, but that $0.15 trade was over 4 days and annualized out to 26.84%. The $0.25 collected was over 16 days and annualized out to 11.64%.

Intel

With our INTC trade, we knew we were heading into earnings. That's why we could collect an elevated amount of premium in the first place. Over the course of 10 days at a $43 strike, the trade collected $0.46 per share. This compares favorably with their quarterly $0.365 dividend. It was good for a 1.26x equivalent but being able to accomplish that in only 10 days.

That annualized out to a whopping 39% potential return if we could make this trade every 10 days. At the time, the stock could decline 7.92% before breaching the strike price we had selected.

INTC offers weekly options but doing a trade every 10 days does become more difficult. It is especially considering that they don't release earnings every 10 days either.

I had noted why I believe this was a conservative trade but "riskier" than usual, given the earnings coming up.

However, this specific trade is riskier than usual given the fact that INTC tends to drop 5 to 10% after they report earnings. This has happened consistently over the last several quarters now. That means the 7.92% decline that shares can move now before hitting the $43 is right in the cross hairs of this range.

Once again, INTC didn't disappoint and, as expected, dropped considerably after their earnings report. It was a beat on both top and bottom lines and reaffirmed the outlook. They did provide Q2 guidance below analysts' estimates. Full-year guidance was above analysts' expectations, but it seems that everyone has become so short-sighted in this volatile market.

In this case, the stock had risen a bit after we initiated our trade, and we provided enough of a buffer for the expected downside resulting in this trade expiring worthless.

This was our 7th trade of selling puts on INTC now, without taking assignment on any of these trades. With this latest trade, that now brings us up to collecting $3.44 in total premium. Selling options isn't all about becoming rich overnight. In my opinion, it is slowly accumulating premium over the long run in many trades that you wouldn't otherwise have produced.

Our initial trade was made on July 15th, 2021. So it hasn't been quite a full year yet, leaving us with plenty of time to make additional trades. The $3.44 can be compared with the $1.46 annual dividend the stock pays now.

What's Next?

With INTC, we will continue to monitor for opportunities as they come up. The earnings are out of the way, and the premiums have come down a bit. Still, if shares of INTC open up lower again as we head into the new trading week, there could be plenty of different trades we could make. One of the factors with the previous trade was that it would be heading into their ex-dividend date as well. That will take place on May 5th.

Depending on how the market opens up trading as we enter into May, one trade that seems a bit enticing is the June 3rd, $41 strike collecting $0.97 on the last trade. That works out to a potential annualized return of 25.4%.

As far as VZ, shares have sunk quite low at this point. Writing calls at a $50 strike to collect something reasonable at this point would require us to go out to further expiration dates. If we go out to the July 15th expiration at the $50 strike, we could collect $0.58. That's below their current quarterly dividend, which I use as an arbitrary target. If we annualized the premium collected, it would still work out to an almost identical 'yield' at 5.57% compared to the 5.53% dividend. Ideally, we would want VZ to bounce off these new lows they are making before selling covered calls.