Merger activity remained steady last week with four new deals announced and two deals completed. Two of the four deals announced were potential deals in the works.

The month of April ended with 16 new deals announced for an aggregate deal value of $92.92 billion. Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter announced last Monday was the largest deal announced last week and the most talked about deal this year.

Looking back over the years, I have written about Twitter multiple times going all the way back to 2009. In an article titled "Customer Service ala Twitter Style", I had written about Twitter, a micro-blogging site that had exploded in popularity and more than doubled its unique visitors in March 2009 to 9.3 million. I was reminiscing about the company Kitchenette SF, that was discussed in the customer service article, with a friend and ex-colleague recently and neither of us could remember the name of that pop-up food truck. In 2017, I wrote about Jack Dorsey's well-timed $7 million purchase of Twitter in an Insider Weekends article. The same year I wrote another article on Seeking Alpha titled '10 Things Worth Celebrating About Twitter', highlighting as the title suggests, aspects of Twitter that were worth celebrating.

Earlier this year, in February 2022, in a Seeking Alpha article titled Broken Growth Stocks: Twitter, I talked about how Twitter had been a show-me story for years with a lot of potential that was yet to be realized. In spite of seeing significant revenue growth since going public, the stock had not appreciated much. Having outperformed Facebook (FB) during the last five years and with a new CEO at the helm, the future looked bright for Twitter. We wrote the following about our valuation model in that article and the intrinsic value of $55.16 we came up with was remarkably close to the price Elon Musk ended up offering for Twitter,

Plugging the next two years of consensus analyst estimates for 2022 earnings of 20 cents per share and 2023 earnings of 90 cents per share into a DCF model, assuming an EPS growth rate of 35% in year 3, declining 3% a year through 2031, an 8% discount rate and a 2% terminal growth rate, I get an intrinsic value of $55.16 per share, a 53% discount to current price. A DCF model is only as good as its assumptions and it's entirely possible that the future might unfold differently. Twitter DCF Model (InsideArbitrage)

In our latest Insider Weekends article, titled 'Insider Weekends: Elon Musk Sells $8.52 Billion Of Tesla To Fund Twitter Purchase', we wrote the following:

The other big event last week was Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in a deal financed through $13 billion in debt from banks, $12.5 billion through a margin loan on his Tesla (TSLA) shares and an additional $21 billion in equity financing from him. Towards this end, he sold 9.645 million shares of Tesla generating $8.52 billion from the sales. We discussed his sales of Tesla late last year in an article titled The Pied Piper Is Heading Out Of Town.

The spread on the Twitter-Musk deal is 10.57%, indicating that investors are concerned about the deal being consummated. Primary concerns include potential regulatory issues with the Biden administration focused on big tech and Musk's financing of the deal, partly through loans backed by Tesla.

We did a series of four Twitter threads last week to create a primer about the merger arbitrage strategy. You can find the threads here:

The merger agreement includes a termination fee of $1 billion, which is payable both ways depending on which party terminates the deal. The agreement also barred Elon Musk from sending disparaging tweets about the company or its representatives.

SPAC Arbitrage

There were three new SPAC IPOs filed and five new SPAC combinations announced last week.

On April 25, 2022, SuperBac Biotechnology Solutions, a biotech company in Brazil, entered into a definitive business combination agreement with XPAC Acquisition Corp. (XPAX). On April 25, 2022, OneMedNet Corporation, a curator of regulatory-grade Imaging Real Word Data and Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (DKDCA) announced the signing of a definitive business combination agreement On April 26, 2022, Arogo Capital Acquisition (AOGO) entered into a definitive business combination agreement with EON Reality. On April 26, 2022, Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition (ISLE) and Cytovia Holdings, a biopharmaceutical company empowering natural killer (NK) cells to fight cancer through stem cell engineering and multispecific antibodies entered into a definitive business combination agreement. On April 28, 2022, Peak Bio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing the next-generation of therapeutics to treat oncology and inflammatory diseases, and Ignyte Acquisition (IGNY) have entered into a definitive business combination agreement.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between April 22 and April 29, 2022.

Symbol Quote Acquiring Company Acquiring Company Quote Current Spread Last Week Spread Spread Change Weekly Deal Type ZNGA 8.27 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) 119.51 19.23% 10.79% 8.44% Special Conditions MILE 0.9814 Lemonade (LMND) 20.86 11.80% 5.83% 5.97% All Stock ATVI 75.6 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 277.52 25.66% 20.85% 4.81% All Cash NP 35.4 Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) 25.16 -3.48% -7.27% 3.79% All Stock SAVE 23.61 Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC) 10.61 -5.03% -8.24% 3.21% Cash Plus Stock ABTX 40.86 CBTX, Inc. (CBTX) 28.52 -1.00% -0.14% -0.86% All Stock AZPN 158.54 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 90.18 0.92% 1.97% -1.05% Special Conditions GCP 31.37 Saint-Gobain (N/A) 2.01% 3.29% -1.28% All Cash MBII 1.16 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) 14.6 10.76% 14.98% -4.22% All Stock PTRS 8.94 OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) 18.73 -5.47% 15.98% -21.45% All Stock

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2022 62 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2022 4 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 55 Stock Deals 10 Stock & Cash Deals 9 Special Conditions 7 Total Number of Pending Deals 81 Aggregate Deal Consideration $791.96 billion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Please do your own due diligence on deals with large spreads. Some of these large spreads might be related to regulatory issues or because of the way the deal is structured. We classify some of these deals as "special situation" deals in our merger arbitrage tool and provide additional details to help with the analysis. There may be unique situations related to special dividends, spinoffs, proration, etc. that need to be accounted for when looking at these spreads.

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit BLCT 04/30/2022 Multelements Limited (N/A) $1.60 $1.26 12/31/2022 26.98% 40.37% ATVI 01/18/2022 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) $95.00 $75.6 06/30/2023 25.66% 22.04% ZNGA 01/10/2022 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) $9.86 $8.27 06/30/2022 19.23% 116.96% CHNG 01/06/2021 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) $27.75 $23.56 12/31/2022 17.78% 26.60% TEN 02/23/2022 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) $20.00 $17.17 12/31/2022 16.48% 24.66% WLL 03/07/2022 Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) $82.85 $73.05 12/31/2022 13.41% 20.06% BRG 12/20/2021 Blackstone Real Estate (N/A) $29.85 $26.61 06/30/2022 12.18% 74.07% MILE 11/08/2021 Lemonade (LMND) $1.10 $0.9814 06/30/2022 11.80% 71.80% FHN 02/28/2022 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) $25.00 $22.38 11/27/2022 11.71% 20.35% MBII 03/16/2022 Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) $1.28 $1.16 09/30/2022 10.76% 25.83%

Conclusion:

SPAC activity picked up a little last week with three new SPAC IPOs filed and five business combinations announced. As companies have started filing their first quarter earnings, we can see a change in the spreads for some deals. Multiple deals received required shareholder approvals last week. There was a significant change in the spread for the Zynga (ZNGA) - Take Two Interactive (TTWO) deal last week, probably caused by reports regarding the videogame industry sales that slipped year-over-year for a fifth straight month in March.