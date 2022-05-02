GM's EV Future Exists Inside A Simulation

Nic Antaya/Getty Images News

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) likes to claim it is making electric vehicles for all, but such claims appear aspirational at best. Elon Musk once claimed we are most likely in a simulation. I don't know whether that is true, or how much it really matters to my existence. Still, if you really care, I think GM may be providing us with some evidence that it exists in a simulation. Please let me show you.

Footnotes First

I recently accessed GM's website, and the front page has three footnotes. Let us read those first:

GM.com footnotes (www.GM.com with red additions by Zvi Bar)

Well, the footnotes are not in legalese, which is nice, but they do seem to indicate that whatever received a footnote is either a simulation or some sort of variant. In fact, if we look closer still, footnote two deals with the past, but remains uncertain (it 'may vary'), while footnote three deals with the future and is somehow certain that it will vary. The past should have a higher degree of certainty, but perhaps time works differently inside footnotes, or in a simulation.

Let us take a look at where that simulated battery was shown from the first footnote:

Simulated Ultium battery with red addition by Zvi Bar (General Motors with red addition by Zvi Bar)

Well, it appears both the first and second footnotes regard the landing page video that shows images of a wheeled battery and a GMC Hummer EV. That giant electric skateboard it used all over the website.

GM's website landing page graphic (General Motors with red additions by Zvi Bar)

Regarding footnote two, it refers to the hummer being available in the Fall of 2021, and I believe the website probably should have been edited sometime after the Fall of 2021. For what it is worth, I believe GM delivered one Hummer EV in Q4 of 2021, and 99 of them in Q1 of this year. So, in the past two quarters, they delivered 100 Hummers.

The third footnote regarded the Cadillac LYRIQ, which GM claims arrived months ahead of schedule. Nonetheless, I do not believe GM has delivered any of this model yet, and that initial deliveries are expected in May. GM's guidance from their website also includes that "GM is taking orders in May for delivery in summer" and that is probably more consistent with reality. In any case, I do not believe it has arrived, but rather that it is still coming soon, which is also why the website

Cadillac LYRIQ (General Motors with red additions by Zvi Bar)

That schedule must have been unreasonably slow. Was the plan really to have a single Ultium platform EV available until 2023? In any case, footnote three lets us know that the actual LYRIQ will vary from the one they show. I suppose it means the grill will be different, but maybe it is something more.

GM's EV Spotlight

Next, let us look at the three vehicles that GM has in its EV spotlight.

The first up in the spotlight is the Silverado EV. The truck GM shows is simulated, and it appears they simulated it taking a hike.

Simulated Silverado EV (General Motors with red additions by Zvi Bar)

The Silverado EV is not expected to be available until the Fall of 2023. GM claims it will have "impressive range" which got a footnote too. Since this truck will not be produced for over a year, they are estimating an impressive range based upon an analytical projection. They cannot test a production model, as there will not be one until well into next year. With such limited details and availability 1.5 years away, the Silverado EV is a strange vehicle to have as the first in GM's EV Spotlight. I do not believe they like chronology, or perhaps time works differently in a simulation.

Next up is that Hummer EV and GM once again shows you a simulated one.

Simulated Hummer EV (General Motors website with red additions by Zvi Bar)

There is also a footnote to the engine's specs, where GM qualifies that the provided horsepower and torque are estimates. Why don't they update this with actual data? There is no good reason to not have actual horsepower and torque. This could mean that the information being provided is potentially misleading, and possibly knowingly so. Even if not, these specs should have been updated months ago.

Another possible reason they cannot update the date could be that the delivered Hummers are not representative of the actual model. Since GM's initial batter facility is not expected to open until mid-2022, it is not possible for a Hummer that was delivered in Q4 of 2021 or Q1 of 2022 to have that battery powering it. Therefore, there could be a significant difference in the performance of Hummers and/or their batteries in the future.

Next comes the LYRIQ, and here you can see that GM's marketers got a little goofy. The vehicle shown is simulated, which is typical. But what exactly is General Motors claiming when they state that the LYRIQ "seamlessly connects heart to mind, soul to body and human to machine."

Simulated LYRIQ (General Motors with red additions by Zvi Bar)

The lawyers didn't let the marketers get away with stating that the Silverado EV will have impressive range without giving it a footnote, but they can state that the LYRIQ is a "luxury SUV that connects heart to mind, soul to body and human to machine." That actually sounds like the tagline for a cyberpunk thriller.

Why EV Matters

Mary's Mission May Vary (General Motors)

General Motors has come up with a solution to a problem that is not theirs to solve, and which they most likely lack the capacity and competency to address. It seems highly unlikely that the solution to mastering problems with the environment will come from luxury SUVs that do not appear in any way to be efficient vehicles. EV stands for electric vehicle, not efficient vehicle, and these two things should not be confused.

The initial GM Ultium vehicles are large and heavy ones. Moreover, Hummer and LYRIQ are luxury vehicles that appear specifically optimized for priorities other than environmental conservation. These initial vehicles appear selected for their size, as well as a low probability of their being used for long distances, or high capacity work.

The Hummer and LYRIQ appear likely to be capable of housing substantial batteries. It is also likely that the purchasers of such vehicles will not be overly concerned with the efficiency of the vehicle. I believe these are simply the easiest vehicles to develop. They are also more expensive vehicles that the domestic luxury vehicle market is likely to demand without substantial consideration to the efficiency of its movement.

GM's future plans do include producing the Blazer SS and Equinox EV, where the Equinox EV is intended to start at around $30,000. Given cost increases, it would not be surprising if the Equinox EV's debut is pushed into 2024.

Battery Expertise

General Motors has no real expertise in making batteries for EVs. GM partners with LG to make batteries. LG also made the battery for the Bolt, which was recalled last year due to two manufacturing defects in the battery that made it susceptible to catching on fire.

In 2021 GM recalled all 141,000 Bolts it delivered since introducing it several years ago to replace battery packs that can catch on fire because of manufacturing defects. Additionally, GM had to halt production while dealing with the defects. GM indicated production resumed in April.

The loss of the Bolt in production combined with the extremely low Hummer EV production numbers to essentially take GM's domestic EV market share to zero over the last two quarters.

GM domestic EV sales and market share (GM Q1 2022 earnings deck with red arrows by Zvi Bar)

The percentage share of the domestic EV market is, according to the footnote, based upon GM's estimates. Despite these numbers, in the GM Q1 2022 letter to shareholders, CEO Mary Barra states that "In North America alone, we target production of 400,000 all-electric vehicles over the course of 2022 and 2023." One must presume that the vast majority of those will be produced next year.

Battery production at the Ultium Cells LLC manufacturing plant in Lordstown, Ohio, is slated to start sometime later this year. It is reasonable to presume that this production facility might go through some difficulties in ramping production, including possible delays due to supply constraints.

Many potential issues could be outside Ultium's control. Commodity and labor costs are likely to be substantially higher than initially anticipated. Even if things go smoothly, these initial batteries are likely to be exceptionally expensive to produce. There is also a good chance that there will be considerable waste in the process of ramping production.

Now, GM intends to ramp production of multiple battery factories and launch new vehicles. After Lordstown, GM intends to develop three other battery facilities, which they listed in their deck.

Ultium manufacturing facilities (GM Q1 2022 earnings slide deck)

I would have listed these four pending future facilities chronologically rather than alphabetically, and especially since GM expects Spring Hill to open over one year earlier than Lansing. I do not believe they like chronology, or perhaps time works differently in a simulation.

Simulated Gravity Acts Like Gravity

GM's chart is not great. The company has been in a sustained downtrend since the start of 2022. This is after a failed breakout in 2021 that peaked out along with the broader market. Shares are down by over one-third since early January.

GM daily candlestick chart (Finviz)

I believe that this takes GM shares back into a very old and familiar trading range where it is likely to remain for at least a short while. Moreover, I believe that since it's back into that trading range, it is likely to test historic support at about $35. If that does not hold, it could get ugly fast.

GM monthly candlestick (Finviz.com with additions by Zvi Bar)

Now that it is under $40, I believe GM shares are likely to test $35 in the near term, and possibly next week. If that holds, it is a possible good buy price. Nonetheless, since this appears to be the return to a decade-long basing range, it could test the bottom of that range on a broader market bottom. I think either could occur this quarter.

Conclusion

GM appears to be back in its long-term trading range, and I do not see why it should exit it in the near term. I do not believe it is likely that GM can meet its EV guidance, and the company will probably have to provide multiple revisions due to supply chain issues and unforeseen circumstances over the next several months to quarters.

I also believe that developing multiple battery manufacturing facilities is likely to be more expensive and difficult than anticipated. Shareholders would likely prefer the reinstatement of the dividend. Unfortunately, the more they build new battery manufacturing capacity, the less likely a dividend becomes. This increased uncertainty makes it more probable that GM could remain in its prior long-term base between $30 and $40 per share, with support being tested this year.