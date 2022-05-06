manufacturing and storage facilities oil and gas refineries products for sales and export international shipping frighted transportation open sea aerial view at night over lighting with blue sky background DINphotogallery/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

This is the third in a set of articles reviewing funds who have want to provide investors with returns above the long-term effects of inflation, "real returns." The first covered the SPDR SSGA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY), whichever executes their strategy by owning other ETFs to provide exposure to assets they believe will beat inflation. The second was the Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI), which invests in a small number of Basic Materials, Real Estate, and Energy stocks. Here, I review the Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA), which uses Credit assets combined with Real Estate and Infrastructure stocks to meet its investment strategy.

Reviewing the Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Seeking Alpha describes this CEF as:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. was formed on December 2, 2016.

RA has common assets of $934m with a total investment exposure of $1.34b as it employs about a 30% leverage ratio. The CEF has paid $.199 each month since it started, resulting in a current yield over 11%. Total fees of 2.13% include the following:

Management: 141bps

Other expenses: 39bps

Interest costs: 33bps

RA Holdings review

The latest data available is from the end of February, making it a little stale.

As shown by the high yield given to investors, the asset mix is focused on generating income. While they are focused on debt from "real assets," they are still subject to today's interest rate environment, which is not favorable to existing debt. Those assets account for over 60% of the asset mix. I did find comparison data showing how the portfolio changed between 12/31/21 and 2/28/22:

Portfolio Factor 12/31/21 2/28/22 Weighted Avg Coupon 3.95% 4.09% Weighted Avg Maturity 4.35 4.93 Duration 2.13 Weighted FI price $98.61 $93.41 # of holdings 482 473

The weighted average coupon now stands at 4.36%. In 2021, the portfolio experienced a 65% turnover, and this must be continuing based on the 41bps improvement in the WAC. The drop in the weighted average price either reflects deterioration in the existing assets or RA's ability to add Credit assets below Par.

As of this date, only the BBB credits were rated Investment-Grade. The real default concern would be for the 9.3% rated CCC or lower. Based on reviews of other FI funds, a 4% unrated level is very low. The crediting distribution has not moved much since the end of 2021.

Top holdings

It is disappointing that holdings data is four months old. They should be releasing quarterly holdings hopefully soon. At the end of 2021, RA was hedging their GBP and EUR exposure, plus they were short 10-Yr UST notes; contracts that expired in March. Since the latest sub-list is from 12/31/21, a complete holdings list from that date is available in the 2021 Annual Report.

RA Distribution review

seekingalpha.com RA DVDs

As mentioned, the payout has been $.199 since inception. As shown in the next table, Return-of-Capital has become a majority source of the distributions. This has paralleled the drop in Net Interest Income.

RA CEF 2021 Annual Report

Currently, about 33% of the recent 2022 distributions have currently (key word) been classified as ROC-sourced.

RA price and NAV review

Data by YCharts

After selling at a discount since inception, RA went to a premium in early 2021 and has been there ever since. As might be expected from a CEF whose distributions have recently been ROC-provided, the NAV is down from inception by 25%, and 7% since 2020. The next chart shows the Price/NAV relationship.

CEFConnect.com

The recent premium is at records levels, a concern voiced by the author of the RA CEF article referenced in the Portfolio Strategy section of this article. The current premium is over 12%, which the Z-scores rate as extreme over all three listed time periods.

3-Way Fund comparison

jhinvesment.com Comparison Tool

Another chart shows all three lean toward the Core Value/Medium-Size stock universe. The P/E and P/B ratios were all close. Regional differences were there but the United States dominates all three funds.

jhinvesment.com Comparison Tool

RLY holding count is actually the largest as the 11 only represent held ETFs. VRAI trails the others and income-oriented investors would skip that ETF.

jhinvesment.com Comparison Tool

While Beta' are all close, notice RA and VRAI have very negative Alphas. RLY provides the best Sharpe and Sortino ratios. While RLY has, by far, the best Upside capturer ratio, it is slightly worse than the others on the downside.

jhinvesment.com Comparison Tool

There are sector differences amongst the stocks owned, though no fund has much, if any, Tech stock exposure. RA appears to have no Basic Materials exposure and a large utilities ones; if the idea is using real assets to produce 'real returns', I find that interesting. The Fixed Income chart apparently did not interpret the data well enough to present.

Since the funds all have different starting dates, I compared each separately against the Fidelity Balanced Mutual Fund (FBALX) to show sometimes, simple still works.

PortfolioVisualizer.com; compiled by Author

While the differences vary, FBALX had a higher CAGR, lower StdDev, and superior risk ratios across the board. As 2022 as shown so far, there are times when these funds will outperformed a standard 60/40 allocation.

PortfolioVisualizer.com

Portfolio Strategy

I mentioned my concern of the negative effect rising interest rates could have on the credit assets held by RA. With a 2.13 duration, that equates to a 213bps price loss for every 100bps increase in rates. Pundits are predicting the Fed to push up rates at least another 200bps. For a fund already selling above Par, the price deterioration could be worse. A change in rates also effects the leverage cost. For those interested, I recommend reading Brookfield Real Assets: A Great Yield Play But Historically High Premium, where the author has a section on that topic.

Brookfield's 1st Quarter commentary showed how bad credit instruments did during that time period, which was one of the worst in decades.

publicsecurities.brookfield.com 1Q Report

For their equity exposure, past history shows real asset stocks outperform during risk-off periods, as they believe we are now in. Notice that "outperformance" mostly meant smaller losses.

publicsecurities.brookfield.com 1Q Report

This data comes with this definition:

As of March 31, 2022. These risk-off periods represent all corrections and bear markets defined as drawdowns exceeding 10%. The data represent total returns from the peak to the trough of the MSCI World Index in each period.

In their 2021 Annual Report, the manager expressed their outlook for 2022:

We expect that Federal Reserve policy will be the primary driver of U.S. credit markets in 2022. At its December meeting, the Fed announced that the speed of tapering asset purchases would be doubled to $30 billion per month, effectively ending purchases by March. Additionally, the Fed announced forward guidance of three rate hikes in 2022, followed by another three hikes in 2023. Markets appear to be pricing three hikes in almost exactly. We believe that elevated inflation data will begin to subside after the first quarter, allowing Fed normalization to be slower and more measured than expectations. This would result in continued support for risk assets (including high yield) and a steepening yield curve driven by real rates. If the Fed does move more quickly on rate hikes, history shows that risk assets can still perform well in the beginning of a hiking cycle. Against this backdrop, we favor high yield and modest duration within investment grade.

Source: RA 2021 Annual Report; page 3

Closing Comment

While RA is better than the other Real Asset Funds recently reviewed by me, is it a Buy? In my view, the large exposure to interest-rate sensitive assets says no. The 12% premium says it is profit-taking time.