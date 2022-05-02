Energy Transfer Flexes Its Financial Muscles
Summary
- Energy Transfer recently announced a 30% dividend increase, highlighting its financial strength.
- The company has strong DCF with a double-digit yield and continued growth investments.
- We'd like to see the company accelerate share buybacks; however, its continued commitment to shareholder rewards and manageable debt make it a valuable investment.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is one of the largest midstream companies with a market capitalization of almost $35 billion. The company recently announced a 30% increase of its dividend to $0.80 annualized, or a dividend yield of more than 7.2%. As we'll see throughout this article, the company can comfortably afford its dividend and generate long-term shareholder rewards.
Energy Transfer's Strong Performance
Energy Transfer has continued to perform well with its impressive portfolio.
The company earned a massive $13 billion in FY'21 along with a massive $8.2 billion in DCF. It's worth noting the company's 1Q 2021 FCF was abnormally high because of Winter Storm Uri with the company's annualized run-rate DCF closer to $6.4 billion. The company has continued to use this cash flow for both growth and shareholder returns.
The company's new dividend has a run rate of roughly $2.4 billion annually. The company paid off more than $6 billion in debt in 2021 to reach its target debt leverage, enabling it to increase shareholder returns further.
Energy Transfer's De-Risking
Energy Transfer has significantly de-risked its overall portfolio.
The company reduced its long-term debt by $6.3 billion in 2021. The company has roughly $40 to $45 billion in long-term debt which is near its target levels, although there's no denying the company still has significant debt and spends billions in annual interest. Given how this debt recently posed a risk, we'd like to see the company focus on paying it down a bit more before calling quits.
The company also recently acquired Enable Midstream which has been integrating well into its portfolio. The company continues to have one of the strongest midstream asset portfolios of any company. Overall, the company has significantly de-risked its portfolio, and with substantial cash flow, we expect that de-risking to continue.
Energy Transfer's Growth
Energy Transfer has also continued to opportunistically invest in new opportunities, rapidly ramping up its capital spending versus prior plans.
Energy Transfer now expects 2022E growth capital to be roughly $1.75 billion, supported partially by the newly acquired Enable Midstream assets. On top of maintenance capital that'll push the company's total spending on capital to roughly $2.3 billion. That's substantial spending, especially in the growth capital, which should translate to EBITDA growth.
The company's roughly $6.5 billion in annualized DCF should translate to roughly $1.6 billion post fixed obligations (capital + dividend spending). That leaves minimal cash for additional shareholder returns. The company has indicated its debt is at target levels and we'd like to see the company repurchase shares.
Energy Transfer's Shareholder Return Potential
Energy Transfer's shareholder return potential is based on its substantial >20% DCF yield. We've pointed out before that we're not a fan of how the company allocates its capital; however, regardless, it's worth noting that the company has strong financial muscles and the ability to generate substantial shareholder returns.
The company is generating a ~7% shareholder yield through dividends and ~5% shareholder yield through growth capital. The company's debt is at its target and the company has roughly another 5% it can utilize for a variety of shareholder returns it hasn't guided for yet. We'd like to see the company use that for buybacks.
Regardless of however the company uses that additional cash flow though, we still expect investors to be well rewarded.
Thesis Risk
The largest risks to our thesis are two-fold.
The first is midstream regulation. As midstream regulation grows, growth capital becomes harder to deploy and resulting returns become lower. There is a trade-off where it helps to protect the company's existing businesses; however, it does present a sort of limitation on the company's ability to generate shareholder returns.
The second is a long-term downturn that hurts volumes. Midstream can comfortably handle a short-term downturn; however, the business still suffers from a long-term downturn. That long-term risk is worth paying close attention to as an investor, the company suffered during COVID-19, and it could suffer again.
Conclusion
Energy Transfer has a unique portfolio of assets. The company has closed out its Enable Midstream acquisition, increasing synergies for the company's portfolio. The company also announced a substantial 30% increase in its dividend, pushing its yield to more than 7% despite a recent rise in the company's share price.
The company is continuing to invest heavily and opportunistically in growth versus previous forecasts. With its debt near targets, it has additional cash it can use for a variety of shareholder rewards. Those shareholder rewards make the company a valuable investment in the present environment.
