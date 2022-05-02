sturti/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction: Why is CHTR Stock Down?

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares lost 7.2% on Friday (April 29) after Q1 2022 results, ending down 16.2% in a week where peers Comcast (CMCSA) and Altice USA (ATUS) also released earnings.

CHTR stock has now nearly halved since peaking above $825 last September, and has lost 16% since we initiated our Buy rating in January 2020:

Librarian Capital Charter Rating vs. Share Price (Last 1 Year)

While Charter's share price is still 15% above the trough of $371.70 at the start of the pandemic (in March 2020), its 19%-lower share count means its market capitalization is now 7% lower, despite growing Internet customers by 11% and Free Cash Flow by 63% since then.

We believe investors have overestimated the threat to Charter's business. Q1 2022 results, while disappointing, showed continuing subscriber and EBITDA growth, and the deceleration in the past few quarters is due to macro factors and not competition. We expect growth to reaccelerate meaningfully in due course; in the mean time, the lower share price increases the effectiveness of share repurchases and accelerates per-share earnings growth.

Our forecasts show CHTR stock price can more than triple (with an annualized return of 36.5%) by 2025 year-end. Buy.

Charter Buy Case Recap

Our Charter investment case has been based on the following:

Internet revenues growing from both customer numbers and Average Revenue Per User, from new household formation, network "edge out" expansion, structurally-growing demand and pricing power

Existing Cable infrastructure has competitive speeds and low upgrade costs; new entrants struggle to get a good return on investment

Charter has further increased its customer stickiness by improving customer service and bundling adjacent value-add products

Video customer losses have little impact on profits, as they are offset by falling Programming Costs, and Video revenues were already low-margin

Overall revenues are growing at low-single-digits; margin is rising from mix and stable service costs, so EBITDA is growing at high-single-digits

Financial leverage and stable CapEx turn a high-single-digit EBITDA growth into a low-teens total Free Cash Flow ("FCF") growth

Buybacks, financed by FCF and new borrowings in line with a rising EBITDA (at a 4.0-4.5x leverage target), drive FCF/Share growth to high teens

The new Mobile business produces only limited cash losses at present and represents a large potential upside in the future

In 2017-21, Charter's EBITDA had a CAGR of 7.8%, though growth was lower in 2018 and 2019 (at 5.0%). The CAGR for FCF exceeded 20% and that for FCF/Share exceeded 30% across the whole period:

Charter Internet Subscribers & Key Financials (2017-21) Source: Charter company filings. NB. SBC = Share-Based Compensation; average basic share numbers used for comparability; FCF/share figures are calculated differently in the rest of the article. Charter completed acquisition of TimeWarner Cable in May-16.

Charter's FCF Yield was at a low single-digit at our initiation, but is now at a high single-digit (tax-adjusted, otherwise 10%).

Q1 2022 results showed an year-on-year EBITDA growth of 5.4%, lower than in our investment case, but due to a number of one-off factors. The sequential growth in Internet subscribers implies an even lower figure, but this was due to macro factors, not competition, and should re-accelerate in due course.

Charter Q1 2022 Results Headlines

In Q1 2022, Charter's EBITDA grew 5.4% year-on-year, lowered due to a number of one-off headwinds, some COVID-related; it fell sequentially, due to lower-than-usual Internet revenue growth as well as seasonality:

Charter Revenues & EBITDA (Q1 2022 vs. Prior Periods) Source: Charter results release (Q1 2022).

Internet customers were 3.6% higher year-on-year and 0.6% higher sequentially, customer numbers in low-margin Video and Voice continued to fall, while Mobile lines grew 47.2% year-on-year and 10.5% sequentially:

Charter Customer Numbers (Q1 2022 vs. Prior Periods) Source: Charter results schedule (Q1 2022).

Last-twelve-month ("LTM") FCF grew 14.3% year-on-year. Buybacks reduced the share count by 11.6%, so FCF/Share grew 29.4% at $42.56:

Charter Cash flows (Q1 2022 vs. Prior Periods) Source: Charter company filings.

Q1 2022 FCF was impacted by a $220m one-time litigation payment, as well as some of the one-off factors described above.

We examine Charter's growth rates in more detail below.

EBITDA Grew Near 10% Year-on-Year Ex. One Offs

Charter's traditional growth was visible year-on-year excluding one-offs, though this includes higher (and decelerating) growth in previous quarters.

Internet revenues grew 7.2% year-on-year, driven by both a 3.6% increase in Internet customers and price/mix. Video revenues were flat and Voice revenues fell 2.0%, better than the declines in customers. Commercial revenues grew mid-single-digits, with Enterprise growing 6.5% excluding wholesale revenues. Mobile revenues grew 40.2% including device sales (42% of Mobile revenues), or 50.8% service and other revenues alone.

Year-on-year one-off headwinds includes the reversal of an approx. $100m benefit in unusually low bad debt in the prior year (in "Cost to Service Customers"), "temporarily greater staff levels" as part of in-sourcing call centers that helped drove a 10.0% increase in Marketing expenses, and a prior-year benefit in Other Expense from COVID-related bonus adjustments:

Charter Operating Costs & Expenses (Q1 2022 vs. Prior Years) Source: Charter results schedule (Q1 2022).

EBITDA growth would have been 7.6% excluding the prior-year bad debt benefit alone, and likely near 9% excluding all one-offs (assuming Marketing and Other Expense only grew mid-single-digits).

Sequential Customer Change Implies Lower Growth

Q1 2022 EBITDA was 3.1% lower sequentially, but the comparison is not meaningful. Advertising revenues were seasonally higher in Q4 due to the holiday season, and one-offs in bad debt and Marketing expense mentioned above likely also apply to the quarter-on-quarter comparison.

More worrying is the low sequential growth in Internet revenues and Internet customers, both the lowest since 2017:

Charter Internet Revenues & Customer Growth Q/Q (Since 2017) Source: Charter company filings.

(That revenue growth is lower than subscriber growth in Q1 2022 is less of a concern, as subscriber growth is calculated on period-end subscriber figures, and could be due to changing revenue allocation within multi-product customers as Mobile is added. This also happened in "good" quarters in 2020.)

Q1 2022's 0.5% sequential Internet revenue growth annualizes to just 2.1%, below our investment case. The key question is whether future growth will be at this level (or fall even further) - we do not believe so.

Slowdown Blamed on Macro, Not Competition

Management do not believe growth rates in Charter's Internet business in Q1 2022 (and recent quarters) are representative; instead, they believe market activity has slowed temporarily due to macro factors, and that competition from telco fiber overbuild and Fixed Wireless have not had a real impact:

The biggest driver remains lower selling opportunities from overall market activity and churn ... There are additional factors which could also contribute to lower gross addition rates [including] lower household growth rates [and] a lingering pull-forward effect from ... the pandemic" "Mix-related impact of a small increase and more competitive overlap on gross addition rates would be the smallest contributor, and really no different than what we've seen in the prior years" - Chris Winfrey, Charter CFO (Q1 2022 earnings call)

This is also our view, and it is supported by multiple pieces of evidence.

Evidence Supporting Macro Explanation

Charter's macro-based explanation is supported by datapoints cited by management and other publicly-available data.

Record Low Churn Among Charter Customers

Charter had record low churn in their broadband subscribers in recent quarters, including in Q1 2022, where churn was lower than in any Q1 in 2019-21. (Comcast's Q1 churn was the lowest for any quarter ever.)

Same Local Trends Regardless of Competition

If competition has been a factor behind Charter's recent deceleration, there should be local differences in churn and gross adds. Altice USA (ATUS), for example, has stated that its broadband losses as concentrated in areas that overlap with Verizon's (VZ) Fios fiber network since Q3 2021 (though they claimed to be "performing a lot better relative to Fios" in Q1 2022).

Charter has observed record low churn "across our footprint regardless of computing technology." As CFO Chris Winfrey stated on the call:

Churn rates of all kinds and across all footprint types remain at record lows ... compared to last year's first quarter with already low market activity, our gross addition rate in the first quarter of this year was lower in both [telco fiber] overbuild and our non-overbuild footprint by the same amount ... We don't see direct impacts from Fixed Wireless Access in our churn or our gross additions"

Broadband Net Adds Have Slowed Across Sector

The sum of Broadband net adds among key Cable and Telco players, even if we include AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ), the main players in fiber overbuild and Fixed Wireless, have been much lower since their peak in Q3 2020:

Wireline & Fixed Wireless Broadband Net Adds - Key Players (Since 2019) Source: Company filings. NB. In Q1 2022, AT&T figure includes estimated 20k DSL loss in line with prior quarters; Comcast figures excludes one-third benefit from end of COVID free programs.

Broadband net adds would be even more obviously lower than prior years if we exclude Fixed Wireless as not from the same customer pool.

Fixed Wireless Net Adds Likely Not From Same Pool

Many of the Fixed Wireless net adds were likely customers who otherwise would not have bought broadband, due to local availability or cost reasons.

One such group can be small businesses like pop-up stores that find it hard to get wireline broadband. This can be why 40-50% of Verizon's Fixed Wireless Access ("FWA") net adds have been from business customers:

Verizon Fixed Wireless Net Adds By Quarter (Since 2021) Source: Verizon results presentation (Q1 2022).

By contrast, typically just 6% of Charter's Internet net adds are SMBs.

Telco Net Adds No Better With Fiber Overbuild

Telco fiber overbuild is unlikely to be a reason for the deceleration at Charter, because AT&T's and Verizon's wireline broadband net adds in fact show the an even worse deceleration since peaking in late 2020:

Wireline Broadband Net Adds - AT&T and Verizon (Since 2019) Source: Company filings. NB. AT&T Q1 2022 includes estimated 20k DSL loss in line with prior quarters.

AT&T and Verizon are doing better than the net losses they had in 2019, which could be due to their fiber overbuild and negative for Charter. However, we believe the record low churn across the sector, attributed by Charter to macro factors like fewer people moving, is a better explanation. AT&T Consumer Wireline broadband net adds fell in 2021 even as fiber overbuild accelerated:

AT&T Consumer Wireline Broadband Connections & Net Adds (Since Q1 2019) Source: AT&T results supplement (Q1 2022).

AT&T's total broadband net adds were much higher in 2020, when customer locations covered by fiber rose only 0.7m from 13.9m to 14.6m, than in 2021, when it rose 2.3m to 17.0m. Its overall Q1 2022 broadband net add was just 5k (it no longer discloses DSL net losses, which were 19k in Q4 2021 ), with higher fiber net adds more than offset by higher non-fiber net losses.

U.S. Household Formation is Currently Lower

Charter's comments about lower household formation are supported by data.

U.S. household formation has been lower in 2022 year-to-date:

U.S. Household Formation (Since 1958) Source: Yardeni.

U.S. private residential housing completions are also estimated to be 5.5% lower year-on-year (as of Q1 2022, not seasonally adjusted):

U.S. Private Residential Unit Completions (Q1 2022 vs. Prior Periods) Source: U.S. Census Bureau (Apr-22).

Slower household formation can be due to many reasons, but we believe these are likely to be one-off factors including supply chain issues (impacting housing completions), higher inflation (making rent less affordable), pulled-forward demand during COVID, etc. We expect things to normalize eventually.

Charter Cashflow Forecasts

We reduce the EBITDA growth in our forecasts by 1 ppt, to 5.3% each year, consisting of baseline growth of 5% and rural expansion benefit of 0.3%. (The rest of our assumptions are unchanged from our January review).

These imply 2025 EBITDA will be 23% higher than in 2021, though FCF will only be 12% higher, due to cash taxes after tax losses have been exhausted:

Charter Cashflow Forecasts (2022-25) Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

Our new 2025 FCF is $9.21bn, 6% lower than before ($9.82bn).

Valuation: Is Charter Stock Overvalued?

At $428.49, CHTR shares are trading at a 10.0% FCF Yield; adjusted for cash taxes (on a 24% rate) that has started in Q2 2022, the FCF Yield is 7.7%:

Charter Earnings, Cash flows & Valuation (2018-21) Source: Charter company filings.

Cash taxes will start in 2022 after tax losses have been exhausted. Management indicate these will be a mid-to-high teens percentage of (EBITDA - Interest - CapEx) in 2022, and 23-25% of the same thereafter.

Charter is trading at a 17.7x P/E, but EPS is not a meaningful metric due to large non-cash costs like depreciation.

Charter does not pay a dividend, but continues to buy back shares with its FCF and new debt raised in line with new EBITDA. Management are targeting "the high end of Charter's target 4.0-4.5x EV / EBITDA range.

Share buybacks have continued, with $15.4bn repurchased in 2021 (including $5.3bn in Q4) and $3.3bn in Q1 2022 (at an average price of $600).

Charter Stock Forecasts

For our return forecasts, we use the cashflow forecasts above and assume:

From 2022, share count to be reduced by 11.0% each year (was 8.0%, raised again to reflect the decline in share price)

2025 FCF Yield of 5.5% (was 5.0%, raised to reflect higher price volatility)

Our 2025 FCF/Share forecast is $73.84, 7% higher than before ($68.89), with lower EBITDA growth more than offset by more effective buybacks:

Illustrative Charter Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

With shares at $428.49, we expect an exit price of $1,343 and a total return of 213% (36.5% annualized) by 2025 year-end.

Is CHTR Stock A Buy? Conclusion

We reiterate our Buy rating on Charter Communications Inc. stock.