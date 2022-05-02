gilaxia/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The industry of sports betting and iGaming is expected to grow significantly as global regulatory momentum and digitization continue. The increased penetration of mobile and internet networks has been a major tailwind for companies involved in this industry in recent years. Recently, Covid-19 represented a pivoting point for many players and it highlighted the necessity to have an online presence as more people stayed at home and turned to iGaming for entertainment. At the same time, betting and iGaming regulations around the world are being loosened, adding a crucial layer of growth to this industry. However, if we look at valuations from an industry-wide perspective, I believe current multiples fully reflect the sector's attractive growth prospects. In this article, I will review the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ), which invests in a basket of sports betting and iGaming companies.

Strategy Details

The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF tracks the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming Index. The index invests in international companies that are actively involved in the sports betting and iGaming industry. These are firms that operate in-person or online sportsbooks, online gambling platforms, and companies that provide infrastructure or technology to such companies.

Portfolio Composition

From the sector allocation chart below, we can see the fund places a high weight on the Sportsbook sector (representing ~27% of the fund), followed by Tech (accounting for ~25% of total assets) and iGaming stocks (representing ~24% of the portfolio). The three largest sectors have a combined allocation of approximately 75%.

In terms of geographical allocation, the top 5 countries represent ~77% of the portfolio. The US accounts for ~41% of assets, whereas other countries such as France or Japan seem to be underrepresented (only a 2.25% and 2.21% allocation to France and Japan, respectively).

BETZ invests over 31% of the funds into small-cap growth issuers, characterized as small-sized companies where growth characteristics predominate. Small-cap issuers are generally defined as companies with a market capitalization below $2 billion. The second-largest allocation is small-cap blend equities. All in all, ~59% of the portfolio is invested in small-cap stocks which have the potential to outperform large-caps. That said, these stocks generally have higher betas, thus I think it is important to see if you are comfortable with a higher level of volatility before purchasing BETZ.

The fund is currently invested in 44 different stocks. The top ten holdings account for ~44.3% of the portfolio with no single stock weighting more than ~6%. In my opinion, BETZ is pretty well-diversified given the fact that this is a niche strategy and there are a limited number of publicly-listed companies to invest in.

Since we are dealing with equities, one important characteristic is the portfolio's valuation. According to data from Morningstar, the fund currently trades at a price-to-book ratio of ~1.9 and an average price-to-earnings ratio of ~19. BETZ is cheaper on a relative basis compared to the iBET Sports Betting and Gaming ETF (IBET) which trades at over 20x earnings and 2x book value. Having said that, I believe BETZ is expensive from an absolute perspective given the risks coming from the current tightening cycle. At the same time, we have record-high inflation, which is negatively correlated to P/E ratios. In other words, there is probably more downside at the moment based on the recent CPI numbers.

Is This ETF Right for Me?

I have compared the price performance of BETZ against the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) and the iBET Sports Betting and Gaming ETF over the last 6 months to assess which one was a better investment. Over that period, SPY outperformed both betting and iGaming strategies. It is interesting to see that the outperformance came on the back of a brutal drawdown in betting stocks since Q4 2021.

To put BETZ's performance into perspective, a $100 investment in BETZ in mid-November 2021 would now be worth ~$62. This represents a terrible absolute return.

If we take a step back and look at the ETF's performance since inception, it is interesting to see that BETZ is actually beating the S&P 500. The outperformance spread has however narrowed considerably in recent months. I personally do not see any catalyst that will lead to a reversal in this trend in the short term and I expect BETZ to continue underperforming until valuations reach an attractive level, inflation is tamed and the uncertainty surrounding global economic growth is addressed.

Key Takeaways

BETZ provides an efficient way to get exposure to international companies that are actively involved in the sports betting and iGaming industry. According to Roundhill's estimates, this sector is expected to grow at a double-digit rate over the next 5 years, outperforming the US economy over that period. I am personally bullish on the long-term prospects of this sector. However, I believe there is more pain ahead for BETZ in the short-term as there are signs indicating western economies are slowing down and inflation is still a problem in many countries.