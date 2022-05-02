simpson33/iStock via Getty Images

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares cratered following the company's Q1 earnings announcement. Netflix reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers, the first negative quarter in subscriber growth in more than ten years. Market participants sold first and didn't bother asking questions. Netflix's stock dropped by 35% on the first day of the selloff and cascaded by another 20% in the following days. Remarkably, Netflix lost a whopping 48% in the post-earnings debacle, bringing its total decline to 75% from its all-time high reached in November of last year.

How could Netflix go from $700 per share ($300 billion market cap) down to $180 ($80 billion market cap) in just five months? Is the company's business model broken, or is there a threat of Netflix going bankrupt? No, Netflix is fine, in my view. However, its stock was highly overvalued at $700, and it's deeply undervalued now. Moreover, Netflix is drastically oversold from a technical perspective here, and the company may be going through a transitory slowdown phase, not a permanent decline. Furthermore, Netflix is remarkably cheap now, the company's becoming more profitable, and its shares should appreciate considerably in the coming years.

Netflix's Bad Quarter

Netflix reported a GAAP EPS beat of $0.62, delivering $3.53 in EPS for the quarter. Unfortunately, revenue missed by $70 million, coming in at only 9.9% above last year's. The terrible news was the 200,000 decline in subscribers, as analysts were looking for an increase of 2.5 million in the quarter. The company reported 221.64 million paid members, vs. the 224.34 million guided estimate.

We see a big miss in Netflix's most important metric. However, this hardly signals an end to the company's dominance in the streaming business. Also, we need to consider the impact that the Russian/Ukraine conflict has on the report. Netflix reported that it suspended its operations in Russia, resulting in a loss of 700,000 paid members. Excluding the Russian accounts, Netflix would have reported a gain of 500,000 subscribers in the quarter.

Netflix's Transitory Slowdown

The hypothetical 500K increase is still well short of the 2.5 million projected increase, but we need to consider other transitory factors. For one, Ukraine was a growing market for Netflix, and with Russia's invasion, many people may have canceled their subscriptions, and it's not likely that many Ukrainians will be signing up for Netflix while their country is at war.

Additionally, we need to consider increased competition from traditional entertainment companies like Disney (DIS), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), and others. Furthermore, Netflix may be seeing some impacts of increased inflation as consumers cut back on some of their discretionary spendings. However, just because some people are canceling their Netflix subscriptions to watch HBO and other streaming content does not mean that Netflix's growth story is dead.

Some consumers may try different streaming services, but Netflix remains the gold standard, in my view. I've been a Netflix subscriber for more than a decade, I've tried almost all other streaming platforms, and Netflix remains my streaming platform of choice. While some consumers may turn away from Netflix and try other streaming services, it does not mean that these members won't come back to Netflix later. It's plausible that some consumers are temporarily leaving Netflix because of higher costs or to try other services, but many will come back to Netflix in the coming years.

Another factor to consider is the post-pandemic slowdown effect. Netflix had a growth spur during the COVID lockdown period. Many consumers were shuttered indoors, and it's only natural for Netflix to experience increased demand in such an environment. However, with COVID restrictions fading, some consumers are canceling their Netflix subscriptions. Again, many of these may be temporary cancelations, and canceled subscribers may return to their Netflix subscriptions in time.

Netflix experienced slower growth last year following the Pandemic surge. We are likely seeing a continuation of the slowdown transition into 2022. However, it is too early to conclude that this is a lasting or a permanent phenomenon. This slowdown phase may be a transitory phenomenon after which Netflix could return to relatively healthy growth in the coming years.

Netflix Subscriber Growth

Netflix has experienced spectacular growth for many years. However, trees cannot grow to the sky, and it is normal to see a stagnant period after so many years of robust growth. There is no question that Netflix is transitioning into a slower growth company, and we may not see double-digit revenue growth for a while. However, it may be premature to say that Netflix's growth story is dead, more likely on hold here.

Netflix, Am I Dreaming?

Netflix was considered expensive and overvalued for a long time. When the company was trading at around $700 last November, its stock had a frothy P/E multiple. However, Netflix should deliver about $12 in EPS (consensus estimate) next year. This dynamic puts the company's forward P/E ratio at just 16.

EPS Estimates

Now, I cannot remember the last time I saw Netflix at a 16 multiple, but if I may use the term dirt cheap, Netflix is dirt cheap right now. Moreover, higher-end estimates are for more than $14 in EPS next year, and consensus estimates project EPS close to $15 in 2024. So, we're looking at a forward P/E ratio of only about 12-14 going out into 2023-2024.

This P/E ratio is exceptionally cheap for an innovative, dominant, market-leading company like Netflix. First, Netflix may be going through a transitory slowdown, and the company's growth could return in the coming years. We probably won't see high double-digit growth, but we could see revenue growth between 10-15%. Netflix can increase pricing, introduce advertising revenues, introduce new revenue streams, and improve monetization in other ways.

It's far too early to write Netflix's growth story off, and the current valuation is far too cheap for Netflix. Additionally, Netflix is becoming more profitable and should continue earning more income as we advance. Furthermore, the stock should start commanding a higher multiple as the company comes out of its transitory phase of stagnation. Therefore, we should see Netflix shares trade up to a significantly higher stock price as the company advances in future years.

Here's what Netflix's valuation could look like in the coming years:

Year 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 Revenue $32.4b $35.2b $38b $41.5b $45.7b $50.7 Revenue growth 9% 8% 9% 10% 11% 11% EPS $11 $12.50 $15 $18 $21 $25 Forward P/E 18 20 22 23 22 21 Stock price $225 $300 $396 $483 $550 $600

We see that by increasing EPS gradually and providing relatively modest multiple expansion, Netflix's stock price can increase significantly in the coming years. Moreover, I am using relatively modest growth projections and keeping the P/E multiple rather low. Furthermore, Netflix's forward P/E could rise to around 30 in future years, enabling the stock to appreciate more than my projections anticipate. Generally, this looks like an excellent time to initiate a Netflix position or dollar cost average if you're long Netflix like I am.

Risks to Netflix

Despite my relatively bullish outlook, Netflix remains an elevated risk investment now. Increased competition, growth issues, inflation, global conflicts, an economic slowdown, and other factors could weigh on the company's growth and its share price as we advance. Therefore, one should consider these risks and others carefully before committing capital to an investment in Netflix.