Investment Thesis

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) is a manufacturer of aluminum and alumina products. It has significant operating leverage. So although its top line was fairly middling, up 15% y/y, its bottom line EBITDA was up impressively more than 100% y/y. This led to its EPS numbers soaring 168% y/y, which in turn saw its ROE reach 50.4%.

What's more, even though Q1 revenue figures missed analysts' consensus estimates, the stock only sold off less than 5% after-hours. Why?

Because even though the market right now is super volatile, investors understand that Alcoa is going to have a very strong 2022.

With all this in mind, paying 10x EPS seems more than reasonable to me.

Revenue Growth Rates Tick Along

Alcoa is a cyclical business. Right now, it's in the solid part of the cycle. It's not growing so strongly that its growth rates are unsustainable. It's more or less ticking along, with sweet double-digit revenue growth rates.

So allow me to get into why this is an attractive investment, without much more fanfare.

Why Alcoa Stock? Why Now?

Alcoa manufactures aluminum and alumina products. It's not a high-tech company with a jazzy story. It's a really boring story of supply and demand imbalance story.

Case in point, during the earnings call, management said:

[...] we are maxed out. We simply don't have more capacity because the customers are asking for everything that we can put out there. So, I think there is the potential for disturbance in demand, but it's certainly not being seen in the markets where we have our significant sales, which is really North America and Europe.

Accordingly, there's a lot of noise in the aluminum market. There's the big worry that as global economies slow down, this will also bring down the demand for aluminum.

This is counterbalanced by the fact that Russia is a big exporter of aluminum and sanctions against them make it difficult for them to export aluminum products.

On the other hand, there's the big question about China's aluminum manufacturing. Remember, China has insisted on capping aluminum production in an effort to be less its carbon footprint. Indeed, during the call, management said:

[China] seem very serious about decarbonization. They seem very serious about limiting the total capacity.

So although there are some puts and takes, this is not intended to be a high-growth story. This is a thesis that with higher aluminum prices, Alcoa is well-positioned to benefit.

Trading Economics, aluminum price

As you can see, aluminum is near an all-time high and showing no signs of slowing down. Why? Because it's difficult to get more supplies online. It's going to take several years for supply to match demand. You have to get permits for new plants, get investor funding, and with all the ESG policies around, getting timely approvals for this highly carbon-intensive production is going to be challenging. In fact, I argue there's a regulation moat on the aluminum sector.

Capital Return to Shareholders

Alcoa has a net debt position of approximately $700 million. For a business that reported $1 billion of EBITDA in a 90-day period, this is a very solid balance sheet.

On the other hand, free cash flow this quarter was slightly negative at $40 million compared with a negative $79 million in the same period a year ago.

The difference between the record EBITDA reported and negative free cash flows were due to meaningful working capital investment.

During the earnings call, management discussed that throughout the year its free cash flow would improve as the working capital reverses and becomes a source of cash.

Accordingly, management alluded to the fact that if aluminum prices remain constant that management would increase its capital return program. But at the same time, Alcoa fell short of promising anything tangible. This is understandable given that commodity prices are so volatile at present, Alcoa doesn't wish to overpromise and underdeliver. That could lead to problems later.

AA Stock Valuation - Attractively Priced

To get to the heart of what gets me excited about Alcoa consider the following.

Alcoa Q1 2022 earnings results

While Alcoa's revenues were up 15%, its EPS number was up 168%. Can you see the operating leverage that this business has?

Let's look ahead to analysts' estimates.

AA EPS estimates

It's the same story, we are looking at a business that's going to see sizzling EPS numbers this year.

Yes, things are expected to slow down in the back end of 2022 and into 2023, but that's more to do with the fact that nobody really knows how the future will unfold.

Presently, analysts assume that everything goes back to normal and that demand destruction follows.

And even if some element of that is true, I believe this is already factored in many times over. Remember, Alcoa is priced at approximately 10x this year's EPS, despite the expectation that its bottom will grow by more than 50% y/y this year.

The Bottom Line

Let's not get distracted. The aluminum market is hot. Right now, aluminum prices are the highest since 1988!

Alcoa ROE Q1 2022

This has led to its ROE of 50.4% during Q1 2022. Talk about high returns on equity!

Investors that want high ROE have been primed to look to asset-light companies. That has been the ongoing theme for so long that this has driven significant underinvestment and industry consolidation.

What's left in the industry is lean aluminum manufacturers that are oozing high ROE figures. Despite the lackluster free cash flow generation this quarter, the EPS numbers are very strong. Consequently, paying just 10x this year's EPS seems a very fair multiple.