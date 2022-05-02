NNehring/E+ via Getty Images

I rarely think the market is right. I believe non dividend stocks aren't much more than baseball cards. They are worth what you can convince someone to pay for it. - Mark Cuban

Introduction

I decided to start this article using a quote from Mark Cuban. It's not a shot at non-dividend paying companies, but a good start to discuss a dividend company that has all qualities I want in a high-quality company. Especially in the current environment of sky-high uncertainty and related volatility, I want investors to own stocks that come with a certain degree of value and certainty. That's where L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) comes in. The company offers a decent yield, high dividend growth, and above all, a business model that provides stability and growth. While the stock isn't immune to stock market weakness, it's a sleep-well-at-night stock I want investors to consider for uncertain times and in general as it's a great way to build wealth.

Allow me to elaborate!

LHX Means Well-Diversified Defense Exposure

I started my dividend (growth) portfolio in 2020. While I've been trading since 2011, it took me until 2020 to get serious. Shortly after the pandemic crash, I liquidated funds I had at asset managers and restructured my entire portfolio. Fast forward almost two years, I now own the following stocks:

Author Portfolio

The reason I own a lot of industrial stocks is that these companies operate in industries with high entry barriers and because all of them generate high free cash flow used to provide dividend growth and share buybacks.

I looked like a fool in 2020 when everyone was having fun owning "growth", but most of these hot stocks are now down more than 70% - hence the Cuban quote.

While a lot of investors want companies with low capital requirements, there is one benefit that comes with owning capital-intensive companies: it's often hard for new companies to compete.

New competition becomes even harder for companies in the aerospace & defense industry - especially the defense part. That's why I like L3Harris. L3Harris offers the perfect mix between quality and growth.

This $44.8 billion market cap defense company is one of America's largest defense contractors. It was officially founded in June of 2019 as a result of the merger between L3 and (you guessed it) Harris. This makes comparing the performance to the S&P 500 (or any other asset) a bit hard as the stock price is Harris-only prior to the merger date.

One of the biggest benefits that come with owning this company is diversification within the industry.

Unlike Lockheed Martin (LMT), the company is not dependent on one or multiple big-ticket products like the F-35 program. If anything, I think that most people (investors and armed forces excluded) wouldn't be able to name a single "product" that L3Harris sells.

L3Harris operates three business segments:

Integrated Mission Systems

"Integrated Missions Systems specializes in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance ("ISR") and signals intelligence systems; electrical and electronic systems for maritime use; electro-optical systems including infrared, laser imaging, and targeting systems; defense aviation systems including weapons systems and UAVs; and commercial aviation solutions, including avionics, collision avoidance systems, flight recorders, flight simulators, and pilot training."

Space & Airborne Systems

"Space & Airborne Systems specializes in space missions, payloads, and sensors for satellite navigation, ISR, weather, and missile defense; ground systems for space command and control and tracking; optical and wireless networking for situational awareness and air traffic management; defense avionics; and electronic warfare countermeasures."

Communications Systems

"Communications Systems specializes in tactical communications, broadband communications, night vision (inherited from L3 Technologies, unrelated to night vision developed by Harris, ITT, or Exelis), and public safety."

It's OK if you forget the many products and services LHX offers. What matters is that investors know that the company is well-diversified and exposed to high-tech industries that go well beyond "traditional" warfare like tanks and other ground vehicles.

I'm saying that because that's where the focus is going. Earlier this year, I used a Wall Street Journal headline showing the focus on space and related growth industries.

Wall Street Journal

The article included the following chart, which shows that L3Harris has high exposure in "emerging" segments. It's based on 2020 numbers, but not a lot has changed since then. I just wish the table was longer to show that close to 30% exposure in these industries really is a big deal.

Wall Street Journal

In late February, Russia invaded Ukraine. In addition to human suffering, new supply chain issues, and a security crisis in Europe, it has shown us one more thing: the battlefield is changing. Russia's tanks have proven to be rather ineffective against advanced weaponry delivered to Ukraine like javelins. This was a wake-up call that only fuels the need for advanced defense programs. After all, the point of me having close to 25% defense exposure is not to hope for war (I'm not a monster), but to benefit from advanced defense programs that prevent war in the first place.

With that said, there's a lot of value in LHX which means buybacks and dividends!

Dividends & Buybacks

In order to distribute cash either directly through dividends or indirectly using buybacks (or both), a company needs to free cash flow. Anything else would just lead to debt-funded dividends and buybacks, and that's a recipe for underperformance and worse.

L3Harris is in a terrific place to generate value. It estimates that the Department of Defense budget will rise from $704 billion in 2021 to $745 billion in 2022 and $773 billion in 2023.

In 1Q22, the company had a funded book/bill ratio of 0.98, which means that the new order value is roughly in line with the company's ability to turn backlog into sales - the backlog is expected to remain steady. Yet, orders are expected to grow (which makes sense given the DoD budget increase). This is what the company commented on that:

With the conflict in Eastern Europe, the urgency and awareness around defense spending has grown globally. Budget dollars have and are expected to continue gravitating towards agile, advanced and affordable solutions domestically and internationally to address a range of threats. In addition, while the slow contracting activity from late 2021 has carried into the early part of the year, based on recent events, the company is optimistic regarding the trajectory of new awards.

Moreover, and with regard to my comments on the need for advanced defense projects/programs:

The U.S. Department of Defense ("DoD") budget for Government Fiscal Year ("GFY") 2022 was enacted on March 15 following a 165-day continuing resolution, with 6% topline growth versus the prior year. L3Harris programs were well supported and highlights include funding for responsive satellite programs for the Space Development Agency ("SDA") and Missile Defense Agency ("MDA") to address threats from hypersonic missiles. The budget also includes investments in soldier modernization for the U.S. Army via the Handheld, Manpack, and Small form-fit radios ("HMS") and other programs.

With that in mind, the graph below shows EBITDA (we need that for valuation as well) and free cash flow. This year, the company is expected to do $2.6 billion in free cash flow. That's less than I expected as the company is dealing with headwinds. The company is increasing inventories to deal with supply chain issues that are currently causing shortages in electronics - a key part of the company's advanced products/projects/programs.

The good news is that while EBITDA is expected to remain steady for the time being, higher efficiencies are expected to result in $2.9 billion and $3.2 billion in free cash flow in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

TIKR.com

Free cash flow is net income adjusted for non-cash operating items and capital expenditures. It's cash a company can spend on dividends, buybacks, and debt reduction without the need to borrow or use any other sources of cash besides its own operations.

If we use 2023 as an example, we get an implied free cash flow yield of 6.5% using the aforementioned $44.8 billion market cap. Technically, what this means is that the company could distribute a 6.5% dividend. Yet, that will never happen and my only point is that the company has plenty of cash to raise its dividend and to "get rid of" excess free cash flow using buybacks.

After all, net debt is expected to remain close to $5.9 billion, which is just 1.4x next year's expected EBITDA. It means debt reduction doesn't need priority.

With that said, on April 22, the company declared a $1.12 quarterly dividend. This translates to $4.48 per year per share or a 1.9% yield. I believe that's a decent yield. Not only because it's roughly 50 basis points above the S&P 500 yield, but because it's backed by high (potential) dividend growth.

At this point, it's once again a bit annoying that the merger is just 3 years ago as it's hard to give you a dividend history. Including Harris as a stand-alone company, average dividend growth has been 13.9% per year over the past 10 years, which is a fantastic number.

Here are the most recent hikes since the merger:

February 2022: 9.8%

February 2021: 20.0%

February 2020: 13.3%

I expect dividend growth to be in the double-digit range next year if supply chain issues ease. On a long-term basis, I expect >10% annual dividend growth. The numbers back it up.

With regard to buybacks, the company is spending more on repurchasing its own shares than dividends. In the past three fiscal years, buybacks have totaled $7.6 billion. This includes free cash flow as well as merger-related divestitures. In 1Q22, buybacks totaled $308 million. Since mid-2019 (merger), the company has reduced the number of shares outstanding by 15%. I wouldn't go with "jaw-dropping" but it sure is very impressive.

TIKR.com

Now, onto another important thing that's impacted by the fact that LHX only goes back to 2019: outperformance.

Since 2019, (3-years), the total return (including dividends) of LHX is similar to the S&P 500 performance. That's mainly caused by the slow recovery of any stock doing business in the aerospace industry in 2020 and the fact that the S&P 500 owned a lot of tech stocks, which helped it recover quickly in 2020.

Data by YCharts

Since January of 2021, the performance is 26%. The S&P 500 is up 12%. Year-to-date, LHX is up 9% and the S&P 500 is down 13.3%. This time, the underperformance is caused by the S&P 500's tech exposure as well as the war in Ukraine, which is expected to be a long-term tailwind for defense companies as I covered in the first part of this article.

Data by YCharts

I expect LHX to outperform the S&P 500 on a long-term basis. Free cash flow is high, dividend growth is solid and buybacks will help to support the bottom line. In general, it's fair to say that dividend growth stocks are the best places to be according to the next chart I've used in a number of articles:

Hartford Funds

So, what about the valuation?

Valuation

It would be a lie to say that steep stock market drawdowns don't bother me. It always impacts someone when a portfolio loses a lot of digits. However, I'm not worried at all. Not just because I'm extremely careful when I pick stocks, but also because dividend growth investors need buying opportunities to expand positions. Where would we be without buying opportunities?

With that said, let's look at the valuation after the stock dropped 6.3% last week. When adding the $44.8 billion market cap to $5.9 billion in net debt, $600 million in pension-related liabilities, and $100 million in minority interest, we get an enterprise value of $51.4 billion. I think there's a case to be made to lower this enterprise value by at least a billion as the company has close to $2 billion in net-working capital because of high receivables. As its customers are all working based on government contracts, there's high safety involved.

However, I'm sticking to $51.4 billion for now. Just be aware that I'm applying a very high margin of safety here.

An EV of $51.4 billion is roughly 12.9x EBITDA. It's not "deep value", but it's far from overvalued. If we ignore a challenging market environment and only look at the chart and valuation, it's a clear buy. It also helps that the company has an implied free cash flow yield of 6.5%, which is a multi-year high and an indication that investors are not overpaying for free cash flow. That's key in dividend (growth) investing.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, market challenges remain persistent. Supply chains are damaged, China is locking down major cities (and ports) again, the Ukraine war is pushing up inflation in key areas (inflation was already high prior to the war), and the Fed is expected to start an aggressive hiking cycle just as the economy is weakening.

Hence, my rating remains neutral for now. Long-term I'm very bullish as I explained in this article. If the markets remain volatile with skewed risks to the downside, use weakness to add to your positions or initiate new positions (like LHX if it fits your portfolio and strategy).

FINVIZ

Takeaway

In this article, I explained why I have high defense exposure as it comes with a lot of long-term safety. In the case of L3Harris, we're also dealing with a company with exposure in the right places. The company is set to benefit from a higher defense budget and spending in "high-tech" segments.

Even without incorporating long-term growth, the company is a source of high free cash flow, which is ending up in shareholders' pockets through dividends and buybacks.

The company has bought back roughly 15% of its shares outstanding since the 2019 merger and dividend growth is expected to remain in the double-digit range on a long-term basis. With a yield of 1.9%, the company is an attractive dividend growth stock.

It also helps that the recent stock price "turmoil" has given LHX a very fair valuation.

However, ongoing macro issues will likely remain persistent. Hence, I remain neutral for the time being.

That's not a bad thing as investors will get to use weakness to either initiate an LHX position or add to an existing position - if this stock fits their strategy.

While I cannot predict when the market will bottom, I know I'm sleeping well at night holding LHX.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!