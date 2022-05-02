Merger Arbitrage Mondays: The Twitter-Musk Saga Unfolds
Summary
- Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter announced last Monday was the largest deal announced last week.
- The spread on the Twitter-Musk deal is 10.57%, indicating that investors are concerned about the deal being consummated.
- The merger agreement includes a termination fee of $1 billion, which is payable both ways depending on which party terminates the deal.
Merger activity remained steady last week with four new deals announced and two deals completed. Two of the four deals announced were potential deals in the works.
The month of April ended with 16 new deals announced for an aggregate deal value of $92.92 billion. Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter announced last Monday was the largest deal announced last week and the most talked about deal this year.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)
Looking back over the years, I have written about Twitter multiple times going all the way back to 2009. In an article titled "Customer Service ala Twitter Style", I had written about Twitter, a micro-blogging site that had exploded in popularity and more than doubled its unique visitors in March 2009 to 9.3 million. I was reminiscing about the company Kitchenette SF, that was discussed in the customer service article, with a friend and ex-colleague recently and neither of us could remember the name of that pop-up food truck. In 2017, I wrote about Jack Dorsey's well-timed $7 million purchase of Twitter in an Insider Weekends article. The same year I wrote another article on Seeking Alpha titled '10 Things Worth Celebrating About Twitter', highlighting as the title suggests, aspects of Twitter that were worth celebrating.
Earlier this year, in February 2022, in a Seeking Alpha article titled Broken Growth Stocks: Twitter, I talked about how Twitter had been a show-me story for years with a lot of potential that was yet to be realized. In spite of seeing significant revenue growth since going public, the stock had not appreciated much. Having outperformed Facebook (FB) during the last five years and with a new CEO at the helm, the future looked bright for Twitter. We wrote the following about our valuation model in that article and the intrinsic value of $55.16 we came up with was remarkably close to the price Elon Musk ended up offering for Twitter,
Plugging the next two years of consensus analyst estimates for 2022 earnings of 20 cents per share and 2023 earnings of 90 cents per share into a DCF model, assuming an EPS growth rate of 35% in year 3, declining 3% a year through 2031, an 8% discount rate and a 2% terminal growth rate, I get an intrinsic value of $55.16 per share, a 53% discount to current price. A DCF model is only as good as its assumptions and it's entirely possible that the future might unfold differently.
In our latest Insider Weekends article, titled 'Insider Weekends: Elon Musk Sells $8.52 Billion Of Tesla To Fund Twitter Purchase', we wrote the following:
The other big event last week was Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter in a deal financed through $13 billion in debt from banks, $12.5 billion through a margin loan on his Tesla (TSLA) shares and an additional $21 billion in equity financing from him. Towards this end, he sold 9.645 million shares of Tesla generating $8.52 billion from the sales. We discussed his sales of Tesla late last year in an article titled The Pied Piper Is Heading Out Of Town.
The spread on the Twitter-Musk deal is 10.57%, indicating that investors are concerned about the deal being consummated. Primary concerns include potential regulatory issues with the Biden administration focused on big tech and Musk's financing of the deal, partly through loans backed by Tesla.
We did a series of four Twitter threads last week to create a primer about the merger arbitrage strategy. You can find the threads here:
- Introduction to merger arbitrage
- Deal types, CVRs and methods to capture the spread
- Next steps and regulatory processes
- Different ways to express a merger arbitrage strategy
Significant Tweets related to the deal:
The merger agreement includes a termination fee of $1 billion, which is payable both ways depending on which party terminates the deal. The agreement also barred Elon Musk from sending disparaging tweets about the company or its representatives.
SPAC Arbitrage
There were three new SPAC IPOs filed and five new SPAC combinations announced last week.
- On April 25, 2022, SuperBac Biotechnology Solutions, a biotech company in Brazil, entered into a definitive business combination agreement with XPAC Acquisition Corp. (XPAX).
- On April 25, 2022, OneMedNet Corporation, a curator of regulatory-grade Imaging Real Word Data and Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (DKDCA) announced the signing of a definitive business combination agreement
- On April 26, 2022, Arogo Capital Acquisition (AOGO) entered into a definitive business combination agreement with EON Reality.
- On April 26, 2022, Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition (ISLE) and Cytovia Holdings, a biopharmaceutical company empowering natural killer (NK) cells to fight cancer through stem cell engineering and multispecific antibodies entered into a definitive business combination agreement.
- On April 28, 2022, Peak Bio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing the next-generation of therapeutics to treat oncology and inflammatory diseases, and Ignyte Acquisition (IGNY) have entered into a definitive business combination agreement.
Weekly Spread Changes:
The table below shows weekly spread changes between April 22 and April 29, 2022.
|Symbol
|Quote
|Acquiring Company
|Acquiring Company Quote
|Current Spread
|Last Week Spread
|Spread Change Weekly
|Deal Type
|ZNGA
|8.27
|Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)
|119.51
|19.23%
|10.79%
|8.44%
|Special Conditions
|MILE
|0.9814
|Lemonade (LMND)
|20.86
|11.80%
|5.83%
|5.97%
|All Stock
|ATVI
|75.6
|Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)
|277.52
|25.66%
|20.85%
|4.81%
|All Cash
|NP
|35.4
|Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM)
|25.16
|-3.48%
|-7.27%
|3.79%
|All Stock
|SAVE
|23.61
|Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC)
|10.61
|-5.03%
|-8.24%
|3.21%
|Cash Plus Stock
|ABTX
|40.86
|CBTX, Inc. (CBTX)
|28.52
|-1.00%
|-0.14%
|-0.86%
|All Stock
|AZPN
|158.54
|Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)
|90.18
|0.92%
|1.97%
|-1.05%
|Special Conditions
|GCP
|31.37
|Saint-Gobain (N/A)
|2.01%
|3.29%
|-1.28%
|All Cash
|MBII
|1.16
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)
|14.6
|10.76%
|14.98%
|-4.22%
|All Stock
|PTRS
|8.94
|OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)
|18.73
|-5.47%
|15.98%
|-21.45%
|All Stock
Deal Statistics:
|Total Number of Deals Closed in 2022
|62
|Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2022
|4
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|Cash Deals
|55
|Stock Deals
|10
|Stock & Cash Deals
|9
|Special Conditions
|7
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|81
|Aggregate Deal Consideration
|$791.96 billion
New Deals:
- The acquisition of PS Business Parks (PSB) by Blackstone (BX) for $7.6 billion or $187.50 per share in cash.
- The acquisition of Twitter (TWTR) by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk for $44 billion or $54.20 per share in cash. We added TWTR as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on April 14, 2022, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $45.08.
- The acquisition of GTY Technology Holdings (GTYH) by GI Partners for $383.29 million or $6.30 per share in cash.
- The merger of BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) with Multelements Limited for $60 million or $1.6 per share in cash. We added BLCT as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on April 18, 2022, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $1.27.
Deal Updates:
- On April 25, 2022, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) entered into an equity purchase agreement and related agreements relating to the sale of the claims editing business (ClaimsXten) of Change Healthcare (CHNG) to an affiliate of investment funds of TPG Capital for a base purchase price in cash equal to $2.2 billion.
- On April 25, 2022, Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) announced that at its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, certain proposals related to the agreement and plan of merger with Intel Corporation (INTC) were approved.
- On April 26, 2022, shareholders of US Ecology (ECOL) approved the company’s merger with Republic Services (RSG) at a special meeting of shareholders.
- On April 27, 2022, New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) and Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) announced that they have mutually extended their merger agreement to October 31, 2022.
- On April 27, 2022, 51job (JOBS) announced that the company’s shareholders voted in favor of the proposal to approve the previously announced agreement and plan of merger with Garnet Faith Limited.
- On April 28, 2022, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) announced that its stockholders approved Microsoft Corporation’s (MSFT) proposal to acquire Activision Blizzard.
Closed Deals:
- The acquisition of Volt Information Sciences (VOLT) by Vega Consulting on April 25, 2022. It took 42 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of MGM Growth Properties (MGP) by VICI Properties (VICI) on April 29, 2022. It took 268 days for this deal to be completed.
Top 10 deals with largest spreads:
Please do your own due diligence on deals with large spreads. Some of these large spreads might be related to regulatory issues or because of the way the deal is structured. We classify some of these deals as "special situation" deals in our merger arbitrage tool and provide additional details to help with the analysis. There may be unique situations related to special dividends, spinoffs, proration, etc. that need to be accounted for when looking at these spreads.
|Symbol
|Announced Date
|Acquiring Company
|Closing Price
|Last Price
|Closing Date
|Profit
|Annualized Profit
|BLCT
|04/30/2022
|Multelements Limited (N/A)
|$1.60
|$1.26
|12/31/2022
|26.98%
|40.37%
|ATVI
|01/18/2022
|Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)
|$95.00
|$75.6
|06/30/2023
|25.66%
|22.04%
|ZNGA
|01/10/2022
|Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)
|$9.86
|$8.27
|06/30/2022
|19.23%
|116.96%
|CHNG
|01/06/2021
|UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)
|$27.75
|$23.56
|12/31/2022
|17.78%
|26.60%
|TEN
|02/23/2022
|Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)
|$20.00
|$17.17
|12/31/2022
|16.48%
|24.66%
|WLL
|03/07/2022
|Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)
|$82.85
|$73.05
|12/31/2022
|13.41%
|20.06%
|BRG
|12/20/2021
|Blackstone Real Estate (N/A)
|$29.85
|$26.61
|06/30/2022
|12.18%
|74.07%
|MILE
|11/08/2021
|Lemonade (LMND)
|$1.10
|$0.9814
|06/30/2022
|11.80%
|71.80%
|FHN
|02/28/2022
|The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
|$25.00
|$22.38
|11/27/2022
|11.71%
|20.35%
|MBII
|03/16/2022
|Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX)
|$1.28
|$1.16
|09/30/2022
|10.76%
|25.83%
Conclusion:
SPAC activity picked up a little last week with three new SPAC IPOs filed and five business combinations announced. As companies have started filing their first quarter earnings, we can see a change in the spreads for some deals. Multiple deals received required shareholder approvals last week. There was a significant change in the spread for the Zynga (ZNGA) - Take Two Interactive (TTWO) deal last week, probably caused by reports regarding the videogame industry sales that slipped year-over-year for a fifth straight month in March.
This article was written by
I am an entrepreneur and investor with a focus on event driven strategies including merger arbitrage, spinoffs, (legal) insider trading, buybacks and SPACs. I was one of the earliest contributors on Seeking Alpha and started publishing here in 2005. For more than a decade I have been writing every week about M&A and interesting insider transactions. My work has been mentioned in Barron's, Dow Jones, BNN Bloomberg and other publications.
I have been an active investor for more than two decades and my background in technology has helped me built tools that inform my investing process, especially as it relates to event-driven strategies that require updated data and processes. The focus on my Inside Arbitrage service is to provide investors with the right combination of tools and analysis to help them take advantage of strategies that can perform well across market cycles.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TWTR, FHN, TSEM, HTA, TGNA, BRG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I have long positions in Twitter (TWTR), First Horizon (FHN), Tower Semiconductor (TSEM), Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), TEGNA (TGNA) and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.