Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) subsidiary Ruby Pipeline filed for bankruptcy, seeking to reorganize debts after missing on paying almost $500 million in debt. The company has already been attacked by creditors, after arguments that the company could have avoided bankruptcy had it not transferred more than $400 million to the company's owners.

Throughout corporate America, with the effects of COVID-19, and bankruptcies such as PG&E, the model of transferring money to owners and then filing for bankruptcy with the subsidiary has consistently come under attack.

The Fiasco

The fiasco honestly shouldn't have been a fiasco. It's a fairly straightforward business model, you put the asset in a subsidiary, that asset borrows money based on the strength of the asset, and so on and so forth. The argument here, the same kind of thing that's happened elsewhere, is what happens when the subsidiary can afford the debt but passes all the money up.

However, in our view it's reflective of a tricky part of bankruptcy law, one that's not well defined. If the debt doesn't mandate certain capital standards for the company, outside of the fact that bankruptcy is supposed to be a move of last-resort, it leads to controversy over shareholder payments leading up to bankruptcy.

Until it becomes well defined, we expect it to lead to lawsuits.

Kinder Morgan Downside

The downside for Kinder Morgan here is the attributable debt from the bankruptcy, should it be found liable due to shareholder distributions. That maxes out at several hundred million. Even if the creditors get access to the pipeline, the company has clearly determined that cost is less than the cost of paying off the debt.

For a more than $40 billion company, with almost $6 billion in annualized DCF, that's fairly negligible downside in our view.

Kinder Morgan Asset Portfolio

Kinder Morgan has a unique asset portfolio.

Kinder Morgan Asset Portfolio - Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan has one of the largest asset portfolios in the industry. The company has more than 70 thousand miles of natural gas pipelines with 1200 miles of natural gas liquid pipelines and substantial storage capacity. The company has a ~15% DCF yield and roughly $30 billion in long-term debt costing it almost $2 billion in annual interest.

The company's irreplaceable asset portfolio is essential to our modern standard of living and as a result, we expect to provide multi-decade cash flow.

Kinder Morgan Capital Backlog - Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan is continuing to invest in growth. The company has an almost $1.5 billion capital backlog, a substantial part of which is "low-carbon". The company's capital spending has a 3.3x build multiple adding more than $400 million in EBITDA. The company's conversion factor here will support increased DCF and shareholder rewards.

Kinder Morgan Shareholder Return Potential

Kinder Morgan has the ability to generate long-term substantial shareholder returns.

Kinder Morgan Shareholder Returns - Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan has strong management ownership, showing faith in both the company and a reliance in its dividend. The company pays an incredibly strong dividend yield of more than 6%, and it's a dividend yield that the company can afford to continue increasing modestly going forward. That dividend also incentivizes share repurchases.

The company has announced a $2 billion share buyback program with $1.4 billion remaining. That's enough for the company to repurchase ~5% of its outstanding shares. The company's debt is no longer growing and at $30 billion is manageable. The company can continue to slowly pay down its debt saving on interest expenditures.

Overall, the company's impressive commitment to shareholder rewards makes it a valuable investment.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is regulation. Kinder Morgan has a unique portfolio of assets; however, it still operates in the fossil fuel market. The company is looking to decrease emissions and focus on renewables; however, it still could face regulation hurting its business and thereby cash flow and shareholder returns.

Conclusion

Kinder Morgan has one of the most unique portfolios in the midstream industry. Increased regulation means that the asset portfolio, essential to our modern standard of living, is incredibly hard to replace. That means reliable cash flow for decades to come, cash flow that can be used for a variety of shareholder rewards.

The company has a high single digit dividend yield and has looked for opportunistic share repurchases. The company is continuing to invest in growth. It's debt load is incredibly manageable at roughly $30 billion. The company has numerous levers to pull for shareholder rewards making it a valuable investment.